DUALCOOL Deluxe, DUAL 9000+12000 BTU, UVnano™, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

DUALCOOL Deluxe, DUAL 9000+12000 BTU, UVnano™, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

2DLX91217.MULTI

DUALCOOL Deluxe, DUAL 9000+12000 BTU, UVnano™, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

(0)
2DLX91217.MULTI

La soluzione perfetta per ogni stanza

La soluzione perfetta per ogni stanza

Il sistema Multisplit consente di riscaldare e raffrescare ogni ambiente con l’utilizzo di una sola unità esterna.

UVnano™

Un ventilatore pulito per un’aria pulita

Elimina il 99,99%* di batteri con la luce LED UV per mantenere fresco e pulito il ventilatore che diffonde l'aria in ambiente.

Verificato da TUV

*Il test TÜV Rheinland condotto secondo la norma ISO 20743:2007 ha verificato che la tecnologia LED UVnano elimina il 99,99% di Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae dal ventilatore del condizionatore dopo un’esposizione di 4 ore alle luci LED UV posizionate al di sotto del ventilatore. I modelli testati comprendono S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) e S3NM24K21GA (SK). I risultati dei test non indicano che l’aria emessa dal condizionatore sia priva di batteri al 99,99%. L’efficacia nella rimozione dei batteri può differire in condizioni ambientali reali.

Verificato da KTR

*Il test KTR condotto secondo norma ISO 20743:2007 ha verificato che la tecnologia LED UVnano elimina il 99,99% di Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, e Klebsiella pneumoniae dal ventilatore del condizionatore dopo un’esposizione di 4 ore alle luci LED UV, posizionate al di sotto del ventilatore. I modelli testati comprendono S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) e S3NM24K21GA (SK). I risultati dei test non indicano che l’aria emessa dal condizionatore sia priva di batteri al 99,99%. L’efficacia nella rimozione dei batteri può differire in condizioni ambientali reali.

Un papà disteso sul letto solleva la figlia in aria per farla volare. Sullo sfondo si vede un condizionatore da cui fluiscono linee d’aria blu in alto che mostrano la polvere e bolle verdi in basso a indicare che l’aria è pulita. Il logo Ultrafine Dust Remover è nell’angolo. Un cerchio mostra un’immagine ingrandita del pannello della qualità dell’aria presente sull’apparecchio indicante che l’aria è buona, mentre un arcobaleno a lato passa dal rosso al verde mostrando cosa indicano i colori sul macchinario.

Ionizzatore Plasmaster™

Purifica il tuo spazio dai batteri

Elimina il 99%* dei batteri aderenti e libera dai cattivi odori**.

Verificato da TUV

*Il test TÜV Rheinland ha verificato che lo ionizzatore Plasmaster™Ionizer+ ha rimosso fino al 99% di batteri aderenti (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in una stanza di 30m³ adibita a test. Il modello testato è SW09BAJWAN.

Verificato da Intertek

*Intertek ha verificato che l’intensità dell’odore persistente del tabacco (toluene, ammoniaca, acido acetico) viene ridotta da 3,6 a meno di 1,5 dopo 60 minuti di funzionamento in un’area di test di 8m³. Il modello testato è R24AWN. L’efficacia nella rimozione dei batteri può differire in condizioni ambientali reali.

Viene mostrato lo scorcio laterale del condizionatore d'aria con i filtri sollevati sopra al prodotto, per mostrare il filtro antiallergico installato all'interno. Accanto alla macchina c'è l'intero filtro antiallergico di colore verde con gli acari della polvere catturati in esso. Il logo Allergy Filter è nell'angolo in alto a destra.

Filtro anti-allergeni

Riduce gli allergeni per un'aria più sana

Elimina le sostanze che causano allergie, come gli acari della polvere, che sono in sospensione nell'aria.

Certificato da BAF

*BAF (British Allergy Foundation) ha certificato che il filtro è rivestito per rimuovere sostanze nocive - come gli acari della polvere, funghi e muffe che si trovano sospesi nell'aria - che possono causare allergie.

Controllo facile con assistente vocale

Grazie all’assistente vocale puoi dire al tuo condizionatore quello di cui hai bisogno, quando ne hai bisogno: dicendo “Accendi/spegni il condizionatore”, lo speaker con Intelligenza Artificiale ascolterà e accenderà/spegnerà l’apparecchio.

Connessione e controllo ovunque ti trovi

L’app LG ThinQ™ ti consente di connetterti facilmente al tuo condizionatore come non avresti mai potuto fare prima d’ora. Accendi il condizionatore toccando semplicemente un pulsante.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ è ora rinominato LG ThinQ.
*Le funzioni intelligenti e l'assistente vocale possono variare in base al paese e al modello. Verificare con il proprio rivenditore locale o con LG la disponibilità del servizio.
*Il dispositivo altoparlante intelligente con abilitazione vocale non è incluso.

Una donna fa stretching sul pavimento. Sullo sfondo si vedono il condizionatore e il flusso d’aria azzurra emesso su di lei e nella stanza. Il logo Dual Inverter si trova in basso a destra.

Raffrescamento più rapido, maggiore comfort

Rinfresca l’ambiente in modo più rapido e confortevole con il compressore LG DUAL Inverter™.

Verificato da TUV

I condizionatori inverter LG (US-Q242K*) raffrescano fino al 40% più velocemente rispetto ai condizionatori LG non inverter (TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura iniziale (35 ℃ esterna, 33 ℃ interna), impostazione della temperatura (26 ℃).

Il funzionamento interno del compressore DUAL Inverter è visibile attraverso l’esterno semitrasparente. Vicino sono riportati il logo DUAL Inverter e due icone che rappresentano la ventola e il compressore.

Compressore DUAL Inverter™

Efficiente, più veloce, durevole, più silenzioso

Realizzato con il compressore DUAL Inverter™.

10 anni di garanzia

Con una garanzia di 10 anni, il compressore manterrà le sue migliori prestazioni più a lungo.

Flessibilità di installazione

Con il sistema Multisplit di LG non servono più tante unità esterne per raffrescare e riscaldare tutti gli ambienti della casa. È sufficiente una sola unità esterna compatta per coprire l'intera abitazione.

Flessibilità di installazione

*Riferito al modello 40kBtu/h.
*Riferito al modello MU5M40.U44.

RIEPILOGO

Stampa

DIMENSIONI

2DLX91217.MULTI111
TIPOLOGIA
Multisplit
CLASSE DI EFFICIENZA ENERGETICA(RAFF./RISC.)
A++ / A+
DIMENSIONI
Unità interna: 837 x 308 x 189 / Unità esterna: 770 x 545 x 288
CAPACITÀ (BTU)
9000 + 12000

Tutte le specifiche

SPECIFICHE GENERALI

  • Tipologia

    Multisplit

  • Installazione

    A parete

  • Linea

    Deluxe

  • Colore

    Bianco

  • Capacità BTU

    9000 + 12000

  • EER

    3.75

  • COP

    4.22

  • SEER

    7.8

  • SCOP

    4.3

  • Classe Energetica (Da A+++ a D)

    A++ / A+

  • Consumo energetico annuale (Raff./Risc.) kWh

    210 / 1367

UNITÀ INTERNA 1

  • Codice modello

    DC09RK.NSJ

  • Capacità di raffrescamento (Nom) kW

    2.5

  • Capacità di riscaldamento (Nom) kW

    3.2

  • Capacità di ventilazione (Max/Med/Min/Sleep) m3/m

    7.7 / 6.4 / 5.0 / 3.5

  • Capacità di deumidificazione l/h

    1.1

  • Pressione sonora raffrescamento (Max/Med/Min/Sleep) dB(A)

    36 / 32 / 27 / 19

  • Potenza sonora raffrescamento (Max) dB(A)

    56

  • Alimentazione elettrica (Φ / V / Hz)

    1 / 220-240 / 50

  • Dimensioni (LxAxP)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Peso netto (Kg)

    9.1

UNITÀ INTERNA 2

  • Codice modello

    DC12RK.NSJ

  • Capacità di raffrescamento (Nom) kW

    3.5

  • Capacità di riscaldamento (Nom) kW

    4.0

  • Capacità di ventilazione (Max/Med/Min/Sleep) m3/m

    8.1 / 6.7 / 5.3 / 3.5

  • Capacità di deumidificazione l/h

    1.2

  • Pressione sonora raffrescamento (Max/Med/Min/Sleep) dB(A)

    38 / 34 / 29 / 19

  • Potenza sonora raffrescamento (Max) dB(A)

    56

  • Alimentazione elettrica (Φ / V / Hz)

    1 / 220-240 / 50

  • Dimensioni (LxAxP)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Peso netto (Kg)

    9.1

UNITÀ ESTERNA

  • Codice modello

    MU2R17.U12

  • Limiti operativi raffrescamento (°C BS)

    -10 ~ 48

  • Limiti operativi riscaldamento (°C BU)

    -18 ~18

  • Capacità di ventilazione (Max) m3/m

    28.2

  • Pressione sonora raffrescamento (Max) dB(A)

    48

  • Pressione sonora riscaldamento (Max) dB(A)

    51

  • Potenza sonora raffrescamento (Max) dB(A)

    62

  • Tubazioni di collegamento (Liquido) mm/"

    6.35 / 1/4 x2

  • Tubazioni di collegamento (Gas) mm/"

    9.52 / 3/8 x2

  • Lunghezza tubazioni (Max) m

    30

  • Dislivello UE-UI (Max) m

    15

  • Compressore

    Twin Rotary

  • Dimensioni (LxAxP)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Peso netto (Kg)

    36.5

ALTRE CARATTERISTICHE

  • Ionizzatore

  • Aircare Complete System

  • Compatibile con Google Home

  • Compatibile con Amazon Alexa

  • Wi-Fi integrato LG ThinQ

  • Detrazioni fiscali a cui è possibile accedere

    65%, 50%, Conto termico

INFORMAZIONI SUL REFRIGERANTE

  • Gas fluorurato ad effetto serra

  • Ermeticamente sigillato

    No

  • Tipo refrigerante

    R32

  • Global Warming Potential (GWP) dal refrigerante

    675

  • Quantità di refrigerante precaricato (kg)

    1.1

  • Totale GWP (tonnellate di CO2 equivalente)

    0.743

DISTRIBUZIONE

  • Disponibile presso

    Installatori qualificati

GARANZIA

  • Totale

    2

  • Compressore Inverter

    10

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

