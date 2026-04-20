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Не знаете, как разобраться в различных функциях и характеристиках телевизоров?

Наша коллекция карточек поможет вам быстро найти интересующую функцию, понять, что она означает и как делает просмотр ещё более комфортным.

  • *Все изображения выше являются симулированными.
  • *Функции могут различаться в зависимости от модели. Подробные характеристики см. на странице каждого продукта.
  • *Характеристики могут различаться в зависимости от модели или размера экрана.
  • *Поддержка некоторых функций может варьироваться в зависимости от региона и страны.

Какие функции телевизора соответствуют вашему образу жизни?

Изучите карточки ниже, чтобы узнать, какие функции телевизора лучше всего соответствуют вашим потребностям.

LG TV lineup icons representing smart system, processor, display, sound, and resolution features.

Ознакомьтесь с линейкой телевизоров LG.

Как выбрать телевизор,
который подходит именно вам?

Как выбрать телевизор,<br class="pc_only"> который подходит именно вам? Узнать больше
Mountain range with the frame of a TV around it as a creative way to highlight a large TV screen size. With the label 100 inches.
Какой размер телевизора лучше всего подойдёт для вашего пространства?
Living room with a TV mounted on the wall. Screen shows a high quality image of a whale leaping out of the water.
Что такое хорошее качество изображения телевизора?
Person on the sofa holding out a remote control. LG AI TV on the wall with LG webOS on the screen.
Как технологии ИИ улучшают возможности Smart TV?
Classy living room in a penthouse apartment. Beautiful cityscape visible outside the window. A man is sitting on the sofa watching content on the wall-mounted TV.
Какой телевизор для образа жизни подойдёт именно вам?