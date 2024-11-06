Add products to the ThinQ app using the Add feature.



1. On the home screen, tap "+ Add a device" > "Select Device"

2. Select the product from the product list.

Then, proceed by following the instructions. Select the product icon.

*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.