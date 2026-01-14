About Cookies on This Site

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Forno a vapore InstaView + Microonde da incasso + Piano cottura induzione 60cm + Lavastoviglie a scomparsa totale + Frigorifero da incasso Classe E

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Forno a vapore InstaView + Microonde da incasso + Piano cottura induzione 60cm + Lavastoviglie a scomparsa totale + Frigorifero da incasso Classe E

KITCUCINA.1
Foto frontale dei prodotti all'interno del kit KITCUCINA.1
Foto frontale forno WSED7665B
Foto del forno WSED7665B con degli alimenti
Foto frontale del microonde MG7Z2593B
Foto dell'interno del microonde MG7Z2593B
Foto frontale del piano cottura induzione CBIZ2437B
Massima flessibilità piano cottura induzione CBIZ2437B
Foto frontale lavastoviglie DB475TXS
Foto lavastoviglie DB475TXS
Foto frontale frigorifero da incasso GTFN256SET
Foto interno frigorifero da incasso GTFN256SET
Funzionalità principali

  • [Forno] Tecnologia InstaView: ti basta bussare sul vetro due volte per accendere la luce interna e vedere cos'hai in forno, in totale sicurezza
  • [Microonde] 8 programmi di cottura automatica: scegli il programma migliore per i tuoi cibi preferiti
  • [Piano cottura] Potenza max 7,4kW con limitatore: sfrutta la massima potenza oppure limitala su 5 livelli diversi, fino a un minimo di 2,5kW
  • [Lavastoviglie] Sistema QuadWash™: i 4 bracci irroratori con movimenti multidirezionali permettono all'acqua di raggiungere ogni angolo delle stoviglie
  • [Frigorifero] Total No Frost: migliora la conservazione degli alimenti grazie al flusso costante di aria fredda, senza la necessità di sbrinare il freezer
Altro
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Foto frontale del forno LG WSED7665B

WSED7665B

Forno a vapore InstaView | 76L Classe A++ | Blue EasyClean, Air Fry, Air Sous Vide, Pizza 300°C, Display 4,3", Wi-Fi | Nero
Label_1467219.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
Foto frontale del forno microonde da incasso MG7Z2593B

MG7Z2593B

Microonde da incasso 25 litri, 900W | Auto cottura, Grill, Scongelamento, Ricette, Timer e orologio | Nero/deco acciaio nero
Foto frontale del piano cottura LG CBIZ2437B con bollo cashback 100€

CBIZ2437B

Piano cottura induzione 60cm | Potenza 2,5 ~ 7,4kW | 4 zone, 2 flex, Controlli slide indipendenti, Wi-Fi | Nero Schott
Scheda tecnica
Foto frontale della lavastoviglie LG DB475TXS

DB475TXS

Lavastoviglie a scomparsa totale | QuadWash Serie 4, Classe A 43dB | 14 coperti,Vapore, Info Light,Cerniere sliding | Acciaio
EU_Energy Label_DB475TXS.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
Vista frontale del frigo da incasso GTFN256SET 233L Total no Frost con bollocashback 150€

GTFN256SET

Frigorifero da incasso | Classe E, 233L | Metal Fresh, Cerniere a scorrimento, Total No Frost, Porte reversibili | Bianco
EL_SET.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Forno InstaView™: lo spettacolo in cucina

Forno LG integrato in una cucina moderna con pannello di controllo touch e icona luminosa del pugno al centro.

Bussa e guarda cos'hai in forno

Una mano pulisce il fondo di un forno con un panno giallo, mostrando il sistema di ventilazione sulla parete posteriore.

Veloce da pulire

Forno LG nero integrato in un mobile in legno chiaro, collegato a uno smartphone che mostra la funzione Convection Bake.

Sempre sotto controllo

Forno da incasso LG nero con display digitale e maniglia in acciaio, classe energetica A++, incassato in una cucina bianca.

Efficienza in classe A++

InstaView™

Bussa e guarda cos'hai in forno

InstaView è la nostra tecnologia distintiva che rende il tuo forno ancora più semplice da usare. Per accendere la luce interna non dovrai premere interruttori né girare delle manopole: ti basta bussare due volte sul vetro per vedere cos'hai in forno.
EasyClean

Pulire il forno non è mai stato così veloce

Per facilitarti la vita abbiamo pensato a un sistema di pulizia veloce, pratico e che non necessita l'uso di detersivi. Ti bastano solo 10 minuti per pulire il tuo forno!

FASE 1

Premi il tasto EasyClean.

Immagine di un dito che tocca il tasto EasyClean.

FASE 2

Il forno produce il vapore automaticamente e lo diffonde nella cavità.

Immagine del vapore che viene diffuso all'interno della cavità del forno

FASE 3

Rimuovi i residui di sporco con una spugna o con un panno.

Immagine di una mano che pulisce il forno con un panno.

Una cucina che dà spettacolo

Una cucina con installato un forno a microonde da incasso.

Dona un nuovo stile alla tua cucina

I controlli touch e il design essenziale arredano con un tocco di modernità.

8 icone di cibo che possono essere cotte con la funzione Cottura automatica nel microonde

Cucina in modo pratico e preciso

Hai a disposizione 8 impostazioni di cottura automatica per le tue ricette.

Il forno a microonde da incasso installato sopra un forno

Design
essenziale

Display a LED bianchi sul microonde da incasso

Display LED

Lo schermo touch del microonde da incasso con un dito che preme un pulsante.

Controlli touch

L'interno in acciaio inossidabile del microonde da incasso

Interno facile da pulire

Diverse modalità di cottura

Semplifica il tuo modo di cucinare! Oltre alle 4 modalità di funzionamento tipiche di un microonde con grill, trovi anche 8 funzioni di cottura automatica per i cibi più comuni. Così potrai trovare il tuo stile anche in cucina.

4 piatti di cibo cotto con le 4 modalità di cottura

4 piatti di cibo cotto con le 4 modalità di cottura

8 icone delle funzioni di Cottura automatica

8 icone delle funzioni di Cottura automatica

Sicuro anche per i tuoi bambini

Hai paura che i più piccoli possano attivare inavvertitamente il microonde e farsi male? Ti basta tenere premuto il pulsante Stop/Pulizia per 3 secondo per bloccare i comandi touch.

Madre e figlio che passano insieme del tempo in cucina in sicurezza.

Funzione timer

Hai bisogno di un segnatempo in cucina? Il nostro microonde funziona anche come timer da cucina indipendente dalla modalità di funzionamento.

Aggiungi 30 secondi

Le tue pietanze hanno bisogno di un po' di tempo in più per scaldarsi? Ti basta premere il pulsante Start per aggiungere 30 secondi extra e raggiungere la temperatura perfetta.

Tono di fine cottura

Come si suol dire "La pentola guardata non bolle mai"! Non pensare a come procede la cottura dei cibi, il microonde to avviserà quando ha finito con un tono musicale.

Funzioni smart

Tieni sotto controllo il piano cottura

Da oggi il piano cottura a induzione lo monitori anche con il tuo smartphone. Scarica l'app LG ThinQ, collega il piano cottura a induzione al Wi-Fi e scopri un modo più smart di gestire la tua cucina. Con l'app puoi tenere sotto controllo ciascuna zona di cottura, il timer e monitorare il tempo di utilizzo su base quotidiana, settimanale e mensile.

*Richiede il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

Controlli slide indipendenti

La potenza è a portata di dito

Un piano cottura a induzione deve essere semplice e veloce da gestire, proprio come un piano tradizionale. Sul nostro piano a induzione ciascuna zona di cottura ha il proprio controllo indipendente, che puoi gestire semplicemente strisciando il dito fino alla potenza che desideri.

Il massimo dell'efficienza energetica

Per offrirti una lavastoviglie dalle prestazioni eccezionali abbiamo ridisegnato il motore Inverter Direct Drive, ottenendo un'efficienza superiore del 57% e raggiungendo il più elevato standard energetico che abbiamo in Europa: la classe A.

Lavastoviglie con la porta semi aperta e un bollo che indica la classe di efficienza energetica A.

*Test interni LG effettuati comparando il consumo energetico del modello LG DBC335 (classe A) con quelli del modello DBC425 (classe E), usando il programma Eco.

La forza del vapore

Stoviglie brillanti e igienizzate

Sai perché il vapore è così importante per ottenere i migliori risultati di lavaggio? Perché riesce a sciogliere meglio lo sporco (anche quello incrostato!) e a ridurre la formazione delle macchie sulle stoviglie. Per questo abbiamo dotato la nostra lavastoviglie della tecnologia TrueSteam™, un vero generatore di vapore a 100°C che lo spruzza direttamente nella vasca durante le varie fasi di lavaggio. E i risultati si vedono.
Ottimizza la resa con il prelavaggio a vapore
Il vapore TrueSteam™ utilizzato nella fase di pre-lavaggio aiuta ad ammorbidire le incrostazioni di cibo.

Immagine di una lavastoviglie con la porta completamente aperta, con i piatti sporchi all'interno.

Anche negli angoli, lo sporco non ha scampo
Il vapore immesso nella vasca dagli ugelli si diffonde uniformemente e raggiunge anche gli angoli più difficili delle stoviglie.

Immagine della vasca della lavastoviglie piena di vapore per una pulizia approfondita.

Bicchieri senza macchia (e senza paura)
L'azione del vapore rende i tuoi bicchieri più brillanti, con il 30% di macchie in meno in fase di asciugatura. Puoi attivare il vapore anche col programma "Delicato", in modo da trattare i tuoi calici con la giusta attenzione.

Un bicchiere di vetro con delle macchie su un lato, mentre sull'altro è brillante dopo aver usato il lavaggio con il vapore.

*Test interni LG effettuati comparando il numero di macchie d'acqua residue in seguito al lavaggio col modello LG DFB325 (con vapore) rispetto al modello DFB415 (senza vapore).

4 bracci irroratori

Getti d'acqua potenti che arrivano dappertutto

Il sistema QuadWash™ è unico nel suo genere: come ti suggerisce il nome, è composto da ben 4 bracci irroratori con movimenti multidirezionali. Grazie a questo sistema, l'acqua viene spruzzata sulle stoviglie in maniera più precisa ed efficace, permettendole di raggiungere ogni angolo di piatti, pentole e bicchieri per ottenere un lavaggio profondo e accurato.
Dual Zone: la giusta potenza, dove serve
Non tutte le stoviglie necessitano della stessa forza pulente. Proprio per questo abbiamo progettato l'opzione Dual Zone, che differenzia il tipo di lavaggio in base al cestello. Potrai lavare le stoviglie nel cestello inferiore con un getto d'acqua più energico, mentre per quelle nel cestello superiore verrà usato un getto d'acqua delicato.

Lavastoviglie LG con piatti e bicchieri puliti da getti d'acqua.

Rastrelliera personalizzabile

Anche le stoviglie più difficili hanno il loro posto

Organizzare pentole e piatti ingombranti in lavastoviglie non sarà più un problema. Il nostro sistema EasyRack™ Plus con 3 cestelli ti permette di abbassare o alzare ogni singolo elemento delle rastrelliere a tuo piacimento. Inoltre, puoi regolare l'altezza del cestello superiore in tutta semplicità, in modo da sistemare piatti fuori misura e stoviglie ingombranti. Hai a disposizione anche un intero cestello dedicato alle posate, mestoli e tazzine per evitare di togliere spazio al cestello principale.
Funzioni smart

Scegli una lavastoviglie intelligente

Collega la nostra lavastoviglie al Wi-Fi di casa, installa l'app LG ThinQ™ sul tuo smartphone e scopri tantissime nuove opzioni per personalizzare i lavaggi e rimanere connesso con il tuo elettrodomestico.

Cucina moderna nera con lavastoviglie collegata a un'app che mostra la fine del ciclo di lavaggio.

Scarica nuovi programmi di lavaggio
Devi lavare qualcosa di particolare e hai bisogno di un lavaggio specifico? Accedi all'app LG ThinQ™ e scarica il programma più adatto.

Uomo inginocchiato carica una lavastoviglie LG, mentre il telefono accanto mostra la modalità "Pots & Pans".

Personalizza il programma a modo tuo
L'app ThinQ™ ti permette di personalizzare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone, impostando le varie opzioni più semplicemente.

Una donna guarda il suo smartphone, su cui sono visibili le varie opzioni di personalizzazione sull'app LG ThinQ™.

*Richiede il download dell'app LG ThinQ™ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ™ e la connettività internet.

Perchè amerai il nostro frigorifero?

Una cucina moderna con frigorifero combinato da incasso LG

Si incassa elegantemente

Le sue linee eleganti si integrano nel tuo arredamento

Primo piano del cassetto Frutta e Verdura

Conserva a lungo i prodotti freschi

Conserva frutta e verdura nel cassetto dedicato

Frutta per metà congelata e metà fresca con l'icona "Total No Frost"

Non devi sbrinarlo

La tecnologia Total No Frost evita la formazione di brina e ghiaccio

Primo piano del Metal Fresh

È bello anche dentro

I ripiani con finiture metalliche redono l'interno più stiloso

Design elegnte

L'estetica impeccabile della cucina

Si integra perfettamente nell'arredamento della tua cucina per donarle ancora più eleganza

Una cucina moderna con frigorifero combinato da incasso LG

Porte reversibili

Apertura della porta che si adatta a ogni spazio

Le porte reversibili ti consentono di cambiare il lato d'apertura in base alla tua cucina

Display Smooth Touch

Controlla facilmente tutte le funzioni

Il display touch LED ti permette di gestire il tuo frigo con facilità

Cassetto frutta e verdura

Conserva la freschezza

Un cassetto dedicato per mantenere sempre freschi frutta e verdura

Total No Frost

Niente condensa nel frigo né brina freezer

L'aria fredda circola uniformemente in ogni ripiano, mantenendo il frigorifero e i cibi sempre freschi. Non devi neanche sbrinare manualmente il frigorifero, così è sempre nelle migliori condizioni per conservare i tuoi surgelati.

Frutta per metà congelata e per metà fresca con l'icona Total No Frost.

Vassoio scorrevole nel freezer

Ogni cosa ha il suo posto

Organizzi meglio e raggiungi con facilità i cibi che conservi nel freezer

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

Marchio

LG

Paese di origine

Corea

Colore

Acciaio inox nero

Sistema di cottura

ProBake

Tipo di forno

Singolo

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

Timer

DESIGN E FINITURE

Colore della porta

Nero

Colore

Acciaio inox nero

DIMENSIONI / PESO

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

687 x 620 x 648

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

592 x 594 x 569

Peso (kg)

40,2

ENERGIA / CONSUMI

Potenza nominale (W)

3.500

Alimentazione (V/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

FUNZIONI SMART

Smart Diagnosis

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(WSED7665B)
estensione
ENERGY LABEL(WSED7665B)
estensione
PRODUCT FICHE(WSED7665B)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(WSED7665B)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

Marchio

LG

Paese di origine

Cina

Colore della porta

Nero

Apertura della porta

Dual Body

EasyClean

No

Tipologia di installazione

Da incasso

Colore

Acciaio inox

Volume cavità (litri)

25

Tipologia

Grill

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

Aggiungi 30 secondi

Blocco bambini

Segnale acustico fine cottura

EasyClean

No

Timer

Impostazione orario

Piatto girevole attivo/disattivo

No

CARATTERISTICHE FORNO A MICROONDE

Tipologia di illuminazione interna

LED

Potenza assorbita (microonde + grill) (W)

1.450

Potenza assorbita grill (W)

1.000

Manuale di cucina

Automatico + Manuale

Potenza assorbita microonde (W)

1.450

Livelli di potenza

5

Potenza (W)

900

Volume cavità (litri)

25

Smart Inverter

No

Potenza assorbita totale (W)

1.450

Diametro del piatto girevole (mm)

315

COMANDI

Display

LED

Posizione dei comandi

Laterale destra

Tipologia dei comandi

Touch

MODALITÀ DI COTTURA

Frittura ad aria

No

Cottura automatica

Riscaldamento automatico

No

Cottura

No

Cottura ventilata

No

Scongelamento

Deidratazione

No

Grill

Scongelamento inverter

No

Scioglimento

No

Memoria cottura

No

Lievitazione

No

Cottura arrosto

No

Sensore cottura

No

Sensore riscaldamento

No

Cottura lenta

No

Ammorbidimento

No

Ventilato rapido

No

Grill rapido

Cottura a fasi

No

Cottura a vapore

No

Riscaldamento

No

DESIGN E FINITURE

Design interno

Squadrato

Colore della porta

Nero

Tipologia della porta

Opaca

Design esterno

Vista ampia tradizionale

Colore interno

Acciaio inox

Colore

nessuna finitura

Finitura anti-impronta

No

DIMENSIONI / PESO

Dimensioni interne (L x A x P) (mm)

328 x 206 x 372

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

654 x 451 x 446

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

592 x 396 x 388

Peso (kg)

16,7

ENERGIA / CONSUMI

Potenza nominale (W)

900

Alimentazione (V/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

FUNZIONI SMART

NFC

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

No

ACCESSORI

Vassoio in vetro

1

Griglie

1

Anello rotante

1

Manuale d'uso

1

Griglia superiore

1

Spiedo rotante

1

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

FUNZIONI SMART

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

DESIGN E FINITURE

Tipo comandi del piano cottura

Touch

Display

LED

Vetro del piano cottura

Vetro ceramico

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

Marchio

LG

Tipo di alimentazione

Elettrico

Tipo di piano cottura

Induzione

Colore corpo

Nero

Paese di origine

Cina

ENERGIA/CONSUMI

Potenza in uscita (W)

7.400

Alimentazione (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50Hz, 220~240V / 60Hz, 380~415V / 50Hz, 380~415V / 60Hz

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

Blocco comandi

Cottura temporizzata

DIMENSIONI/PESO

Peso (kg)

11,4

Dimensioni larghezza (mm)

590

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

590 x 50 x 520

Dimensioni per incasso (L x A x P) (mm)

560 x 61 x 480

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

690 x 108 x 645

CARATTERISTICHE

Tipo di piano cottura

Induzione

Tipo di alimentazione

Elettrico

Numero di bruciatori / zone di cottura

4

Posizione bruciatori / zone di cottura (singole)

Sinistra anteriore, Sinistra posteriore, Destra anteriore, Destra posteriore

Funzioni per la sicurezza

Zone Flex

Sinistra anteriore + posteriore, Destra anteriore + posteriore

Potenza totale

7.400

Potenza zona sinistra anteriore (W) (Boost, mm)

2.200(3.300, 190)

Potenza zona sinistra posteriore (W) (Boost, mm)

2.200(3.300, 190)

Potenza zona destra anteriore (W) (Boost, mm)

2.200(3.300, 210)

Potenza zona destra posteriore (W) (Boost, mm)

2.200(3.300, 190)

Potenza zona Flex (W) (mm)

3.700(230x380)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(CBIZ2437B)
estensione
PRODUCT FICHE(CBIZ2437B)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(CBIZ2437B)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

Colore

Noble Steel

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

Tipologia di display

LED

Tipo di installazione

Incasso

Posizione del pannello di controllo

Comandi superiori

Numero di coperti totale

14

CARATTERISTICHE ESTETICHE

Colori

Noble Steel

Indicatori di stato

LED

Indicatore tempo rimanente

No

Materiale della vasca

Inox

CESTELLI ADDIZIONALI

Secchiello porta posate

No

Terzo cestello con altezza regolabile

Sì (Regolabile)

PROGRAMMI E OPZIONI

Auto

Interruzione del programma

Blocco dei controlli

Partenza ritardata

Delicato

Programma scaricato

Dual Zone

Eco

Risparmio energia

Express

Asciugatura extra

Mezzo carico

Sporco intenso

No

Alta temperatura

Intensivo

Pulizia lavastoviglie

Normale

No

Numero di opzioni

7

Numero di programmi di lavaggio

10

Refresh

Risciacquo

Steam

Turbo

PRESTAZIONI CONSUMI/ACQUA

Durata ciclo (min)

299

Durata del programma Express (min)

56

Classe di rumorosità

B

Livello di rumorosità (dBA)

43

Durata del programma Turbo (min)

78

Consumo di acqua (litri)

9,5

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

Smart Rack+™

Trattamento antibatterico

Aqua-Stop

Apertura automatica della porta

Dispenser detergente e brillantante

Motore DirectDrive™

Tipologia di asciugatura

N/D

Motore Inverter Direct Drive

Numero bracci di lavaggio

3

QuadWash™

Sistema di lavaggio SenseClean

Sensore dello sporco

TrueSteam™

Sistema di lavaggio Vario

Prestazioni di lavaggio

N/D

Addolcitore dell'acqua

FUNZIONI SMART

NFC

No

Assistenza clienti proattiva

Controllo remoto

No

Monitoraggio da remoto

Smart Diagnosis

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Altezza piedini regolabili (mm)

60

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P)

683 x 840 x 654

Peso con imballo (kg)

50

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

598 x 815 x 554

Peso (kg)

45

ALIMENTAZIONE

Frequenza (Hz)

50Hz

Potenza assorbita (W)

1600-1800W

Voltaggio (V)

220-240V~

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
EU Energy label 2019(DB475TXS)
estensione
Product information sheet (DB475TXS)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(DB475TXS)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

Tipologia di prodotto

Da incasso

Profondità standard/piano

Profondità piano

Classe di efficienza energetica

E

CARATTERISTICHE

Door Cooling+™

No

LINEAR Cooling

No

CAPACITÀ

Capacità totale (litri)

233

Capacità del congelatore (litri)

63

Capacità del frigorifero (litri)

170

DESIGN E FINITURE

Finitura e colore delle porte

White-White

Metal Fresh

Sì (nel comparto frigo)

Tipologia di maniglie

No

COMANDI E DISPLAY

Avviso porta aperta

Display LED interno

Display LED

Express Freeze

Blocco bambini

No

PRESTAZIONI

Tipo di compressore

Recipro

Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)

218

Classe climatica

SN-T

Rumorosità (dB)

38

Classe di rumorosità

C

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Peso con imballo (kg)

55

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

540 x 1.770 x 545

Peso (kg)

51

Altezza della struttura (mm)

1.770

Altezza massima (dal punto più alto misurabile) (mm)

1.703

COMPARTO FRIGO

Balconcini trasparenti

4

Illuminazione interna

LED in alto

Ripiani in vetro temperato

1

Cassetto frutta e verdura

1

Cassetto con griglia salvafreschezza

No

Ripiano portabottiglie

No

Cassetto Zero gradi

No

Multi-Air Flow

Folding Shelf

No

Filtro Pure N Fresh

No

Fresh Converter

No

COMPARTO FREEZER

Cassetti

3 con organizzazione su livelli

FUNZIONI SMART

Smart Diagnosis

No

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

No

DISPENSER ACQUA E GHIACCIO

Fabbricatore manuale del ghiaccio

Vassoio ghiaccio normale

Dispenser di sola acqua

No

Fabbricatore automatico del ghiaccio

No

CODICE EAN

Codice a barre

8806096187531

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
EU Energy label 2019(GTFN256SET)
estensione
Product information sheet (GTFN256SET)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

