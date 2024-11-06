Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Soundbar SG10TY I 420W su 3.1 canali I Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Design a filo muro, Spotify Connect, Airplay2, WOWCAST

SG10TY

Vista frontale della soundbar e del subwoofer

SG10TY

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Categoria vincente

Componenti audio/video e accessori

Scopri di più

*I CES Innovation Awards si basano su materiali descrittivi sottoposti ai giudici. CTA non verifica l’accuratezza di quanto presentato o di eventuali affermazioni avanzate e non ha testato l’oggetto a cui è stato assegnato il premio.

Video che mostra la soundbar LG in diverse posizioni per mostrarne il design in tutti gli aspetti. Dopo varie rotazioni, lo sfondo nero si trasforma in una parete con un TV LG sotto cui si installa la soundbar.

La miglior soundbar che il tuo TV LG OLED possa desiderare

Rendi l'esperienza OLED ancora più appagante con una soundbar fatta appositamente per stupirti, sia nell'aspetto sia nel suono.

Il suono che ti incanta

Composizione di 3 immagini: - Una prospettiva angolata della parte inferiore di un TV LG e di una soundbar LG, affissi al muro. - Una soundbar e un TV LG in salotto mentre si vede un concerto. Onde bianche di goccioline che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar e si proiettano dal TV, mentre il subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. - Una soundbar, un TV LG, degli altoparlanti posteriori e il subwoofer si trovano in soggiorno. Sulla stanza viene visualizzata una sovrapposizione di griglia, come una scansione dello spazio. Dalla prospettiva frontale degli altoparlanti posteriori escono onde sonore bianche composte da goccioline.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

Completa l'esperienza del tuo TV LG

Design a filo muro

Si sposa alla perfezione con il tuo TV OLED della serie G

Proprio come il tuo TV OLED, l'abbiamo progettata appositamente per essere installata a filo muro. Con un design così, il tuo salotto sarà ancora più elegante.

Una prospettiva angolata della parte inferiore della soundbar LG e di un TV LG, appesi al muro.

Dettaglio della soundbar appesa al muro.

La soundbar e il TV LG abbinati alla perfezione, installati in un ambiente moderno. Sullo schermo c'è un concerto.

Una prospettiva angolata della soundbar e del TV LG appesi al muro. Sullo schermo c'è un trombettista che sta suonando. La soundbar e il TV LG sono installati sulla parete in legno di un appartamento. Sullo schermo c'è una donna che suona il violino in riva al mare.

Immagine di un TV con la soundbar appesi al muro. Sul TV c'è un'immagine di un concerto.

WOW Interface

La semplicità prima di tutto

Puoi selezionare il profilo audio della soundbar, la modalità e altre funzioni direttamente dal menu del tuo TV, usando un solo telecomando.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in salotto mentre si vede un concerto. Onde bianche di goccioline che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar e si proiettano dal TV, mentre il subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

WOW Orchestra

TV e soundbar, come in un'orchestra

Rendi l'audio ancora più ricco facendo suonare in sinergia la soundbar e il TV: la prima darà corpo al suono grazie a bassi e medi sostenuti, il secondo invece si concentrerà sugli alti.

Un dettaglio della soundbar installata a parete sotto al TV LG. Fra di essi c'è un simbolo di connettività che indica la funzione WOWCAST senza fili.

WOWCAST integrato

Audio da cinema senza fili

Da oggi puoi collegare il TV alla soundbar in modalità wireless, sfruttando la connettività Wi-Fi. Così eliminerai l'impiccio dei fili senza rinunciare alla qualità audio della soundbar.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate. L'interfaccia e le funzionalità di WOW Interface mostrate nell'immagine sono a scopo indicativo e potrebbero variare in base alla soundbar.

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***WOW Interface è compatibile con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANOCELL 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. La compatibilità con i TV FullHD della serie 63 dipende dall'anno di immissione sul mercato

****WOW Orchestra è compatibili con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. La serie QNED 80 è limitata ai modelli 2022 e 2023.

*****Queste funzionalità potrebbero attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

Il suono ti persuade

Audio spaziale su tre livelli

Uno strato virtuale che rende tutto più realistico

Elabora il suono e ricrea uno strato sonoro aggiuntivo per darti un'esperienza più coinvolgente e ricca di sfumature.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in un grande appartamento in città. Tre bande rosse appaiono una alla volta raffigurando gli strati virtuali che si uniscono per creare un'intera cupola sonora.

*Il “Triple Level Spatial Sound" è disponibile nella modalità audio CINEMA e AI Sound Pro della soundbar.

**Lo strato intermedio viene creato utilizzando gli speaker della soundbar. Il suono dei diffusori frontali e di quelli up-firing viene sintetizzato per creare un campo sonoro addizionale.

***Per creare il campo sonoro posteriore sono necessarie le casse satellite (vendute separatamente)

Audio a 3.1 canali

Ti mette al centro dell'azione

Immergiti nei contenuti come fossi lì, grazie all'audio Dolby Atmos e al DTS:X. Con ben 420W su 3.1 canali, ti sentirai al cinema stando comodamente a casa tua.

Una soundbar, un TV LG e un subwoofer installati nel soggiorno di un grattacielo riproducono un concerto. Tre rami di onde sonore bianche composte da goccioline si proiettano dalla soundbar e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Il suono si adatta a te

AI Room Calibration Pro

Calibra accuratamente il suono in base al tuo ambiente

Il suono è influenzato dall'ambiente circostante, per questo è importante effettuare una calibrazione che tenga conto di come è configurata la tua stanza. E il bello è che la nostra soundbar lo fa automaticamente sfruttando l'Intelligenza Artificiale! Grazie alla funzione AI Room Calibration Pro, la soundbar analizza con precisione la tua stanza e corregge le distorsioni sonore.

*AI Room Calibration Pro è una tecnologia di calibrazione automatica del suono che compensa l'ambiente in cui è posizionata la soundbar utilizzando algoritmi che migliorano le prestazioni sonore.

**Il sistema di calibrazione supporta sia la configurazione base senza casse posteriori (6 canali totali), sia quella con casse posteriori (8 canali totali). Il numero di canali non influisce sulla calibrazione.

***La calibrazione AI Room Calibration Pro si attiva solo quando sono collegate le casse posteriori (vendute separatamente) e necessita l'utilizzo di uno smartphone su cui è installata l'app LG Soundbar. Quando le casse posteriori non sono collegate, viene utilizzato l'algoritmo di calibrazione AI Room Calibration del 2023.

****Questa funzionalità potrebbe attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

*****Le casse posteriori sono vendute separatamente.

******Immagini dello schermo simulate.

Esperienza multi-canale

Arricchisci il suono stereo

Con la nostra soundbar puoi goderti un'esperienza sonora corposa e nitida, anche quando stai ascoltando un programma o della musica con un semplice audio stereo. L'audio a 2 canali, infatti, viene convertito in un suono surround multicanale per un'immersione sonora più ricca.

Soundbar, TV LG e subwoofer sono collocati in un moderno appartamento di città. La LG Soundbar emette onde sonore composte da goccioline bianche che riempiono la stanza e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. Nel complesso, creano un effetto a cupola in tutta la stanza.

*L'esperienza audio multi-canale viene applicata attraverso l'algoritmo di smart up-mixing. Questo algoritmo è attivo con le modalità audio AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game e Sport. Non è attivo invece con le modalità Standard Mode o Music. La modalità Bass Blast, pur utilizzando tutti i canali della soundbar, non sfrutta l'algoritmo di smart up-mixing e si limita a replicare l'audio dei 2 canali su tutti gli altri canali. 

***Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Una LG Soundbar con tre diversi schermi TV al di sopra. Quello direttamente al di sopra mostra un concerto musicale con una donna che canta. Lo schermo a destra mostra un giornalista che filma una notizia dell’ultima ora all’esterno di un edificio decorato. Lo schermo a sinistra mostra un’immagine di un film d’azione con un uomo nell’ombra. Tra la TV e la Soundbar è presente un diagramma viola di un’onda sonora.

AI Sound Pro

Ogni stato d’animo e genere suona bene

AI Sound Pro classifica i diversi suoni in effetti, musica e voci, dopodiché applica le impostazioni ideali per creare un’esperienza acustica ottimale.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

In armonia con ciò che ti piace

Videogiochi

Suono sincronizzato con ogni frame

Libera le porte HDMI sul TV collegando le tue console direttamente alla soundbar senza compromettere la tua esperienza. Grazie al supporto delle tecnologie VRR e ALLM puoi giocare senza tearing e con un basso input lag.

Un TV e una soundbar collegati. Sul TV c'è un gioco di corse.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**TV, soundbar e console devono supportare il VRR / ALLM.

***Il VRR pass-through è limitato a 60Hz.

****Questa funzionalità potrebbe attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

*****Il sistema HDCP 2.3 supporta contenuti in 4K. Il supporto a 120Hz varia a seconda del dispositivo. In 4K è supportata la profondità colore YCbCr 4:2:0.

Musica

Streaming in HD della tua musica preferita

Ascolta la tua musica senza compressione grazie alla compatibilità con Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect e Chromecast.

*La disponibilità dei contenuti e delle app può variare in base al Paese o alla regione.

**Sono richiesti abbonamenti separati per i servizi di streaming musicale.

***Questa funzionalità potrebbe attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

Assistenti vocali

Usa la piattaforma che ti piace di più

Da oggi puoi controllare la soundbar usando il tuo assistente vocale preferito, grazie alla compatibilità con diversi servizi di Intelligenza Artificiale.

*Alcune funzionalità richiedono un abbonamento o un account di terze parti.

**Google è un marchio di Google LLC e l'Assistente Google non è disponibile in alcune lingue e Paesi.

***Amazon, Alexa e tutti i marchi correlati sono marchi di Amazon.com, Inc. o delle sue affiliate.

****Apple, il logo Apple e Apple AirPlay 2 sono marchi di Apple Inc, registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri Paesi.

*****Questa funzionalità potrebbe attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS:X

  • Unità principale

    1.446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

Tutte le specifiche

EFFETTI AUDIO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Standard

  • Musica

  • Cinema

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • Sport

  • Gaming

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

AUDIO HI-RES

  • Campionamento

    24bit / 96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit / 96kHz

FORMATI AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS:X

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC

  • AAC+

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • Ottico

    1

  • Ingresso HDMI

    1

  • Uscita HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

  • Wi-Fi

  • Predisposizione per diffusori posteriori

  • Works with Alexa

  • Spotify Connect

  • Tidal Connect

  • AirPlay 2

  • Chromecast

  • Works with Google Home

SUPPORTO HDMI

  • Pass-through

  • Pass-through 4K

  • VRR / ALLM

  • 120Hz

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • App per smartphone (Android / iOS)

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (tramite app)

  • Soundbar Mode Control

  • TV Sound Mode Share

  • WOW Orchestra

  • WOW Interface

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

  • Unità principale

    1.446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

PESO

  • Unità principale

    3,9 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,8 kg

  • Peso con imballo

    16,1 kg

ACCESSORI

  • Garanzia

  • Cavo HDMI

  • Staffe per installazione a muro

  • Telecomando

CODICE EAN

  • Codice EAN

    8806091960146

POTENZA

  • Consumi - subwoofer

    38 W

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

