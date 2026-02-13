About Cookies on This Site

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Lavatrice 11kg AI DD™ Serie R7 Classe A-10% | Asciugatrice 9Kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter Serie X5 Classe B | Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato

MEZ69154008 F4R7011TSWB 23.12.8变更.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
MEZ69352653 RNX5009TWWC 25.7.4 (4).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
WMWM
MEZ69154008 F4R7011TSWB 23.12.8变更.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
MEZ69352653 RNX5009TWWC 25.7.4 (4).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
WMWM

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Lavatrice 11kg AI DD™ Serie R7 Classe A-10% | Asciugatrice 9Kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter Serie X5 Classe B | Kit di giunzione per colonna bucato

F4R7011TSWB.RNX5009
Foto frontale kit F4R7011TSWB.RNX5009
Foto laterale con ripiano estraibile F4R7011TSWB.RNX5009
Foto frontale lavatrice F4R7011TSWB
Foto frontale lavatrice F4R7011TSWB aperta
Close up lavatrice F4R7011TSWB
Foto laterale lavatrice F4R7011TSWB
Foto posteriore lavatrice F4R7011TSWB
Foto frontale asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Foto frontale asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC aperta
AI Dry asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Turbo Dry per asciugare in soli 81 minuti asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Wi-Fi con app LG ThinQ asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Foto posteriore asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Kit di giunzione DSTWH
Kit di giunzione DSTWH
Foto frontale kit F4R7011TSWB.RNX5009
Foto laterale con ripiano estraibile F4R7011TSWB.RNX5009
Foto frontale lavatrice F4R7011TSWB
Foto frontale lavatrice F4R7011TSWB aperta
Close up lavatrice F4R7011TSWB
Foto laterale lavatrice F4R7011TSWB
Foto posteriore lavatrice F4R7011TSWB
Foto frontale asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Foto frontale asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC aperta
AI Dry asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Turbo Dry per asciugare in soli 81 minuti asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Wi-Fi con app LG ThinQ asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Foto posteriore asciugatrice RNX5009TWWC
Kit di giunzione DSTWH
Kit di giunzione DSTWH

Funzionalità principali

  • [Lavatrice] Risparmia più energia: la nostra lavatrice è il 10%* più efficiente rispetto a quelle tradizionali in classe A
  • [Lavatrice] Extra capacità: lava fino a 11kg di bucato in soli 56,5cm di profondità
  • [Asciugatrice] Asciugatura AI Dry con Intelligenza Artificiale
  • [Asciugatrice] TurboDry per asciugare in soli 81 min
  • [Kit di giunzione] Compatibile con lavatrici e asciugatrici LG di dimensioni standard
  • [Kit di giunzione] Ripiano estraibile per riporre fino a 16 kg di bucato
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Perché amerai la nostra lavatrice?

Lavatrice installata in un locale lavanderia con l'etichetta A-10%.

Ti fa risparmiare

Consuma il 10% in meno dello standard minimo in classe A

Cuscini e lenzuola accatastati di fianco alla lavatrice che diventano una freccia con scritto 2kg.

Lava più indumenti nello stesso spazio

Fino a 2kg di bucato in più in soli 56,5cm di spessore

Foto dell'oblò di una lavatrice in cui si vedono degli indumenti bianchi che vengono lavati.

Riconosce i tessuti per lavarli meglio

L'AI DD™ imposta i movimenti più indicati per preservare le fibre

Lavatrice LG con efficienza energetica A-10%, freccia verde che sale e scala di colori a destra.
Alta efficienza energetica

La nostra lavatrice è il 10%* più efficiente rispetto a quelle tradizionali in classe A

Ti aiutiamo a fare meglio il bucato, consumando meno energia.

*Il 10% più basso dell'indice di efficienza energetica rispetto allo standard minimo associato alla classe di efficienza energetica A per le lavatrici, definito dalla normativa europea 2019/2014.

Cuscini e lenzuola accatastati di fianco alla lavatrice che diventano una freccia con scritto 2kg.
Alta capacità

Più bucato nelle stesse dimensioni

Grazie al cestello più grande, lavi fino a 2kg di bucato in più rispetto ai modelli convenzionali.

*L'incremento di capacità è riferito ai modelli da 56,5cm di profondità, comparando le lavatrici LG F4Y7RYW2W e FH4U2VCNW2.

Tessuto bianco immerso in acqua con schizzi, sfondo nero, dettagli di lavatrice in basso.
Tecnologia AI DD™

Migliora le prestazioni di lavaggio e protegge i tuoi capi

Riconosce la tipologia dei tessuti e sceglie i movimenti di lavaggio ottimali per proteggerli.

*Test effettuato da Intertek a gennaio 2023, comparando il programma Al Wash con quello Cotone, usando un carico di 3kg (modello F4Y7RYW0W). I risultati potrebbero differire in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente di utilizzo.
*Quando si utilizza l'opzione Vapore, il riconoscimento dei tessuti con AI viene disabilitato.

Immagine di un oblò della lavatrice in cui si vedono i getti di acqua che vengono spruzzati sui vestiti.
TurboWash™ 360

Lava a fondo in soli 39 minuti

Risparmia tempo, acqua ed energia grazie ai 4 getti di acqua che lavano con un effetto doccia 3D.

*Testato da Intertek sulla base dello standard IEC 60456 : edizione 5.0. Ciclo TurboWash39 con 5kg di carico IEC comparato al un ciclo Cotone tradizionale con TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). I risultati possono variare a seconda dell'ambiente.

Una linea orizzontale

Lavaggio a vapore Steam™

Igienizza i tessuti e tiene a bada gli allergeni

Sapevi che il lavaggio a vapore è due volte utile? Innanzitutto igienizza i tuoi capi, eliminando così germi, batteri e allergeni. In più, il vapore permette di distendere meglio le fibre in modo da migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio.

Immagine che mostra il lavaggio con vapore di una maglia morbida bianca e un animale di pelouche all'interno della lavatrice.

*Il ciclo Allergy Care è stato approvato dalla BAF (British Allergy Foundation) per la sua capacità di ridurre gli acari della polvere domestica.

App LG ThinQ™

La tua lavatrice (e la tua vita) diventano più smart

Controllala con Google Assistant

Da oggi per sapere a che punto è il lavaggio ti basta chiederlo alla lavatrice! Ad esempio, puoi domandare qual è il programma in corso usando il tuo assistente Google.

Gestiscila ovunque tu sia

Anche quando sei fuori casa puoi entrare in contatto con la tua lavatrice e gestirne le funzionalità. Ad esempio, puoi avviare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone.

Personalizza l'esperienza

L'app ThinQ™ tiene costantemente monitorata la lavatrice e ti permette di consultare il consumo energetico, ricevere notifiche in tempo reale e di scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.
*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.
*Lo speaker AI non è incluso nella lavatrice.
*Il controllo vocale funziona solo quando la lavatrice è accesa.

Immagine del cestello della lavatrice in cui si vedono gli agitatori in acciaio inox.

Agitatori in acciaio inox

Immagine dell'oblò in vetro temperato.

Oblò in vetro temperato

Dettaglio del pannello di controllo della lavatrice in cui si vede la manopola.

Manopola elegante in metallo

Dettaglio del pannello di controllo della lavatrice in cui si vede il display.

Display grande

Perché amerai la nostra asciugatrice?

Immagine che mostra etichetta energetica in classe B

Ti fa risparmiare

Risparmia energia e riduci i costi

Ha un motore innovativo

Riduce i tempi di asciugatura

AI Dry™ riconosce il tessuto e ottimizza i tempi per un'asciugatura perfetta

Immagine di una maglietta con freccia che indica turbo dry

Ti fa risparmiare tempo

Asciuga il tuo bucato in soli 81 minuti

Immagine di un orsetto e una coperta allinterno del cestello della asciguatrice LG con il logo allergy care

Allergy care

Riducono gli allergeni in fase di asciugatura

La miglior efficenza energetica

Risparmia energia e riduci i costi 

Classe energetica B 

Immagine della asciugatrice LG con piccola etichetta energetica che indica la classe B

*The dryer model undergoes separate standard testing for its energy efficiency evaluation.1)

*LG internal lab tests based on EN 61121:2013+A12:2025 using model RH9X71WH.

Gemrmogli con sfondo di una disteda di prato con montagne e cielo azzuro

Gemrmogli con sfondo di una disteda di prato con montagne e cielo azzuro

R290

Refrigerante a basso impatto ambientale

Il gas refrigerante R290 riduce l'impatto ambientale

*Potenziale di riscaldamento globale (GWP): R290 ≈ 3, R134a ≈ 1430

AI DUAL Inverter™

Offfre massime prestazioni nell'asciguatura e nei consumi 

AI DUAL Inverter™ ti offre il massimo dell'efficenza perchè ti permtte di ottimizzare i consumi in base alle varie fasi di asciugatura sfruttando l'Intelligenza Artificiale. I doppi cilindri riducono le vibrazioni e aumentano l'efficienza, mentre l'asciugatura a bassa temperatura aiuta a prevenire il restringimento. Include garanzie di 10 anni sui componenti chiave. 

Immagine di un'asciugatrice LG posizionata in un interno a tema verde con un'evidenziazione visiva del componente AI DUAL Inverter

Immagini di picto che idicano le varie impostazioni

Risparmio energetico

Immagine di un picto di un dito su una bocca indicando silenzio

10 anni di garanzia

Immagine di un picto di un dito su una bocca indicando silenzio

Meno rumore

Immagine di un picto di una maglietta con dei diegni di scintille intorno

Cura delicata dei tessuti

AI Dry™

Grazie al AI ottimizza i tempi di asciugatrua

L'intelligenza artificiale rileva il peso, la morbidezza dei tessuti e l'umidità residua e adegua il tempo di asciugatura di conseguenza

Seleziona AI Dry™

Goditi tessuti più morbidi

*Le immagini del prodotto nell'immagine e nel video sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

Turbo Dry

Asciuga un carico di 5kg in 81min

Ottieni un'asciugatura rapida di 81 minuti⁵⁾ alimentata dal compressore DUAL Inverter per un bucato perfetto in meno tempo.

Più comfort per il tuo bucato

Più comfort per il tuo bucato

Crea la tua colonna bucato con ripiano estraibile e organizza il tuo locale lavanderia.

Scopri come installare il kit di giunzione

Guarda il video qui sotto per avere tutte le istruzioni per installare correttamente la tua colonna bucato

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

CAPACITÀ - Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

11

DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600 x 850 x 565

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO) - Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

1.350

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

No

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Steam

OPZIONI - Antipiega

No

FUNZIONI SMART - Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DESIGN E FINITURE

Colore

Bianco

Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

Vetro temperato nero

CAPACITÀ

Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

11

COMANDI E DISPLAY

Partenza ritardata

3-19 ore

Tipologia

Touch LED + manopola

Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

Indicatore numerico

18:88

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

6 Motion DirectDrive

AI DD

Tipologia

Lavatrice a carica frontale

Segnale di fine ciclo

Centum System

No

Aggiungi capo

Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

No

Riavvio automatico

Inverter DirectDrive

Sistema di rilevazione della schiuma

LoadSense

Steam

Illuminazione del cestello

No

Steam+

No

Piedini di livellamento

Cestello in acciaio inox

TurboWash 360

Cestello a bolle

Sensore delle vibrazioni

Sollevatori del cestello

Sollevatori slim in acciaio inox

Allacciamento idrico (acqua calda / fredda)

Solo fredda

Livello dell’acqua

Auto

Centrifuga massima selezionabile (giri/min)

1400

CONSUMI

Classe di efficienza energetica (lavaggio)

A

PROGRAMMI

Piumini

Cotone

Baby Steam Care

No

Allergy Care (lavaggio)

Lavaggio automatico

No

Baby Care

No

Abbigliamento per neonati

No

Lavaggio a freddo

No

Protezione dei colori

No

Cotone +

No

Speciale capi scuri

No

Delicati

Programma scaricato

Scarico + centrifuga

No

Sintetici

Eco 40-60

Cura delicata

No

Igiene

No

Intensivo 60

No

Misti

Outdoor

No

Rapido 30

No

Lavaggio rapido

No

Refresh

No

Risciacquo + centrifuga

No

Lavaggio silenzioso

No

Protezione pelle

No

Rapido14

Lavaggio veloce + asciugatura

No

Abbigliamento sportivo

Antimacchia

No

Refresh con vapore

No

Pulizia Vasca

TurboWash 39

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Cotone 20°C

No

Lavaggio a mano

No

Jeans / Capi scuri

No

Prelavaggio + Cotone

No

Rapido 12

No

Rapido 60

No

Risciacquo

No

Centrifuga + scarico

No

Lavaggio + asciugatura

No

Lana (A mano / Lana)

Piumino

No

Lenzuola

No

Colletti e polsini

No

AI Wash

OPZIONI

Wi-Fi

Aggiungi capo

Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

Blocco bambini

Arresto ritardato

Livello detergente

No

Pulizia del cassetto

No

Illuminazione del cestello

No

Prelavaggio

Avvio da remoto

Risciacquo

2 volte

Risciacquo + centrifuga

No

Risciacquo+

Livello ammorbidente

No

Centrifuga

1400 / 1200 / 1000 / 800 / 400 / No centrifuga

Steam

Temperatura

Freddo / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95℃

Pulizia vasca

TurboWash

Lavaggio

Antipiega

No

Lavaggio a freddo

No

FUNZIONI SMART

Smart Diagnosis

Download programmi aggiuntivi

Controllo dei consumi

Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Smart pairing con asciugatrice LG

Guida per la pulizia della vasca

ACCESSORI

Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO)

Consumo energetico per 100 cicli (kWh)

47

Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

Durata in modalità left-on (min)

5

Eco 40-60 (Pieno carico) (kWh)

0,840

Eco 40-60 (Mezzo carico) (kWh)

0,540

Eco 40-60 (Quarto di carico) (kWh)

0,250

Classe di efficienza energetica

A

Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

1.350

Rumorosità in centrifuga in dBA (Classe)

71

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

0,5

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

0,5

Classe di efficienza della centrifuga

A

Percentuale di umidità residua dopo la centrifuga (%)

44,9

Programma standard (solo lavaggio)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

240

Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

180

Durata (min) - (Quarto di carico)

157

Capacità di lavaggio (kg)

11

Consumo acqua per ciclo (litri)

54

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Profondità con oblò aperto a 90˚ (P'') (mm)

1.100

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Peso (kg)

67,0

Peso con imballo (kg)

71,0

Profondità compreso l'oblò (P') (mm)

620

CODICE EAN

Codice a barre

8806084272591

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
EU Energy label 2019(F4R7011TSWB)
estensione
Product information sheet (F4R7011TSWB)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(F4R7011TSWB)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

DESIGN E FINITURE - Colore

Essence White

CAPACITÀ - Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

9,0

DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600 x 850 x 660

CONSUMI - Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

B

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Condensatore autopulente

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Fonte di calore

Pompa di calore

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Oblò reversibile

FUNZIONI SMART - Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

FUNZIONI SMART - Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Profondità con oblò aperto a 90° (mm)

1.140

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Peso (kg)

53,0

Peso con imballo (kg)

57,0

DESIGN E FINITURE

Colore

Essence White

Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

Vetro temperato nero

CAPACITÀ

Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

9,0

COMANDI E DISPLAY

Partenza ritardata

3-19 ore

Tipologia

Manopola, tasti touch e display LED

Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

No

Indicatore numerico

18:88

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

6 Motion DirectDrive

No

AI DD

No

Tipologia

Asciugatrice a condensazione

Condensatore autopulente

Segnale di fine ciclo

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

Doppio filtro antipelucchi

Indicatore svuotamento acqua

Fonte di calore

Pompa di calore

Motore inverter

Riavvio automatico

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Oblò reversibile

LoadSense

Sensore di asciugatura

Illuminazione del cestello

Piedini di livellamento

Cestello a bolle

CONSUMI

Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

B

PROGRAMMI

Asciugatura con IA

Allergy Care (asciugatrice)

Rinfresca lenzuola

No

Capi ingombranti

No

Cotone

Cotone+

No

Delicati

No

Refresh piumini

No

Programma scaricato

Piumino

No

Easy Care

Jeans

No

Tessuti misti

Rapido 30

No

Asciugatura rapida

No

Asciugatura su ripiano

No

Refresh

No

Cura dei capi in pelle

No

Igiene con vapore

No

Refresh con vapore

No

Asciugamani

Aria calda

No

Lana

Abbigliamento sportivo

Asciugatura aria fredda

No

Eco

Rapido 40

No

Asciugatura a tempo

Asciugatura turbo

OPZIONI

Antipiega

Pulizia condensatore

Pulizia cestello

Livello asciugatura

3 livelli

Preferito

No

Diminuisci durata

No

Aumenta durata

No

Asciugatura su ripiano

No

Asciugatura a tempo

No

Wi-Fi

Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

Blocco bambini

Arresto ritardato

Illuminazione del cestello

Avvio da remoto

Steam

No

Tempo di asciugatura

FUNZIONI SMART

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

Download programmi aggiuntivi

Controllo dei consumi

Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

ACCESSORI

Kit tubo di scarico

Ripiano per asciugatura

Staffe per colonna bucato

No

Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (ASCIUGATURA)

Asciugatrice

Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

No

Classe di efficienza di condensazione

A

Durata in modalità left-on (min)

10

Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry) (kWh)

1,43

Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry1/2) (kWh)

0,76

Consumo energetico annuo (kWh)

171

Efficienza di condensazione a pieno carico (%)

91

Efficienza di condensazione a mezzo carico (%)

91

Rumorosità (dBA)

62

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

0,35

Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

0,35

Programma asciugatura standard

Eco - Pronto armadio - Efficienza

Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

269

Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

160

Efficienza ponderata di condensazione (%)

91

Durata ponderata programma (min)

207

Consumo energetico ponderato per 100 cicli (kWh)

92

CODICE EAN

Codice a barre

8806096617922

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
EU Energy Label 2025(RNX5009TWWC)
estensione
EU Product information sheet 2025(RNX5009TWWC)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(RNX5009TWWC)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE

Capacitá (kg)

16

Peso (kg)

6.9

Dimensioni (A x L x P) (mm)

70 x 640 x 650

Colore

Bianco

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.