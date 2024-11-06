LG TV LED AI Ultra HD Smart TV 65" 4K Active HDR Google Assistant e Alexa

Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

65UM7100PLA

lg tv led uhd 65UM7100PLA
Tutte le specifiche

PANNELLO

  • Dimensione Schermo

    65"

  • Tipo

    LED

  • UHD 4K

  • Pannello IPS

  • Smart TV

  • Risoluzione (pixel)

    3840 x 2160

  • Retroilluminazione

    Direct

PROCESSORE VIDEO

  • Processore

    Quad Core Processor

SINTONIZZATORI & CAM

  • Ricevitore TV digitale

    Si (Terrestre: DVB-T2, Cavo: DVB-C, Satellite: DVB-S2)

  • CI+

    1.4 (versione)

INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE

  • Google Assistant

    Sì - mediante aggiornamento software durante il 2019

  • Riconoscimento Vocale Intelligente

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Controllo Universale tramite HDMI

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)
    (Differ by country)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sì - mediante aggiornamento software durante il 2019

  • Suggerimenti AI

  • Barra Launcher Intelligente (auto-riordino)

  • Riconoscimento automatico dispositivi HDMI

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Home Dashboard

  • Compatibilità Apple Homekit e Airplay 2

    Sì - mediante aggiornamento software durante il 2019

VIDEO

  • Codec HEVC (TV/USB/Streaming)

    High Efficiency Video Codec / H.265

  • Resolution Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HDR

    Si (HLG, HDR 10 , HDR 10 Pro)

  • HEVC

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Instant Game Response (Variable Refresh Rate/Automatic Low Latency Mode)

    -/Si

  • HDMI Version

    2

GESTIONE COLORI

  • Miglioramento colori

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Riduzione Rumore

    NR

  • True Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

AUDIO

  • Adaptive Sound Control

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Mono / Stereo

  • Decoder Dolby Digital

  • DTS

  • Sistema Diffusori

    2.0ch

  • Potenza audio (Watts)

    20W (10W per Channel)

  • Codec Audio supportati

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Bluetooth (Cuffie, Speaker)

  • Uscita audio simultanea

  • ARC

SMART TV

  • Piattaforma

    webOS 4.5

  • Wi-Fi

  • HbbTV (Hybrid broadcast broadband TV)

SMART TV - CONTENUTI

  • App Store.

  • Film / Serie On Demand

    Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Chili, Tim Vision, Google Play Movies & TV, Infinity, Rakuten TV, Premium Play, Premium On Line, Now TV, DAZN

  • Replay TV

    Mediaset Play, Rai Play

SMART TV - CONDIVISIONE

  • Supporto App Smartphone

  • BT Mobile TV On / Wi-Fi TV On

    Sì/Sì

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

  • Miracast Overlay / Miracast

    Sì/Sì

  • DLNA

  • Magic Link

SMART TV - FUNZIONI

  • Visualizzazione Video 360° VR

  • Ordinamento Canali Digitale Terrestre / Satellite

  • Riconoscimento Vocale

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • PVR (registrazione su USB)

  • Digital Recording / TimeShift

CONNESSIONI

  • USB

    1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • Composite In + Audio

    Sì (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Component In + Audio

    Sì (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Ingressi HDMI

    1 (Rear)/2 (Side)

  • Uscita Audio Digitale (Ottico)

    Sì (Rear)

  • LAN

    Sì (Rear)

PESO

  • Senza stand (kg)

    21

  • Con stand (kg)

    21,2

  • Con imballo (kg)

    28,6

DIMENSIONI - L X A X P

  • Senza stand (mm)

    1468 x 854 x 89.9

  • Con stand (mm)

    1468 x 913 x 255

  • Con imballo (mm)

    1600 x 970 x 190

  • Dimensioni VESA (mm)

    300 x 300

ACCESSORI TV

  • Telecomando Standard

  • Telecomando Puntatore

    Ready

CERTIFICAZIONI

  • Tivùon! / Tivùsat

    Sì/Sì

  • Lativù

  • HbbTV v 2.0.1 o superiore

  • CAMREADY

CONSUMI

  • Classe Energetica (da A+++ a D)

    A

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

