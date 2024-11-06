Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Asciugatrice 9kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter | Serie V5 Classe A++ | Eco Hybrid, Condensatore autopulente, Wi-Fi
EL_RH90V5AV5N.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Asciugatrice 9kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter | Serie V5 Classe A++ | Eco Hybrid, Condensatore autopulente, Wi-Fi

RH90V5AV5N

Asciugatrice 9kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter | Serie V5 Classe A++ | Eco Hybrid, Condensatore autopulente, Wi-Fi

Asciugatrice DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer con logo.

Asciugatrice DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Massime prestazioni nel pieno rispetto dell'ambiente.

Vivi un nuovo stile di vita e inizia a risparmiare energia.

Logo DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ garantito 10 anni.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Estende la gamma di velocità dell'aria, da molto veloce a lenta, senza necessità di accendere o spegnere la macchina.

Logo DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ garantito 10 anni.

Doppia garanzia di 10 anni

I 10 anni di garanzia del motore Inverter si aggiungono ai 10 anni di garanzia del compressore DUAL Inverter per darti la massima affidabilità.

*10 anni di garanzia sia sul motore Inverter che sul compressore Dual Inverter (Manodopera e intervento non sono inclusi nella garanzia).
*Nei primi 2 anni la lavasciuga è coperta dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Dual Inverter e sul motore Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio e il costo della manodopera sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Si mostra l’azione di igienizzazione, dissoluzione e rimozione degli allergeni.
Allergy Care

Massima igienizzazione

Il ciclo Allergy Care riduce il 99,9% degli acari della polvere responsabili di allergie o problemi respiratori.

*Il ciclo Allergy Care certificato da BAF (British Allergy Foundation) riduce del 99,9% gli acari della polvere domestica.

Certificato BAF

Riduce il 99.9% degli acari della polvere.

Pulizia costante

Doppio filtro

Pulizia costante

Il doppio filtro permette all'asciugatrice di mantenere prestazioni elevate filtrando la lanugine dei vestiti.

Massime prestazioni
Sensore asciugatura

Massime prestazioni

Rileva l'umidità dei vestiti e regola automaticamente il tempo di asciugatura.
Condensatore Autopulente

Pratica pulizia del condensatore

Grazie al condensatore autopulente liberati dal problema della pulizia e mantieni alte le prestazioni.

*Il livello di pulizia del condensatore può variare in base all’ambiente operativo.
*La frequenza con cui viene eseguita l’autopulizia del condensatore può variare in base alle dimensioni e alla quantità iniziale di umidità nel bucato.

Rimuove le pieghe e riduce il restringimento

Rimuove le pieghe e riduce il restringimento

Grazie alla tecnologia a pompa di calore, è possibile asciugare il bucato a basse temperature, così da rimuovere le pieghe e ridurre il rischio di restringimento di tutti i capi.

Apertura facilitata
Oblò reversibile

Apertura facilitata

Scegli il lato di apertura e installa l'oblò.
Applicazione SmartThinQ™
App LG ThinQ™

Vivi una vita smart

Dalla gestione remota del bucato alla possibilità di scaricare nuovi programmi di asciugatura: la tua asciugatrice è ancora più intelligente. Interagisci con lei e sfrutta le ultime innovazioni con la connettività Wi-Fi.

*Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dai prodotti reali. Il funzionamento varia a seconda dell'ambiente di utilizzo. L'app LG ThinQ™ ha preso il posto dell'app LG SmartThinQ™.

Smart Pairing

 

Con LG ThinQ™ l’asciugatrice riceve i dati dalla lavatrice LG tramite Wi-Fi e imposta automaticamente il ciclo di asciugatura più adatto.

 

 

 

Download Programmi

Scarica i programmi piu’ adatti alle tue esigenze

Controllo da remoto

Con l’app LG ThinQ™ puoi avviare da remoto il ciclo di asciugatura e ricevere le notifiche una volta che il bucato è asciutto.

Smart Diagnosis™

 

Effettua la diagnosi e manutenzione immediate grazie all’app LG ThinQ.

 

 

 

Pratica e personalizzabile in base alle tue esigenze

  • Tempered Glass cover of dryer
    Vetro temperato
  • Tempered Glass cover of dryer
    Oblo reversibile
  • Reversible Door - swing right or left
    2 in 1
  • Stainless Steel Drum in dryer interior
  • Design
    Design
  • Pedestal Installation : Washer and Dryer
    Colonna

DIMENSIONI

Caratteristiche principali

  • Colore

    Bianco

  • Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

    9

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

    A++

  • Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

    No

  • Condensatore autopulente

  • Fonte di calore

    Pompa di calore

  • Oblò reversibile

  • Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    660 x 920 x 702

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Peso (kg)

    57

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    60

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore

    Bianco

  • Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

    Vetro temperato

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

    9

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Tipologia

    LED

  • Indicatore numerico

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

  • Tipologia di asciugatrice

    Asciugatrice standard

  • Condensatore autopulente

  • Segnale di fine ciclo

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

  • Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

    No

  • Indicatore svuotamento acqua

  • Fonte di calore

    Pompa di calore

  • Motore inverter

  • Oblò reversibile

  • Sensore di asciugatura

  • Illuminazione del cestello

  • Piedini di livellamento

  • Cestello a bolle

    No

CONSUMI

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

    A++

PROGRAMMI

  • Allergy Care (asciugatrice)

  • Cotone

  • Cotone+

  • Delicati

  • Programma scaricato

  • Piumino

  • Easy Care

  • Tessuti misti

  • Rapido 30

  • Asciugatura su ripiano

  • Abbigliamento sportivo

  • Asciugamani

  • Aria calda

  • Lana

OPZIONI

  • Antipiega

  • Pulizia condensatore

  • Pulizia cestello

  • Livello asciugatura

    Pronto stiro / Pronto armadio / Extra

  • Diminuisci durata

  • Aumenta durata

  • Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

  • Blocco bambini

  • Arresto ritardato

  • Illuminazione del cestello

  • Avvio da remoto

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

  • Download programmi aggiuntivi

  • Controllo dei consumi

  • Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

ACCESSORI

  • Kit tubo di scarico

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (ASCIUGATURA)

  • Classe di efficienza di condensazione

    A

  • Durata in modalità left-on (min)

    10

  • Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry) (kWh)

    1.91

  • Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry1/2) (kWh)

    1.03

  • Consumo energetico annuo (kWh)

    228

  • Efficienza di condensazione a pieno carico (%)

    91

  • Efficienza di condensazione a mezzo carico (%)

    91

  • Rumorosità (dBA)

    64

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

    0.18

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

    0.18

  • Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

    212

  • Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

    115

  • Efficienza ponderata di condensazione (%)

    91

  • Durata ponderata programma (min)

    157

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806091419699

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

