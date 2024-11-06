We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blu-ray
Blu-ray per una risoluzione video due volte superiore allo standard.
Connessione USB
Via porta USB puoi collegare altri supporti digitali e riprodurre fim, foto e musica sul televisore.
Simplink
Il SIMPLINK controlla il lettore LG Blu-ray, il sistema LG Home Theater ed altri dispositivi LG mediante un solo telecomando.
HDMI
L’unione di video HD, audio e dati in un singolo cavo permette comunicazioni ad alta velocità.
Design compatto
Solo 27 cm di larghezza per la massima praticità ed un raffinato impatto estetico.