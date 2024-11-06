Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
TV NanoCell AI | Serie NANO81 43'' | 4K, Processore α5 Gen7, HDR10, 20W, 3 HDMI, Game Optimizer, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 24
43NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
43NANO81T6A

TV NanoCell AI | Serie NANO81 43'' | 4K, Processore α5 Gen7, HDR10, 20W, 3 HDMI, Game Optimizer, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 24

Vorderansicht des LG NanoCell-Fernsehers, NANO80 mit Text „LG NanoCell“ und „2024“ auf dem Bildschirm

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS si è classificato come il miglior sistema operativo per smart TV

Scopri di più

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Vincitore del premio iF Design

Scopri di più
Un vorticoso arcobaleno colorato su un TV LG NanoCell.

L'essenza dei colori puri

Goditi i tuoi contenuti con colori brillanti e nitidi grazie all'azione purificatrice delle nanoparticelle della nostra tecnologia NanoCell.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Colori puri in Real 4K

Per immagini più realistiche

Immergiti in un mondo 4K in cui i colori prendono vita per darti un'esperienza visiva più appagante.

Ein hell erleuchtetes, regenbogenfarbenes Riesenrad vor einem schwarzen Nachthimmel, aufgenommen aus einem niedrigen Winkel.

Processore α5 4K con AI

Migliora l'esperienza dall'interno

Ein hell erleuchtetes, regenbogenfarbenes Riesenrad vor einem schwarzen Nachthimmel, aufgenommen aus einem niedrigen Winkel.

Il processore α5 di settima generazione ottimizza automaticamente l'audio e la luminosità in base a ciò che guardi.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

Un TV LG posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG e una soundbar in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG e una soundbar in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura del suono

Immagine di un TV LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Emozioni per le tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto che stai guardando.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

Un primo piano dello schermo di una TV LG che mostra i pulsanti Home Office, Giochi e Musica sopra un banner per Masters of the Air si ingrandisce per mostrare la TV montata su una parete in un soggiorno. Sullo schermo TV nell'immagine vengono visualizzati i seguenti loghi: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now e Udemy.

webOS 24

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura

Personalizza il tuo profilo per impostare le caratteristiche d'immagine preferite, ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app più utilizzate.

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura Maggiori informazioni

*I menu e le app supportati possono variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

**I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

***L'interfaccia potrebbe variare in seguito agli aggiornamenti di webOS.

****Immagini su schermo simulate.

Il logo webOS è sospeso al centro su uno sfondo nero e lo spazio sottostante è illuminato con i colori del logo rosso, arancione e giallo. Le parole "webOS Re:New Program" sono sotto il logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Un'esperienza smart che si rinnova per 5 anni

Desideriamo che la tua esperienza con i nostri TV resti attuale anche per i prossimi anni.

Cinque rettangoli di diversi colori sono sfalsati verso l'alto, ciascuno etichettato con un anno da "webOS 24" a "webOS 28". Le frecce rivolte verso l'alto si trovano tra i rettangoli, etichettati da "Aggiornamento 1" a "Aggiornamento 4".

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

**I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

***Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

****I modelli del 2022 che verranno aggiornati sono gli OLED, i QNED e i TV 8K. I modelli del 2023 invece sono gli OLED, i QNED, i NanoCell e gli UHD.

*****Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

Il tuo TV sa cosa ti piace

Immagine di un TV LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

My Profile

Uno spazio interamente per te

Ciascun membro della tua famiglia può creare un proprio profilo, in modo da personalizzare la schermata principale e ricevere consigli in base a ciò che guarda.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Quick Card

Accesso diretto ai tuoi interessi

Ti basta un click, et voilà: con le Quick Card puoi accedere rapidamente ai giochi, alle tue playlist preferite, alle app per il lavoro da remoto e altro ancora.

Una TV LG mostra l'immagine di una donna e di un cane in un vasto campo. Nella parte inferiore dello schermo, il testo "Consiglia nuove parole chiave ogni volta che premi il pulsante del microfono sul telecomando" viene visualizzato accanto a un'immagine circolare rosa-viola. Le barre rosa mostrano le seguenti parole chiave: Film con cani, Cane, Autunno, Relax, Amicizia. Di fronte alla TV LG, il telecomando LG Magic è puntato verso la TV con cerchi concentrici viola neon attorno al pulsante del microfono. Accanto al telecomando viene visualizzata l'immagine di un dito che preme un pulsante e il testo "Pressione breve".

AI Concierge

L'Intelligenza Artificiale al tuo servizio

Più cerchi contenuti e più l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV potrà consigliarti delle keyword sulla base dei tuoi gusti, delle tendenze del momento o dei consigli che possono tornarti utili.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Potrebbero essere visualizzati contenuti ridotti o limitati a seconda della regione e della connettività di rete.

***È possibile creare un numero illimitato di profili, tuttavia la schermata iniziale visualizzerà solo fino a 10 profili.

****Le funzionalità, i menu e le app supportati riportati sopra potrebbero variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

*****I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

******La funzionalità Always Ready è disponibile sulle serie LG OLED M4, G4, C4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e 86NANO80.

Un telecomando puntatore con la rotella centrale in evidenza. Un morbido bagliore viola circonda il telecomando su uno sfondo nero.

Telecomando puntatore

La magia è nelle tue mani

Lo impugni come una bacchetta magica, lo usi come un mouse. L'esclusivo telecomando puntatore dei nostri TV ti permette di utilizzare le funzioni smart in maniera più agevole e semplice. Puoi cliccare sulle icone come faresti col tuo computer, scorrere fra le pagine usando la rotella e perfino usare i comandi vocali.

*Le funzioni del telecomando puntatore variano in base al Paese e alla lingua.

Un TV con una connettività totale

Un TV LG montato su una parete in un soggiorno, su cui sono raffigurati un leone e il suo cucciolo. Un uomo seduto in primo piano con uno smartphone in mano mostra la stessa immagine dei leoni. Un'immagine di tre barre curve rosse al neon viene visualizzata appena sopra lo smartphone rivolto verso la TV.

Connettività con lo smartphone

Invia le tue app direttamente al TV

Guarda i contenuti dal tuo iPhone o dal tuo smartphone Android sul grande schermo del TV in tutta semplicità grazie alla compatibilità con Apple AirPlay e Chromecast.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Home Hub

Controlla la tua casa smart da un unico posto

L'Home Hub ti permette di controllare tutto il tuo ecosistema smart dal tuo TV, inclusi gli elettrodomestici, dispositivi IoT come luci e serrature, il condizionatore e molto altro ancora.

"*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Apple, il logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit sono marchi di Apple Inc., registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri Paesi.

***LG supporta i dispositivi Wi-Fi "Matter". I servizi e le funzionalità supportati da "Matter" possono variare a seconda dei dispositivi collegati. La connessione iniziale fra ThinQ e Matter deve avvenire tramite l'app mobile ThinQ.

****L'uso del riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce è possibile solo con i TV che hanno il processore α9 o superiori.

Una grandissima varietà di contenuti da guardare

Un TV LG in primo piano che mostra una selezione di miniature di film e programmi TV. Nell'immagine è presente il testo "Action Collection", "Bloomberg TV+" e "Guardati di recente". Lo spazio davanti alla TV è leggermente illuminato come dalla luce del TV. Dietro al TV al buio ci sono altre miniature di film e programmi TV.

LG Channels

Tanti film e contenuti, tutti gratis

Apri l'app LG Channels e scopri le ultime notizie, programmi sportivi, film famosi e serie TV. Ci sono anche contenuti esclusivi che trovi solo sui nostri TV!

Vengono visualizzate sei miniature di film e programmi TV e di seguito sono riportati i loghi di LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ e Apple TV+.

Servizi streaming

Le tue piattaforme sempre a disposizione

Hai un abbonamento a una piattaforma di streaming? Inserisci il tuo account direttamente nel TV, avvia l'app e puoi iniziare la tua maratona film e serie TV.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare in base al Paese, al prodotto e alla regione.

***Per Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime e Apple TV+ è richiesto un abbonamento separato e le relative entità correlate.

****Apple, il logo Apple e Apple TV sono marchi di Apple Inc, registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri paesi.

*****Amazon, Prime Video e tutti i loghi correlati sono marchi di Amazon.com, Inc. o delle sue affiliate.

Un telecomando puntato verso un TV LG che mostra le impostazioni sul lato destro dello schermo.

WOW Interface

La semplicità prima di tutto

Puoi selezionare il profilo audio della soundbar LG, la modalità e altre funzioni direttamente dal menu del tuo TV, usando un solo telecomando.

*La soundbar è venduta separatamente

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***Alcune funzionalità potrebbero necessitare un aggiornamento software che sarà disponibile nel corso dell'anno.

Diventa protagonista di film e videogiochi

FILMMAKER Mode

I film, come dovrebbero essere guardati

La modalità FILMMAKER preserva le intenzioni del regista, in modo da farti godere le opere cinematografiche esattamente come dovresti fare.

Un uomo in uno studio di montaggio buio guarda un televisore LG che mostra il tramonto. Nella parte inferiore destra dell'immagine è presente il logo della modalità FILMMAKER.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

**FILMMAKER MODE è un marchio registrato dell'UHD Alliance Inc.

Esperienza da cinema

Più profondità a ciò che guardi

La tecnologia HDR10 Pro estende la gamma cromatica per darti colori più profondi, luminosi e con un contrasto maggiore. Così i tuoi film diventeranno ancora più cinematografici.

Una famiglia seduta sul pavimento di un soggiorno poco illuminato accanto a un tavolino mentre guarda un TV LG montato sul muro su cui si vede la terra dallo spazio.

*HDR10 Pro è una tecnologia sviluppata da LG, basata sullo standard HDR10

Gameplay veloce

Entra direttamente nell'azione

Quando giochi, il TV imposta automaticamente la modalità a bassa latenza per assicurarti la miglior risposta ai comandi.

Un gioco di corse automobilistiche sulla linea del traguardo, con il cartello che dice "WIN!", mentre il giocatore stringe il joystick del gioco. I logo ALLM, eARC e HGiG sono posizionati nell'angolo in basso a sinistra.

*HGiG è un gruppo di aziende volontarie del mondo dei videogiochi e degli schermi TV che mira a scrivere e rendere disponibili al pubblico delle linee guida che migliorino l’esperienza di gioco in HDR.

Pieno controllo della tua esperienza

Con la Game Dashboard e il Game Optimizer hai due pannelli dedicati per ottimizzare la tua esperienza col tuo gioco preferito.

Una scena di un FPS con la Game Dashboard che appare sullo schermo durante il gioco. Una scena buia e invernale con il menu Game Optimizer che appare nel gioco.

*La Game Dashboard appare quando il TV è in modalità gaming e il Game Optimizer è attivo nel menu

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate

I giochi migliori, senza console né PC

Accedi ai vari servizi di cloud gaming direttamente dal tuo televisore e scopri una libreria con un numero colossale di giochi tra cui scegliere. Niente hardware aggiuntivo, niente download né aggiornamenti. Solo divertimento!

Un'immagine della schermata iniziale di Boosteroid che mostra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una schermata iniziale di GeForce NOW che mostra cinque diverse miniature di giochi a destra.

*I servizi in streaming possono variare in base al Paese.

**I servizi NVIDIA GeForce NOW e Boosteroid richiedono la creazione di un account e una connessione a Internet. Verifica sul rispettivo sito le condizioni di adesione al servizio e gli eventuali costi per gli abbonamenti premium a pagamento.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    UHD 4K

  • Refresh rate

    50/60Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    Nano Color

  • Processore

    α5 Gen7 4K con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Potenza audio

    20W

  • Diffusori

    2.0 canali

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    967 x 564 x 57,7

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    9,2

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    UHD 4K

  • Risoluzione

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

  • Retroilluminazione

    Direct LED

  • Refresh rate

    50/60Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    Nano Color

IMMAGINE

  • Processore

    α5 Gen7 4K con AI

  • Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

    Upscaling 4K

  • Mappatura dinamica dei toni

  • Controllo della luminosità con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Modalità immagine

    9 preset (Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

  • HGiG

  • Game Optimizer

    Sì (con Game Dashboard)

  • Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

SMART TV

  • Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS 24

  • Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

  • ThinQ

  • Compatibile con webcam USB

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sì (Preinstallato)

  • Browser Internet

  • Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

  • LG Channels

  • Telecomando puntatore

    Incluso

  • App per smartphone

    Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

  • Nitidezza voce

    Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Uscita audio simultanea

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

  • Potenza audio

    20W

  • Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

  • Codec Audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

  • Direzione dei diffusori

    Verso il basso

  • Diffusori

    2.0 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

  • Contrasto elevato

  • Scala di grigi

  • Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    967 x 564 x 57,7

  • Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

    967 x 620 x 200

  • Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

    1.055 x 660 x 142

  • Base del TV (L x P mm)

    804 x 200

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    9,2

  • Peso con la base (kg)

    9,3

  • Peso con l'imballo (kg)

    11,0

  • Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

    200 x 200

CODICE EAN

  • CODICE EAN

    8806084681775

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

    eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Sì (v5.1)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

    1

  • Slot modulo CAM

    1

  • Ingressi HDMI

    3 con supporto di eARC e ALLM

  • Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

    2

  • Ingressi USB

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

    100~240V, 50-60Hz

  • Consumo in standby

    Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

  • Telecomando

    Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

  • Cavo di alimentazione

    Sì (rimovibile)

  • Batterie per telecomando

    Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

