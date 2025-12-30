About Cookies on This Site

LG SIGNATURE OLED T da 77 pollici, il primo OLED TV trasparente e True Wireless al mondo

OLED77T49LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
OLED77T49LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

LG SIGNATURE OLED T da 77 pollici, il primo OLED TV trasparente e True Wireless al mondo

OLED77T49LA
Vista frontale di LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 anni di emblema OLED numero 1 al mondo, logo LG SIGNATURE OLED T, entrambi integrati nello sfondo che raffigura la luna sopra la costa su uno schermo trasparente. La Zero Connect Box con trasferimento video e audio wireless 4K a 120Hz è collegata al TV e il segnale Wi-Fi in uscita dalla box.
Vista frontale di LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 anni di emblema OLED numero 1 al mondo, logo LG SIGNATURE OLED T, entrambi integrati nello sfondo che raffigura la luna sopra la costa su uno schermo trasparente. Lo Zero Connect Box con trasferimento video e audio wireless 4K a 120Hz è collegato al TV posizionato su una scaffalatura modulare annessa, e il segnale Wi-Fi in uscita dalla box.
Vista laterale leggermente angolata verso sinistra dello schermo di LG SIGNATURE OLED T che raffigura una luna sopra la costa su uno schermo trasparente. Lo Zero Connect Box con trasferimento video e audio wireless 4K a 120Hz è collegato al TV posizionato su una scaffalatura modulare annessa, e il segnale WiFi in uscita dalla box.
Vista laterale leggermente angolata verso sinistra dello schermo di un LG Signature OLED T, che raffigura la luna sopra la costa su uno schermo trasparente. All’esterno c’è una bella vista su un paesaggio urbano vicino a uno specchio d’acqua. Sullo schermo del televisore c’è uno yacht, ma poiché il TV è in modalità trasparente, lo yacht sembra galleggiare nell’acqua vera e propria.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T mostra sullo schermo trasparente la luna raffigurata sopra una costa. LG SIGNATURE OLED T si trova al centro di una stanza con vista sulla scogliera e sul mare. A destra si trovano un letto e una poltrona.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T che mostra un albero verde innevato.
LG SIGNATURE OLED con la schermata iniziale di webOS LG. Poiché il televisore è in modalità trasparente, l’interfaccia utente sembra fluttuare, fondendosi con la realtà. Il titolo recita: T-Contents, progettati per schermi trasparenti, fatti per fondersi con la realtà.
LG Signature OLED T si trova al centro di un salotto moderno e raffigura una ballerina. Lo Zero Connect Box è posizionato su un tavolino accanto al divano.
Vista frontale di un LG SIGNATURE OLED T, con oggetti posizionati sulle scaffalature modulari di destra e sinistra.
Vista laterale di LG SIGNATURE OLED T con lo Zero Connect Box posizionato sul pavimento direttamente sotto di esso.
Vista posteriore di LG SIGNATURE OLED T con il paralume sollevato per mostrare lo sfondo nero e la parte posteriore di uno Zero Connect Box.
Vista frontale dello Zero Connect Box.
Vista posteriore dello Zero Connect Box.
Vista frontale di LG SIGNATURE OLED T con scaffale modulare collegato e vista laterale di LG SIGNATURE OLED T con le dimensioni.
Vista leggermente angolata verso sinistra dello Zero Connect Box che mostra le dimensioni.

Funzionalità principali

  • Il primo modello OLED 4K trasparente e veramente wirleless al mondo
  • T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
  • Zero Connect
  • Design modulare
  • Il processore alpha 11 AI 4K Gen2
Altro
Logo del meglio dell’innovazione del CES Innovation Awards 2024.

CES Innovation Awards - Best of Innovation

Display video

Logo delle migliori invenzioni del 2024 secondo Time.

Le migliori invenzioni secondo Time

Una nuova interpretazione sobria e attraente della TV

Logo delle migliori selezioni del CES 2025 secondo USA Today.

USA Today - Le migliori selezioni del CES 2025

OLED T

Logo iF Design Gold Award 2025.

“Vincitore” di iF Design Award - Vincitore oro

OLED T

Badge CES Innovation Awards con menzione 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

Diagnostica per immagini digitali, fotografie e tecnologie integrate

Badge CES Innovation Awards con menzione 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

Contenuti e intrattenimento

Logo iF Design Award Winner

“Vincitore” di iF Design Award

OLED T

Badge CES Innovation Awards con menzione 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Sicurezza informatica

Logo scelto dall’editore di AVForums per webOS 24 LG come miglior sistema di Smart TV 2024/2025.

Scelta dell’editore di AVForums - Miglior sistema intelligente del 2024/25

“webOS 24 offre ancora esperienze smart eleganti, veloci e semplificate, ma anche nuove e ordinate”.

*I CES Innovation Awards si basano su materiali descrittivi sottoposti ai giudici. CTA non verifica l’accuratezza di quanto presentato o di eventuali affermazioni avanzate e non ha testato l’oggetto a cui è stato assegnato il premio.

Il primo OLED TV trasparente e
True Wirleless al mondo con trasferimento video e audio wireless
4K 

Le balene nuotano verso l’angolo sinistro di LG SIGNATURE OLED T mentre il livello dell’acqua si abbassa per rivelare lo schermo trasparente. L’inquadratura si allarga per mostrare LG SIGNATURE OLED T nell’atrio, di fronte a persone sedute sul divano, mentre le balene continuano a nuotare sullo schermo trasparente rivelando lo skyline di una città in un cielo serale.

Guarda la parte invisibile della vita

Il primo OLED TV 4K trasparente e True Wireless al mondo con trasferimento video e audio 4K wireless supera ogni aspettativa, dalla trasparenza a uno sfondo nero per una risoluzione perfetta.

Rendi il tuo ambiente surreale

LG Signature OLED T è presente in tre diversi salotti. In ognuno di questi splendidi spazi, LG Signature OLED T è in modalità trasparente: le immagini del TV sembrano fluttuare a mezz’aria, conferendo un tocco di raffinatezza all’ambiente.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T ridefinisce il possibile, offre esperienze visive magnifiche e davvero surreali.

Con T-Contents le immagini sono innovative. Il display trasparente offre un'interazione con i contenuti avanzata.

T-Curtain Call

Transizione perfetta da schermo trasparente a schermo nero, tutto in 4K OLED

LG SIGNATURE OLED T mostra uno schermo trasparente con un albero verde. Il paralume viene sollevato quando la stagione passa all’inverno e la neve cade sull’albero.

Osserva il contenuto che si fonde perfettamente con il tuo ambiente in modalità trasparente. Oppure passa alla modalità schermo nero per una qualità OLED 4K magnifica.

*La funzionalità T-Curtain Call dei TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T è abilitata dall’ombreggiatura fisica.

*Le scene che variano in questo video sono simulate a scopo illustrativo.

T-Contents

Progettato per schermi trasparenti, creato per fondersi con la realtà

Lo schermo di LG SIGNATURE OLED T mostra T-Home e poi passa a Always Ready, dove è selezionato l’acquario con titolo T-Objet. Sullo schermo trasparente di LG Signature OLED T è raffigurata la scena di un acquario.

Sperimenta il futuro della tecnologia attraverso i contenuti che solo uno schermo trasparente è in grado di offrire, creando la sensazione della realtà aumentata con T-Home, T-Objet e T-Bar

Visualizza le informazioni in molti modi

La T-Bar eleva la visualizzazione delle informazioni con un design raffinato. Rimani informato con facilità grazie alle notizie, al meteo, alla data e ad altre informazioni disposte in modo da essere il più possibile gradevoli alla vista.

*A seconda della regione e della connettività di rete, potrebbero essere visualizzati contenuti ridotti o limitati.

*Le funzionalità, il menu, le app supportati sopra indicati possono variare a seconda del Paese e del momento del rilascio.

*Sono state apportate alcune modifiche al design dell’interfaccia utente e alla configurazione di webOS Home per ottimizzare gli schermi trasparenti.

*T-Objet e T-Bar offrono diverse impostazioni/modalità dello schermo per la tua comodità.

*I T-Contents sono disponibili sia con schermo trasparente che nero.

Ambiente aperto

Un nuovo elemento centrale per il tuo arredamento

LG SIGNATURE OLED T mostra sullo schermo trasparente la luna raffigurata sopra una costa. LG SIGNATURE OLED T si trova al centro di una stanza con vista sulla scogliera e sul mare. A destra si trovano un letto e una poltrona.

Il design va oltre il tuo display trasparente grazie alla nuova trasparenza. Scegli un televisore che scompare a tuo piacimento, esclusivamente per te.

LG Signature OLED T si trova al centro di un salotto moderno e raffigura una ballerina. Lo Zero Connect Box è posizionato su un tavolino accanto al divano.

L’innovazione del vero wireless
ti garantiscono libertà

Massimizza lo spazio con una libertà di posizionamento ineguagliabile. Sperimenta immagini 4K visivamente perfette e un suono coinvolgente con il primo OLED TV trasparente e True Wireless al mondo.

Il nostro Zero Connect Box trasmette immagini di qualità 4K visivamente perfette e a bassa latenza. Elimina l’ingombro dei cavi e goditi i vari contenuti senza l’inconveniente di complesse configurazioni cablate.

*Zero Connect Box deve essere installato più in basso rispetto al ricevitore wireless del televisore.

*I dispositivi devono essere collegati tramite cavo allo Zero Connect Box.

*È necessario collegare il cavo di alimentazione sia allo schermo TV che allo Zero Connect Box.

Lo scaffale modulare presenta
la massima raffinatezza

Perfeziona il tuo ambiente con l’acquisto di un’unità modulare. Una composizione esclusiva per un’esperienza di visione altrettanto unica.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T mostra un gatto che salta sullo schermo trasparente e contemporaneamente appare lo spazio interno retrostante. Gli oggetti sono posizionati all’attacco destro e sinistro del ripiano modulare. Un altro televisore trasparente è posizionato contro la finestra e inquadra il paesaggio invernale fuori dalla casa. Sullo schermo cadono petali di fiori. Tornando a LG SIGNATURE OLED T della prima scena, ora lo schermo mostra tre oggetti di ceramica che passano da linee sfocate a un oggetto solido.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T mostra sullo schermo trasparente la luna raffigurata sopra una costa. LG SIGNATURE OLED T si trova al centro di una stanza con vista sulla scogliera e sul mare. A destra si trovano un letto e una poltrona.

Vista frontale di LG SIGNATURE OLED T che mostra uno sfondo astratto su uno schermo trasparente. Angolo sinistro di un LG SIGNATURE OLED T con la T-Bar che mostra l’ora e il meteo su uno sfondo metropolitano.

*Gli scaffali modulari sono venduti separatamente.

*I ripiani modulari di LG SIGNATURE OLED T possono essere posizionati a destra o a sinistra del TV e possono essere smontati in base alle preferenze del cliente. L’installazione può variare. Consulta la guida all’installazione per i dettagli. 

Eccezionale chiarezza dell’audio e delle immagini 

Il Processore alpha 11 AI 4K di LG si illumina con un gradiente di blu e viola, tra i raggi colorati che fuoriescono. Altri bulloni appaiono sulla scheda madre, allungandosi ulteriormente.

Processore alpha 11
AI Gen2

Un'intelligenza con rifiniture all'avanguardia. Ottimizzazione di ogni singolo pixel e suono personalizzato in base al tono desiderato.

Precisione visiva nei dettagli traslucidi

Brillantezza OLED in un TV trasparente per contenuti più ricchi. Dolby Vision e FILMMAKER MODE™ non lasciano spazio alla distorsione.

Il suono ricco fluisce da uno schermo trasparente

Il Dolby Atmos migliora l’acustica per riempire lo spazio designato per garantire un’avventura cinematografica coinvolgente.

*FILMMAKER MODE è un marchio registrato di UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Le immagini di questa pagina di dettaglio del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo. Per una rappresentazione più accurata, fare riferimento alle immagini della galleria.

*Tutte le immagini qui sopra sono simulate.

*Gli scaffali modulari sono venduti separatamente.

*La trasparenza del prodotto determinata dai test interni è del 43%, ma può variare a seconda dell’ambiente e delle condizioni di utilizzo effettive.

*L’OLED TV wireless si riferisce alla connettività tra lo Zero Connect Box e lo schermo.

*Convalida della compatibilità con NVIDIA G-Sync sulla riduzione dell'effetto stuttering, dell’input lag e dell'effetto sfarfallio.

*Senza perdite visive, in base ai risultati dei test interni con ISO/IEC 29170-2, i risultati delle misurazioni possono variare a seconda dello stato della connessione.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

