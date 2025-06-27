About Cookies on This Site

LG Premium Care

LG Premium Care

LG Premium Care: assistenza impeccabile, prestazioni ineguagliabili

Servizi di assistenza qualificati per garantire il funzionamento sicuro e impeccabile dei prodotti LG.

Estensione di Garanzia

Il servizio Premium Care ti garantisce la tranquillità di godere di una copertura estesa e della massima protezione sui tuoi prodotti.

  1. Maggiore durata del prodotto con il supporto LG

    Prolunga la durata del tuo prodotto con ricambi originali e tecnici LG qualificati.

  2. Riparazioni illimitate senza alcun anticipo

    Approfitta di riparazioni illimitate fino al valore del tuo prodotto, senza alcun pagamento anticipato per ricambi o manodopera.

  3. Copertura immediata dal primo giorno

    Ottieni una protezione completa a partire dal giorno dell'acquisto con LG Premium Care Plus.

  4. Servizio autorizzato e garantito

    Tutti gli interventi vengono eseguiti da centri di assistenza autorizzati LG, garantendo il funzionamento ottimale del prodotto.

Disponibile per questi prodotti

Frigorifero
Lavatrice
Asciugatrice
Lavasciuga
Lavastoviglie
TV
Monitor
Piano cottura a induzione
Notebook
Microonde
Forno
Aspirapolvere
Soundbar
Speaker
Condizionatore
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €46.65 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Riparazione del compressore, del PCB o della linea del refrigerante a causa di un impatto
  • Danni ai componenti elettronici causati da fuoriuscite accidentali di liquido
  • Danni funzionali alle portiere causati accidentalmente
  • Nessun costo di assistenza/manodopera/ricambi
  • Deterioramento degli alimenti
  • Ammaccature estetiche che non compromettono le prestazioni
  • Modifiche non autorizzate
  • Ruggine dovuta a scarsa manutenzione
Premium Care
Da €38.19 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Ricambi originali LG e assistenza certificata
  • Problemi alla scheda elettronica
  • Guasti al sistema di raffreddamento
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Danni estetici
  • Vassoi, contenitori o ripiani rotti
  • Errata installazione
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €45.31 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Danni al cestello o al motore dovuti a sovraccarico accidentale
  • Guasto al motore o al sensore dopo un impatto accidentale
  • Guasti al PCB o al pannello del display causati da sovratensione elettrica
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Errata installazione
  • Danni estetici
  • Ruggine dovuta a scarsa pulizia o non corretta manutenzione
Premium Care
Da €38.19 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Protezione contro i guasti del sistema di lavaggio.
  • Malfunzionamento della scheda di controllo o del sensore
  • Sistema di carico o scarico dell'acqua
  • Tutti i componenti e la manodopera sono certificati LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Danni causati da oggetti estranei (monete, spilli, etc.)
  • Accumulo di muffa o odori
  • Danni causati da una non corretta manutenzione
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Errata installazione
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €45.31 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Danni al cestello o al motore dovuti a sovraccarico
  • Guasto al motore o al sensore dopo un impatto accidentale
  • Guasti al PCB o al pannello del display causati da sovratensione elettrica
  • Errata installazione
  • Danni da residui di tessuto o lanuggine
  • Danni causati da una non corretta manutenzione
Premium Care
Da €38.19 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Sostituzione di parti vitali come elementi riscaldanti e sensori
  • Riparazione o sostituzione del motore o della scheda di controllo
  • Malfunzionamenti relativi al cestello o al flusso d'aria
  • Ricambi originali LG e assistenza certificata
  • Rottura interna accidentale
  • Rottura accidentale del filtro o dei sistemi di ventilazione.
  • Danni causati da una non corretta manutenzione
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Errata installazione
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €72.50 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Danni al cestello o al motore dovuti a sovraccarico
  • Guasto al motore o al sensore dopo un impatto accidentale
  • Guasti al PCB o al pannello del display causati da sovratensione elettrica
  • Danni causati da una non corretta manutenzione
  • Danni estetici
  • Errata installazione
  • Ruggine dovuta a scarsa pulizia
Premium Care
Da €61.11 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Protezione contro i guasti del sistema di lavaggio o asciugatura .
  • Malfunzionamento della scheda di controllo o del sensore
  • Sistema di carico o scarico dell'acqua
  • Tutti i componenti e la manodopera sono certificati LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Danni causati da oggetti estranei (monete, spilli, etc.)
  • Accumulo di muffa o odori
  • Danni causati da una non corretta manutenzione
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Errata installazione
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €56.31 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Danni al cestello o al motore dovuti a sovraccarico
  • Guasto al motore o al sensore dopo un impatto accidentale
  • Guasti al PCB o al pannello del display causati da sovratensione elettrica
  • Danni causati da una non corretta manutenzione
  • Danni estetici
  • Errata installazione
  • Ruggine dovuta a scarsa pulizia
Premium Care
Da €43.73 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Protezione contro i guasti del sistema di lavaggio.
  • Malfunzionamento della scheda di controllo o del sensore
  • Sistema di carico o scarico dell'acqua
  • Tutti i componenti e la manodopera sono certificati LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Danni causati da oggetti estranei
  • Danni estetici
  • Danni causati da una non corretta manutenzione
  • Errata installazione
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €55.03 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Schermo rotto accidentalmente a causa di un impatto
  • Danni accidentali causati da liquidi
  • Cortocircuito interno accidentale
  • Burn-in dovuto a immagine statica
  • Smarrimento/furto
  • Danni al supporto a parete
  • Graffi estetici
  • Errata installazione
Premium Care
Da €42.44 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Riparazione del pannello o retroilluminazione, scheda di alimentazione e scheda madre
  • Guasti audio o problemi alle porte dei segnali di ingresso/uscita
  • Guasti software o di sistema
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Danni causati allo schermo
  • Danni estetici
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Errata installazione
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €33.78 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Schermo rotto accidentalmente a causa di un impatto
  • Danni accidentali causati da liquidi
  • Cortocircuito interno accidentale
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Burn-in dovuto a immagine statica
  • Smarrimento/furto
  • Danni al supporto a parete
  • Graffi estetici
  • Errata installazione
Premium Care
Da €29.71 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Nessun anticipo o costo iniziale
  • Schermo rotto
  • Danni estetici
  • Burn-in dovuto a immagine statica
  • Sovratensione elettrica
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Errata installazione
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €42.68 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Rottura accidentale da impatto
  • Danni accidentali da liquidi
  • Cortocircuito interno accidentale
  • Qualsiasi anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo della riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Errata installazione
  • Graffi o manutenzione non corretta
  • Normale usura
Premium Care
Da €23.23 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Nessun anticipo o costo iniziale
  • Rottura del Vetro
  • Uso improprio
  • Errata installazione
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €115.50 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Schermo rotto accidentalmente a causa di un impatto
  • Danni accidentali causati da liquidi
  • Cortocircuito interno accidentale
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Smarrimento/furto
  • Recupero dati o software
  • Malfunzionamento di un dispositivo esterno
  • Riparazioni non autorizzate da terze parti
Premium Care
Da €32.62 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Nessun anticipo o costo iniziale
  • Ricambi originali LG e assistenza certificata
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Perdita di dati
  • Smarrimento/furto
  • Normale usura
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €26.86 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Rottura accidentale da impatto
  • Danni accidentali da liquidi
  • Cortocircuito interno accidentale
  • Qualsiasi anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo della riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Accessori danneggiati o rotti
  • Manutenzione impropria
  • Danni estetici
  • Ammaccature sulla carrozzeria esterna
Premium Care
Da €20.16 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Nessun anticipo o costo iniziale
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €34.11 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Rottura accidentale da impatto
  • Danni accidentali da liquidi
  • Cortocircuito interno accidentale
  • Qualsiasi anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo della riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Errata installazione
  • Graffi o manutenzione non corretta
  • Normale usura
Premium Care
Da €33.25 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Nessun anticipo o costo iniziale
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €47.07 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Rottura accidentale da impatto
  • Cortocircuito interno accidentale
  • Qualsiasi anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo della riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Accessori danneggiati / rotti / usurati
  • Manutenzione impropria
  • Danni estetici
  • Ammaccature
  • Normale usura
Premium Care
Da €33.25 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Nessun anticipo o costo iniziale
  • Danni fisici
  • Usura della batteria dovuta all'utilizzo
  • Sostituzione degli accessori
  • Errata manutenzione
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €25.83 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Danni accidentali da liquidi
  • Cortocircuito interno accidentale
  • Qualsiasi anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo della riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Errata installazione
  • Graffi o manutenzione non corretta
  • Normale usura
  • Smarrimento/furto
Premium Care
Da €13.86 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Nessun anticipo o costo iniziale
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
Opzione popolare
Premium Care Plus
Da €25.83 ~
Oltre alla Garanzia convenzionale LG, aggiunge protezione contro danni accidentali causati. + Copertura dal primo giorno
Registrati ora
  • Danni accidentali da liquidi
  • Cortocircuito interno accidentale
  • Qualsiasi anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo della riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Errata installazione
  • Graffi o manutenzione non corretta
  • Normale usura
  • Smarrimento/furto
Premium Care
Da €13.86 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Nessun anticipo o costo iniziale
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
Premium Care
Da €42.44 ~
Copertura per guasti dei componenti interni e malfunzionamenti elettrici o meccanici come da Garanzia convenzionale LG.
Registrati ora
  • Riparazioni illimitate
  • Costo di riparazione fino al valore del prodotto
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia coperta dalla garanzia LG
  • Nessun anticipo o costo iniziale
  • Errata installazione
  • Ricarica dei Gas
  • Blocco dello scarico dell'acqua
  • Qualsiasi difetto o anomalia non coperta dalla garanzia LG
Tutti i prezzi si intendono tasse incluse
I prezzi sopra indicati variano in funzione del modello e del valore del prodotto selezionato
La tipologia dei servizi sopra indicati sono a titolo esemplificativo. Per maggiori informazioni fare riferimento a "Termini e Condizioni" del piano selezionato.
Per ulteriori informazioni fare riferimento alla sezione "Supporto"

Domande Frequenti

Domanda:

Posso acquistare il piano Premium Care/Premium Care Plus per il prodotto già in mio possesso?

Risposta:

Il  piano Premium Care può essere sottoscritto entro 24 mesi dalla data di acquisto del prodotto. Il piano Premium Care Plus deve essere sottoscritto entro e non oltre 30 giorni dalla data di acquisto/consegna del prodotto.

Domanda:

Dove posso consultare i costi del piano Lg Premium Care e Lg Premium Care Plus?

Risposta:

Collegandoti a questo link , inserendo la categoria del tuo prodotto e l'importo pagato all'atto dell'acquisto, potrai verificare costi e dettagli dei piani Premium Care e Plus.

Domanda:

Entro quanto tempo posso acquistare il piano Premium Care?

Risposta:

Collegandoti a questo link potrai aggiungere il piano Premium Care entro 24 mesi dalla data di acquisto del prodotto o dell'avvenuta consegna (in questo caso, oltre allo scontrino ti invitiamo a conservare anche la bolla di consegna).

Domanda:

Entro quanto tempo posso acquistare il piano Premium Care Plus?

Risposta:

Collegandoti a questo link potrai aggiungere il piano Premium Care Plus entro e non oltre 30 giorni dalla data di acquisto del prodotto o dell'avvenuta consegna (in questo caso, oltre allo scontrino ti invitiamo a conservare anche la bolla di consegna).

Domanda:

Ho acquistato il piano Premium Care/Premium Care Plus ma non ho ancora ricevuto alcuna conferma d'ordine con il numero del piano sottoscritto. Cosa devo fare?

Risposta:

ll piano LG Premium Care/Plus viene preso in carico e gestito dal nostro partner nell’immediatezza della sottoscrizione.

Riceverai una mail di “Benvenuto” nel programma Premium Care/Premium Care Plus all’indirizzo email registrato in fase di acquisto.

In caso di mancata ricezione ti consigliamo di verificare la casella di posta elettronica nella categoria SPAM o POSTA NON DESIDERATA. 

Domanda:

Cosa copre Lg Premium Care?

Risposta:

La formula base Premium Care è il servizio di assistenza che copre il tuo prodotto allo scadere della garanzia convenzionale LG, fino a un massimo di 5 anni totali.

In questo caso si applicano le stesse condizioni che regolamentano la garanzia convenzionale.

LG Premium Care è l'unico pacchetto assicurativo autorizzato da LG in Italia che estende la garanzia del produttore, nei limiti previsti dalla garanzia convenzionale,  fino a un massimo di 5 anni in totale. La procedura di registrazione dei reclami è completamente digitale, il  servizio di riparazione non prevede costi anticipati e tutte le riparazioni vengono effettuate esclusivamente presso Centri di Assistenza Autorizzati LG. 

Domanda:

Cosa copre Lg Premium Care Plus?

Risposta:

La formula Plus oltre a proteggere il tuo nuovo prodotto LG, estendendo la garanzia del produttore  dopo il periodo biennale previsto fino ad un massimo di 5 anni, copre eventuali  danni accidentali dall’immediatezza dell’acquisto per tutto il periodo della copertura sottoscritta.

LG Premium Care Plus è pensata per coprire danni fisici e da liquidi ai tuoi prodotti in caso di incidenti imprevisti e involontari, non coperti dalla garanzia standard del produttore.

Per maggiori informazioni fare riferimento al documento Termini e Condizioni.

Domanda:

Una volta finalizzato l’acquisto della mia Premium Care/Premium Care Plus, cosa devo fare?

Risposta:

Per verificare il piano sottoscritto accedi alla tua “area riservata” al link cliccando sul pulsante “Accesso”. Dopo aver inserito la tua email o il numero telefonico con il quale hai effettuato l’acquisto, riceverai un codice OTP di verifica per proseguire nella sezione dedicata e visualizzare i piani attivati.

Domanda:

Il seriale del prodotto è obbligatorio per la sottoscrizione della polizza?

Risposta:

Il seriale è necessario per poter accedere alla copertura assicurativa e all’eventuale richiesta di assistenza. Se hai acquistato il prodotto ma non ti è ancora stato consegnato, potrai caricarne successivamente l’etichetta, accedendo alla tua pagina personale, alla sezione relativa al piano sottoscritto.

Domanda:

Posso acquistare il piano Lg Premium Care e Lg Premium Care Plus per qualsiasi categoria di prodotto?

Risposta:

Collegandoti a questo link potrai consultare la categoria di prodotto con i relativi piani LG Premium Care e Premium Care Plus previsti.

Eventuali categorie non visualizzate non prevedono il relativo piano di copertura.

Domanda:

Per quanti anni è possibile prolungare la garanzia base del prodotto, attraverso Premium Care?

Risposta:

La garanzia base del prodotto rilasciata da LG è di due anni.
Con LG Premium Care potrai coprire il tuo prodotto per ulteriori 3 anni dalla scadenza della garanzia convenzionale.

Domanda:

Per quanti anni è possibile prolungare la garanzia del prodotto, attraverso Premium Care Plus?

Risposta:

La garanzia base del prodotto rilasciata da LG è di due anni.
Con LG Premium Care Plus potrai coprire il tuo prodotto fino a un massimo di 5 anni totali, a partire dal primo giorno dell’avvenuto acquisto.

Domanda:

Quanti piani Premium Care e Premium Care Plus posso acquistare?

Risposta:

Può essere acquistato un singolo piano Premium Care/Plus per ogni prodotto LG in tuo possesso.

Domanda:

Per avere diritto alla copertura assicurativa quali documenti mi verranno richiesti?

Risposta:

Ti consigliamo di conservare la documentazione che ti verrà inviata via mail all’atto della sottoscrizione del programma, insieme allo scontrino/fattura di acquisto e/o bolla di consegna del prodotto per eventuali verifiche da parte della rete autorizzata o della compagnia assicurativa.

Domanda:

Come posso chiedere assistenza in caso di anomalìa del prodotto?

Risposta:

In caso di anomalìa, accedi alla tua area personale, nella sezione “I miei prodotti” cliccando su “Presenta un reclamo”. Ti sarà chiesto di compilare un form con le indicazioni necessarie all’attivazione della richiesta.

Domanda:

Chi ripara il prodotto durante il periodo di copertura Premium Care/Premium Care Plus?

Risposta:

Le riparazioni vengono effettuate dalla nostra rete di Assistenza ufficiale che utilizza solo parti di ricambio originali.

Domanda:

Quante volte posso chiedere assistenza sul prodotto?

Risposta:

A seconda del piano sottoscritto ti invitiamo a fare riferimento al documento "Termini e Condizioni" in tuo possesso.

Domanda:

Come acquistare la copertura LG Premium Care per il tuo sistema di aria condizionata?

Risposta:

Per acquistare la copertura di Estensione di Garanzia LG Premium Care per il tuo sistema di Aria Condizionata LG è necessario selezionare nella schermata iniziale della piattaforma, alla sezione “Modello del Prodotto”, la sola unità esterna (motore) da te acquistata e nella sezione “Costo di Acquisto del Prodotto” il costo sostenuto per l’intero sistema di Aria condizionata inclusivo di tutti gli split ad esso collegati. Ti ricordiamo che la copertura non copre i costi di installazione ed in generale tutti gli oneri esclusi dalla Garanzia Legale LG.