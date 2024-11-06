Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
TV NanoCell AI | Serie NANO81 86'' | 4K, Processore α5 Gen7, HDR10, 20W, 3 HDMI, Game Optimizer, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 24
86NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
86NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

TV NanoCell AI | Serie NANO81 86'' | 4K, Processore α5 Gen7, HDR10, 20W, 3 HDMI, Game Optimizer, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 24

86NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
86NANO81T6A

TV NanoCell AI | Serie NANO81 86'' | 4K, Processore α5 Gen7, HDR10, 20W, 3 HDMI, Game Optimizer, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 24

(0)
Vista frontale del TV LG NanoCell serie NANO81. Sul TV ci sono il logo LG NanoCell e il logo webOS Re:New Program.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS si è classificato come il miglior sistema operativo per smart TV

Scopri di più

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Vincitore del premio iF Design

Scopri di più
A swirling rainbow-colored textures on an LG NanoCell TV.

Feel the essence of pure color

Discover a realm alive with rich color and clarity by LG NanoCell technology.

*Screen image simulated.

Pure Colors in Real 4K

Real clarity expresses a sharper look

Dive into a vivid 4K world, where colors pop and sharp clarity creates a stunning visual symphony.

A slightly faded Ferris wheel illuminates at nighttime, with colored sparkles starting from the left side of the screen and moving across it. As the colored sparkles pass, the screen transitions from cloudy to bright, vivid colors.
alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

AI intelligence upscales
every moment

LG's alpha 8 AI Processor 4K with orange light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the AI Processor.

Immersion, powered by what's within. Our advanced alpha 8 AI Processor 4K optimizes audio and picture, pulling you deeper into every moment of the action.

*Screen image simulated.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky are shown. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

A picture tailored to
your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

Intelligence that's bright
in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism
in every frame

Upscales every detail beyond reality

See every picture in more colorful detail, with intelligently enhanced contrast for boosted picture quality.

*Models with the alpha 5 processor(QNED80, NANO80 (except 86"), UT90/80/73, LR60) feature Dynamic Tone Mapping.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the
soundscape

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

A close-up of an LG TV screen showing the buttons Home Office, Game, and Music over a banner for Masters of the Air zooms out to show the TV mounted on a wall in a living room. The following logos are displayed on the TV screen in the image: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now and Udemy.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

Make your TV experience yours Maggiori informazioni

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Your TV knows what you love

An LG TV screen shows the My Profile display. In the top third, a banner for Tangible Wonders. Below the banner, the following buttons are displayed: Home Hub, Sports, Game, Accessibility, Home Office. Below the buttons, the following logos are displayed: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now, and Udemy. Below the logos, 5 movie thumbnails are displayed under the text "Top picks for you". A cursor clicks on the initial 'S' in the top left corner. An LG Account drop-down menu opens and five names are displayed. The cursor clicks the second name as thumbnails and recommended contents on screen change.

My Profile

Your space is dedicated to you

With My Profile, you can easily create a profile for each member of the family. Everyone gets a personal home screen, with custom content recommendations.

A cursor clicks on Sports and the screen fades into a Sports homepage with the text "Register your favorite team/player for more information about league standing, game schedules or any other updates," and "Popular league list." Five thumbnails are labeled as Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, and Ice Hockey. The screen fades back, the cursor clicks on Game, and the screen fades into a Game homepage with the text "Immerse yourself in a game on the large screen. You can play games and check out the latest gameplay videos." The image shows buttons labeled Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, and Recently played. The following logos are displayed: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube, and Twitch.

Quick Card

Take a shortcut to your favorites

Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favorite playlists, or your home office.

An LG TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text "Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control" is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords: Movies with dogs, Dog, Autumn, Relaxation, Friendship. In front of the LG TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text "Short press" is displayed.

AI Concierge

Your favorites at your service

AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'

An LG TV displays an image of a sunrise with the time, date, weather, and temperature, and the text "Good morning." A speech bubble with the text "Hi LG" fades in and out, followed by a speech bubble with the text "Show me this week's schedule." The screen fades to a display showing a Google calendar and daily schedule.

Always Ready

Your assistant is always ready to serve

Whatever information you want, whether it's the time, weather, sports alerts or even Google Calendar and Google Photos, just ask your AI assistant. Your assistant is always ready to help.

*Screen images simulated.

**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.

****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

********Google Calendar service will be supported later this year.

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon purple light emanates around the button to highlight them. A soft purple glow surrounds the remote on a black background.

Magic Remote

The magic is
in your hands

Free yourself from the constraints of old-fashioned buttons. LG Magic Remote unlocks all the smart functionality of your LG TV with a click, scroll, or your voice.

*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

Multi View

Multiply your view,
multiply your fun

When one screen isn't enough, split it into 2-4 segments. Use your TV as a dual monitor for your PC, or add more screen to search on the web and to watch in PiP at the same time.

*Screen images simulated.

**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.

***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)

Get total connectivity from your TV

An LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room, displaying a lion and lion cub. A man sits in the foreground with a smartphone in his hand displaying the same image of lions. A graphic of three neon red curved bars is displayed just above the smartphone pointing toward the TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Cast your apps directly onto your TV

See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

A logo of LG ThinQ™, matter, and Apple Home. An LG TV mounted on a wall and an LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° on the left. The TV displays Home Hub and a cursor clicks "Air purifier" and the LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° is activated.

Home Hub

Control your smart home from one place

Home Hub enables seamless control of your smart ecosystem from your TV, including mobile, soundbar, and IoT devices like smart lighting, Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, etc.

*Screen images simulated.

**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.

****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.

******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

A rich array of content ready to watch

An LG TV in the foreground showing a selection of thumbnails of movies and TV shows. The text "Action Collection," "Bloomberg TV+" and "Recently watched" is in the image. The space in front of the TV is lightly illuminated as if from the TV light. Behind the TV in the dark are more thumbnails of movies and TV shows.

LG Channels

Now showing free on LG

Tune into LG Channels 3.0 for the latest news, favorite sports, popular movies, and TV series—even exclusive content only on LG TV.

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favorite streaming services easily

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favorite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

A rhinoceros in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

Ultra Big Screen

Supersizing your thrills

An ultra-big display transforms all your entertainment to blockbuster scale and clarity.

A cozy concert in a living room is playing on the screen. The WOW Interface menu appears as an overlay and the user navigates to soundbar settings.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features, even while you watch.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****NANO80 is compatible for WOW interface.

Your home turns into a movie theater
and gaming arena

FILMMAKER Mode

See it just as directors dreamed it

Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.

A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

Movie magic with the comfort of your own home

Movie theater ambience, recreated at home. HDR10 Pro ensures every film is presented in true glory, with exceptionally accurate color and contrast for more immersive cinematic viewings.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10’.

Powerful Gameplay

Dive full-speed into the action

Immersive HGiG play stays smooth at high-speed with ALLM, and eARC ensures it all sounds amazing.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

**Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    UHD 4K

  • Refresh rate

    100/120Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    Nano Color

  • Processore

    α8 4K con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • Potenza audio

    20W

  • Diffusori

    2.0 canali

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    1.927 x 1.104 x 59,9

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    45,2

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    UHD 4K

  • Risoluzione

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

  • Retroilluminazione

    Direct LED

  • Refresh rate

    100/120Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    Nano Color

IMMAGINE

  • Processore

    α8 4K con AI

  • Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

    α8 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

  • Mappatura dinamica dei toni

    Sì (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selezione automatica del genere con AI

    Sì (SDR / HDR)

  • Controllo della luminosità con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Modalità immagine

    10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • HGiG

  • Game Optimizer

    Sì (con Game Dashboard)

  • Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

  • VRR

SMART TV

  • Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS 24

  • Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

  • ThinQ

  • Compatibile con webcam USB

  • Always Ready

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sì (Preinstallato)

  • Browser Internet

  • Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

  • LG Channels

  • Telecomando puntatore

    Incluso

  • Multi View

  • App per smartphone

    Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

  • Nitidezza voce

    Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

  • Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

    Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Uscita audio simultanea

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

  • Potenza audio

    20W

  • Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

  • Codec Audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

  • Direzione dei diffusori

    Verso il basso

  • Diffusori

    2.0 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

  • Contrasto elevato

  • Scala di grigi

  • Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    1.927 x 1.104 x 59,9

  • Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

    1.927 x 1.164 x 362

  • Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

    2.115 x 1.215 x 228

  • Base del TV (L x P mm)

    1.532 x 362

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    45,2

  • Peso con la base (kg)

    45,9

  • Peso con l'imballo (kg)

    58,4

  • Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

    600 x 400

CODICE EAN

  • CODICE EAN

    8806096011324

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

    eARC (ingresso HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth

    Sì (v5.1)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

    1

  • Slot modulo CAM

    1

  • Ingressi HDMI

    4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

  • Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

    2

  • Ingressi USB

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

    100~240V, 50-60Hz

  • Consumo in standby

    Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

  • Telecomando

    Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

  • Cavo di alimentazione

    Sì (non rimovibile)

  • Batterie per telecomando

    Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

