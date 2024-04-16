Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Кондиционер ARTCOOL Mirror | Технология Dual Inverter | до 72 м²

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Кондиционер ARTCOOL Mirror | Технология Dual Inverter | до 72 м²

AC24BQ

Кондиционер ARTCOOL Mirror | Технология Dual Inverter | до 72 м²

Video snimak koji prikazuje prikaz spreda klima uređaja postavljenog na zid. Prednja strana mašine je providna i okreće se tako da se pokazuje unutrašnji sklop. Ventilatori su istaknuti plavom bojom tako da se pokaže UV LED svetlo koje uklanja bakterije. Vazduh se izduvava iz mašine. UVnano logotip se nalazi u donjem desnom uglu.
UVnano™

Чистый и свежий воздух в каждом вдохе

Удаляет 99,99%* бактерий с помощью УФ излучения для сохранения вентилятора внутреннего блока в чистоте и свежести.

Проверено TUV

* TUV подтвердил, что 99,99% бактерий (Золотистый стафилококк, Эпидермальный стафилококк и Клебсиелла пневмонии) были удалены из вентилятора кондиционера после 4-часового воздействия ультрафиолетовых светодиодных ламп.

Проверено KTR

* KTR подтвердил, что 99,99% бактерий (Золотистый стафилококк, Эпидермальный стафилококк и Клебсиелла пневмонии) были удалены из вентилятора кондиционера после 4-часового воздействия ультрафиолетовых светодиодных ламп.
кнопка_воспроизведения/паузы внизу указывает на то, что это видео. Женщина растягивается, улыбаясь на диване. Кондиционер LG на стене над ней выдувает воздух. Пузырьки со знаками плюс и минус перемещаются по воздуху благодаря ионизатору Plastmaster. Есть кружок с увеличенным изображением плюс-минус-ионных пузырьков, окружающих бактерии. В углу изображения виден логотип Plasmaster Ionizer.
Plasmaster™Ionizer⁺

Очищает пространство от бактерий

Удаляет до 99.9%* бактерий.

Проверено TUV

* TÜV Rheinland подтвердил, что Plasmaster™Ionizer++ удаляет до 99,9% бактерий (золотистый стафилококк, кишечная палочка и синегнойная палочка)

Проверено Intertek

**Intertek подтвердил, что интенсивность запаха табачного клея снижается с 3,6 до менее 1,5 спустя 60 минут. (Толуол, аммиак, уксусная кислота)
Stilski dizajn ARTCOOL uređaja

Стильный зеркальный дизайн ARTCOOL

Сохраните эстетику вашего дома благодаря зеркальному стеклу LG ARTCOOL, который впишется в любой дизайн.

Женщина растягивается на полу. На заднем плане работает кондиционер, и над женщиной и комнатой струится голубой воздух. Логотип Dual Inverter находится в правом нижнем углу.

Быстрое охлаждение, максимальный комфорт

Быстрое и комфортное охлаждение с LG DUAL
Inverter Compressor™.

Проверено TUV

Инверторные кондиционеры LG (US-Q242K*) охлаждают на 40 % быстрее, чем неинверторные кондиционеры LG (TS-H2465DAO). * Начальная температура (35 ℃ снаружи, 33 ℃ в помещении), заданная температура (26 ℃).
На заднем плане лесной пейзаж, сбоку видна половина кондиционера LG. Логотип LG и логотип Dual Inverter можно увидеть на машине, а панель качества воздуха горит зеленым цветом. Перед кондиционером на выдув воздуха три значка обозначающие чистый воздух, деньги и энергию. Справа от устройства находится логотип Dual Inverter и изображение Dual Dual Inverter. Далее справа находится гистограмма. Полосы увеличиваются, указывая на увеличение потраченных денег, а затем опускаются, показывая, что двойной инвертор экономит деньги клиентов.

Экономьте на счетах за электричество и сохраните планету

Сократите энергопотребление и счета за электроэнергию благодаря более эффективному охлаждению.

Проверено TUV

Инверторные кондиционеры LG (US-Q242K*) экономят до 70 % больше энергии, чем неинверторные кондиционеры LG (TS-H2465DAO). *Начальная температура (35℃ снаружи, 33℃ в помещении), заданная температура (26 ℃), время тестирования (8 часов).
Женщина отдыхает на диване в гостиной, над ней на стене установлен кондиционер LG. Синие потоки воздуха на изображении указывают на то, что он включен и охлаждает комнату.

Эффективная и тихая работа

Спите спокойно с кондиционером, который издает меньше шума.

* Согласно внутренним испытаниям LG, уровень шума кондиционера LG DUAL Inverter ниже 19 дБА. (Модель - V10API)

Sklop DUAL Inverter Compressor-a vidi se kroz skoro nevidljivu spoljašnjost. U blizini se nalazi logotip DUAL Inverter i dve ikonice koje predstavljaju ventilator i kompresor. U blizini se nalazi logotip DUAL Inverter i dve ikonice koje predstavljaju ventilator i kompresor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Эффективнее, Быстрее, Надежнее, Тише

с технологией DUAL Inverter Compressor™

10 Лет Гарантии

Уверенность в качестве работы компрессора с 10-летней гарантией.
Четыре изображения, представляющие четыре сезона года, объединены в коллаж, как будто картина на стене с установленным прямо над каждым сезонным изображением кондиционером LG, выдувающим прохладный воздух.

Быстрое, мощное охлаждение и обогрев

Комфорт круглый год: охлаждение летом, обогрев зимой с компрессором DUAL Inverter
Кондиционер LG установлен на стене и виден сбоку. Верхняя панель парит вверху, видны внутренние фильтры. Линия от предварительного фильтра ведет к увеличенному кругу, показывающему пыль, попавшую в предварительный фильтр. Логотип Pre-Filter отображается в правом нижнем углу.
Пре-фильтр

Останавливает крупные частицы пыли с самого начала

Фильтр, задерживающий крупные частицы пыли в самом начале.
Кондиционера показан сбоку с плавающими вверх фильтрами, чтобы показать установленный внутри антиаллергенный фильтр. Рядом с устройством стоит целый зеленый фильтр от аллергии с застрявшими в нем пылевыми клещами. Логотип Allergy Filter находится в правом верхнем углу.

Фильтр от аллергенов

Удалите аллергены с заботой о близких

Удаляет аллергены, такие как пылевые клещи, витающие в воздухе.

Проверено Allergy UK

* Allergy UK подтвердил, что фильтр имеет покрытие для удаления вредных веществ, таких как пылевые клещи, грибки и плесень, витающие в воздухе, которые могут вызывать аллергию.
Prikaz LG klima uređaja spreda gde je spoljašnjost potpuno nevidljiva tako da se može videti unutrašnji sklop mašine. Mašina radi, a zatim plavo svetlo, mehanizam za automatsko čišćenje, uključuje se i mašina se obasipa plavom svetlošću. Logotip AutoCleaning je prikazan u gornjem desnom uglu.
Автоматическая очистка

Автоматическая очистка внутреннего блока

Автоматическое осушение внутреннего блока от остаточной влаги для постоянной чистоты

Умное управление для умной жизни

УЗНАЙТЕ БОЛЬШЕ О THINQ

Голосовое управление

Удаленное управление

Контроль

Простое управление с голосовым помощником Алиса

Голосовой помощник Алиса может с легкостью устанавливать необходимые настройки на кондиционере. Вам нужно лишь сказать простую команду "Алиса, включи/выключи кондиционер"

Управляйте из Любой Точки Мира

Подключайте кондиционер к приложению LG ThinQ™ и управляйте проще, чем когда-либо.

Эффективное обслуживание продукта

Приложение LG ThinQ™ постоянно отслеживает работу вашего кондиционера и предлагает различные подсказки по улучшению работы и состоянию фильтров

* Голосовое управление возможно после сопряжения приложений LG ThinQ и Yandex и при наличии Умной колонки с Голосовым помощником Алиса
* LG SmartThinQ теперь переименован в LG ThinQ.
* Интеллектуальные функции и голосовой помощник могут различаться в зависимости от страны и модели. Обратитесь к местному продавцу или в компанию LG за информацией о доступности услуг.
* Умная колонка с голосовым управлением не входит в комплект.

Простой контроль энергопотребления

Дисплей информирует вас, чтобы вы могли легко отслеживать и снижать потребление энергии*.

*Потребление энергии при работе кондиционера.

Экологически чистый хладагент

Сократите выбросы в окружающую среду с улучшенным хладагентом R32.

Контролируйте 4 уровня потребления энергии

Контролируйте потребление электроэнергии в зависимости от условий: будь то один человек или вся семья

Быстрая и легкая установка

Наслаждайтесь прохладным воздухом быстрее с кондиционером, установка которого требует меньше времени и усилий.

Более комфортная обстановка для сна

Испытайте самые комфортные условия для сна с автоматически регулируемыми функциями*. 

*Когда активирована функция комфортного сна.

Простое управление в темноте

Благодаря мягкой подсветке кнопок на пульте управления, у вас есть возможность регулировать работу кондиционера без включения света

Безопасность от перепадов напряжения

Наслаждайтесь надежным кондиционером, способным выдерживать перепады напряжения*. 

*LG Внутренние испытания «номинального напряжения ± 30%» колебания, которые могут варьироваться в зависимости от окружающей среды.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    7420

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    8640

Все характеристики

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    7420

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    6600

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    900

  • Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

    775

  • Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)

    775

  • Exhaust Hose Length(m)

    7.5

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    8640

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    7500

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    900

  • HVAC Type

    Сплит-система

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 212

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    13.4

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    28.6

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    46

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    101.4

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 212

  • Product Type

    Кондиционер

  • Product Type II

    Кондиционер

  • Product Weight(kg)

    13.4

  • Product Weight(lb.)

    28.6

  • Refrigerant Type

    R-32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    34

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    34

ЭНЕРГОСБЕРЕЖЕНИЕ

  • Активный контроль энергопотребления

    Y

  • Демонстрация расхода электричества

    Y

ФИЛЬТР

  • Класс энергоэффективности

    A++

  • Мониторинг энергопотребления

    Y

  • Энергосбережение (Охлаждение)

    Y

  • ICA (контроль силы тока)

    Y

  • Макс. мощность охлаждения (Вт)

    7420

  • Мощность охлаждения номин./мин. (Вт)

    900

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Y

  • Расч. площадь охлаждения (кв. м)

    72

  • Расч. площадь нагрева (кв. м)

    72

COOLING

  • Мощность нагрева номин./мин (Вт)

    7500

  • Макс. мощность нагрева (Вт)

    8640

  • Потребляемая мощность нагрева номин./мин. (Вт)

    900

  • Размеры внутреннего блока_ШxВxГ (мм)

    998 x 345 x 212

  • Вес внутреннего блока (кг)

    13.4

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Вес внутреннего блока (фунт)

    28.6

  • Размеры наружного блока_ШxВxГ (мм)

    870 x 650 x 330

DESIGN

  • Вес наружного блока (кг)

    46

  • Вес наружного блока (фунты)

    101.4

  • Тип продукта

    Сплит-система

НАГРЕВ

  • Active Energy Control

    Y

  • Тип хладагента

    R-32

НАРУЖНЫЙ БЛОК

  • Название модели наружного блока

    AC24BK.U24R

  • UV Nano

    Y

HEATING

  • Low Heating

    Y

  • Power Heating

    Y

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Y

  • UV Nano

    Y

