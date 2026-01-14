About Cookies on This Site

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: Forno 100% vapore InstaView | 76L Classe A++ | Nero + Microonde da incasso 25 litri, 900W | Nero/deco acciaio nero

Label_1468311.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
CA
WSED7667M.MG7ZB
Kit Esclusivo: Forno 100% vapore InstaView | 76L Classe A++ | Nero + Microonde da incasso 25 litri, 900W | Nero/deco acciaio nero
Foto frontale forno WSED7667M
Vista diagonale forno WSED7667M
Foto angolata del forno con cibo LG WSED7667M
Veloce da pulire con Easy Clean
Controlla la cottura
Foto frontale del forno microonde da incasso MG7Z2593B
Foto frontale con sportello aperto forno microonde da incasso MG7Z2593B
Controlli touch forno microonde da incasso MG7Z2593B
Foto ambientata forno microonde da incasso MG7Z2593B
Massima flessibilità d'uso forno microonde da incasso MG7Z2593B
Funzionalità principali

  • [Forno] 23 programmi di cottura: cottura a vapore 100%, Air Fry, Steam Sous Vide, modalità pizza e molte altre ancora
  • [Forno] Wi-Fi con LG ThinQ: collega il forno al Wi-Fi di casa per gestirlo da remoto, scaricare nuove ricette e ricevere notifiche sulla pulizia
  • [Forno] Display touch da 4,3'': imposta il forno e scegli le modalità di cottura in maniera rapida e intuitiva, semplicemente toccando il display
  • [Microonde] Design da incasso: creato per donare un tocco di eleganza e modernità alla tua cucina
  • [Microonde] Funzione Grill: rende i cibi più croccanti fuori e succosi dentro
  • [Microonde] Blocco bambini: inibisci il pannello dei comandi per evitare che i tuoi bambini lo attivino accidentalmente
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Foto frontale del forno LG WSED7667M

WSED7667M

Forno 100% vapore InstaView | 76L Classe A++ | Blue EasyClean, Air Fry, Steam Sous Vide, Pizza, Wi-Fi, Display touch | Nero
Label_1468311.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
Foto frontale del forno microonde da incasso MG7Z2593B

MG7Z2593B

Microonde da incasso 25 litri, 900W | Auto cottura, Grill, Scongelamento, Ricette, Timer e orologio | Nero/deco acciaio nero

Celebriamo il gusto con lo chef Andrea Aprea

"La mia cucina contemporanea guarda al futuro, senza mai dimenticare le sue origini, sintesi di ricerca tra memoria e presente."

Foto dello chef Andrea Aprea

Perché amerai il nostro Forno InstaView™

Forno LG integrato in una cucina moderna con pannello di controllo touch e icona luminosa del pugno al centro.

Puoi bussare per guardarci dentro

Una mano pulisce il fondo di un forno con un panno giallo, mostrando il sistema di ventilazione sulla parete posteriore.

Lo pulisci in 10 minuti

Forno LG nero integrato in un mobile in legno chiaro, collegato a uno smartphone che mostra la funzione Convection Bake.

Lo controlli dallo smartphone

Forno da incasso LG nero con display digitale e maniglia in acciaio, classe energetica A++, incassato in una cucina bianca.

È al top dell'efficienza

InstaView™

Bussa e guarda cos'hai in forno

InstaView è la nostra tecnologia distintiva che rende il tuo forno ancora più semplice da usare. Per accendere la luce interna non dovrai premere interruttori né girare delle manopole: ti basta bussare due volte sul vetro per vedere cos'hai in forno.
EasyClean

Pulire il forno non è mai stato così veloce

Per facilitarti la vita abbiamo pensato a un sistema di pulizia veloce, pratico e che non necessita l'uso di detersivi. Ti bastano solo 10 minuti per pulire il tuo forno!

FASE 1

Premi il tasto EasyClean.

Immagine di un dito che tocca il tasto EasyClean.

FASE 2

Il forno produce il vapore automaticamente e lo diffonde nella cavità.

Immagine del vapore che viene diffuso all'interno della cavità del forno

FASE 3

Rimuovi i residui di sporco con una spugna o con un panno.

Immagine di una mano che pulisce il forno con un panno.

Funzioni smart

Ecco il tuo nuovo assistente in cucina

Da oggi il forno lo controlli anche con il tuo smartphone. Scarica l'app LG ThinQ, collega il forno InstaView al Wi-Fi e scopri un nuovo mondo di personalizzazione e ricette. Oltre a preriscaldare il forno, impostare il timer e monitorare la cottura, potrai effettuare anche la diagnostica automatica, scaricare nuove ricette, crearne di nuove e molto altro ancora.

*Richiede il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

Cucina i surgelati… con lo smartphone

Con l'app LG ThinQ™ ti basta scansionare il codice a barre del prodotto surgelato* per inviare al forno la modalità di cottura più indicata. La funzione Scan to Cook, infatti, rileva la modalità di cottura, la temperatura e il tempo necessario in maniera automatica, collegandosi al nostro ricettario personalizzato. A te non resta che mettere i tuoi piatti surgelati nel forno e premere il tasto di avvio.

Alt text

*La funzione Scan to Cook è attiva su una selezione di prodotti surgelati a marchio Findus e altri marchi del gruppo Nomad Food. Continueremo a espandere il numero di prodotti e marchi supportati da questa funzione.

Bianco sfondo vuoto senza oggetti visibili.

Crea la tua ricetta personalizzata

La tua esperienza in cucina è insostituibile. Proprio per questo abbiamo creato una sezione dedicata alle ricette personalizzate nell'app ThinQ: potrai creare e salvare la tua ricetta, scrivere gli ingredienti e la preparazione, ma soprattutto potrai impostare un massimo di 3 fasi di cottura, in modo che il forno sappia esattamente come cuocere i tuoi manicaretti.

Una donna in una cucina moderna segue una ricetta sullo smartphone per cuocere una bistecca nel forno.

Una cucina che dà spettacolo

Una cucina con installato un forno a microonde da incasso.

Dona un nuovo stile alla tua cucina

I controlli touch e il design essenziale arredano con un tocco di modernità.

8 icone di cibo che possono essere cotte con la funzione Cottura automatica nel microonde

Cucina in modo pratico e preciso

Hai a disposizione 8 impostazioni di cottura automatica per le tue ricette.

Il forno a microonde da incasso installato sopra un forno

Display a LED bianchi sul microonde da incasso

Display LED

Lo schermo touch del microonde da incasso con un dito che preme un pulsante.

Controlli touch

L'interno in acciaio inossidabile del microonde da incasso

Interno facile da pulire

Diverse modalità di cottura

Semplifica il tuo modo di cucinare! Oltre alle 4 modalità di funzionamento tipiche di un microonde con grill, trovi anche 8 funzioni di cottura automatica per i cibi più comuni. Così potrai trovare il tuo stile anche in cucina.

4 piatti di cibo cotto con le 4 modalità di cottura

4 piatti di cibo cotto con le 4 modalità di cottura

8 icone delle funzioni di Cottura automatica

8 icone delle funzioni di Cottura automatica

Sicuro anche per i tuoi bambini

Hai paura che i più piccoli possano attivare inavvertitamente il microonde e farsi male? Ti basta tenere premuto il pulsante Stop/Pulizia per 3 secondo per bloccare i comandi touch.

Madre e figlio che passano insieme del tempo in cucina in sicurezza.

Funzione timer

Hai bisogno di un segnatempo in cucina? Il nostro microonde funziona anche come timer da cucina indipendente dalla modalità di funzionamento.

Aggiungi 30 secondi

Le tue pietanze hanno bisogno di un po' di tempo in più per scaldarsi? Ti basta premere il pulsante Start per aggiungere 30 secondi extra e raggiungere la temperatura perfetta.

Tono di fine cottura

Come si suol dire "La pentola guardata non bolle mai"! Non pensare a come procede la cottura dei cibi, il microonde to avviserà quando ha finito con un tono musicale.

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

Marchio

LG

Paese di origine

Corea

Colore

Nero

Sistema di cottura

ProBake

Tipo di forno

Singolo

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

Timer

DESIGN E FINITURE

Colore della porta

Nero opaco

Colore

Nero

FUNZIONI SMART

Smart Diagnosis

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

DIMENSIONI / PESO

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

687 x 620 x 648

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

592 x 594 x 569

Peso (kg)

40,2

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(WSED7667M)
estensione
ENERGY LABEL(WSED7667M)
estensione
PRODUCT FICHE(WSED7667M)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(WSED7667M)
estensione
WEB INFO(WSED7667M)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

Marchio

LG

Paese di origine

Cina

Colore della porta

Nero

Apertura della porta

Dual Body

EasyClean

No

Tipologia di installazione

Da incasso

Colore

Acciaio inox

Volume cavità (litri)

25

Tipologia

Grill

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

Aggiungi 30 secondi

Blocco bambini

Segnale acustico fine cottura

EasyClean

No

Timer

Impostazione orario

Piatto girevole attivo/disattivo

No

CARATTERISTICHE FORNO A MICROONDE

Tipologia di illuminazione interna

LED

Potenza assorbita (microonde + grill) (W)

1.450

Potenza assorbita grill (W)

1.000

Manuale di cucina

Automatico + Manuale

Potenza assorbita microonde (W)

1.450

Livelli di potenza

5

Potenza (W)

900

Volume cavità (litri)

25

Smart Inverter

No

Potenza assorbita totale (W)

1.450

Diametro del piatto girevole (mm)

315

COMANDI

Display

LED

Posizione dei comandi

Laterale destra

Tipologia dei comandi

Touch

MODALITÀ DI COTTURA

Frittura ad aria

No

Cottura automatica

Riscaldamento automatico

No

Cottura

No

Cottura ventilata

No

Scongelamento

Deidratazione

No

Grill

Scongelamento inverter

No

Scioglimento

No

Memoria cottura

No

Lievitazione

No

Cottura arrosto

No

Sensore cottura

No

Sensore riscaldamento

No

Cottura lenta

No

Ammorbidimento

No

Ventilato rapido

No

Grill rapido

Cottura a fasi

No

Cottura a vapore

No

Riscaldamento

No

DESIGN E FINITURE

Design interno

Squadrato

Colore della porta

Nero

Tipologia della porta

Opaca

Design esterno

Vista ampia tradizionale

Colore interno

Acciaio inox

Colore

nessuna finitura

Finitura anti-impronta

No

DIMENSIONI / PESO

Dimensioni interne (L x A x P) (mm)

328 x 206 x 372

Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

654 x 451 x 446

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

592 x 396 x 388

Peso (kg)

16,7

ENERGIA / CONSUMI

Potenza nominale (W)

900

Alimentazione (V/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

FUNZIONI SMART

NFC

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

No

ACCESSORI

Vassoio in vetro

1

Griglie

1

Anello rotante

1

Manuale d'uso

1

Griglia superiore

1

Spiedo rotante

1

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

