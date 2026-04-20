About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Как выбрать телевизор LG, который подходит именно вам?

Сравните и выберите идеальный телевизор под свой образ жизни.

Оцените преимущества серий OLED, QNED, NanoCell и UHD, чтобы найти то, что нужно именно вам.

Все телевизоры Обзор

Transparent LG TV displaying vivid fireworks in a high-rise luxury living room at night, with city skyline visible in the background.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
Флагманский бренд LG, воплощающий в себе премиальный дизайн, передовые технологии и интуитивно понятные функции.
# Первый в мире прозрачный OLED-телевизор # TrueWireless (Полностью беспроводное подключение)
Wall-mounted OLED evo TV displaying vivid sunset through red rock arch in modern living room.
LG OLED evo AI
Наш премиальный бренд OLED-телевизоров. Обеспечивает безупречное качество изображения благодаря самой яркой и продвинутой технологии LG OLED.
# Самый яркий OLED от LG # Perfect Black & Perfect Colour
Wide view of a premium living room in muted earth tones. On the wall is an LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV with an artwork on its screen. An LG Soundbar is mounted underneath it.
LG OLED AI
Премиальный бренд OLED-телевизоров LG, предлагающий идеальный черный цвет и безупречную цветопередачу при любом уровне освещения за счет независимо подсвечивающихся пикселей.
# Perfect Black & Perfect Colour
Large QNED TV in cozy living room showing vivid sunset over coastal lighthouse.
LG QNED evo AI
Высокотехнологичные телевизоры MiniLED премиум-класса с широким цветовым охватом, обеспечивающие невероятно реалистичные цвета и улучшенный контраст.
# Технология Dynamic QNED Colour Pro # Подсветка Mini LED
Wall-mounted LG TV with colourful abstract display, paired with a soundbar and subwoofer in a modern living room setting.
LG QNED AI
Наш премиальный бренд ЖК-телевизоров с широкой цветовой палитрой, создающий живые и сочные цвета благодаря технологии Dynamic QNED Colour.
# Технология Dynamic QNED Colour
NanoCell TV on wall displaying bright scenic view of lake with mountains and red boat.
LG NanoCell AI
Линейка ЖК-телевизоров LG с продвинутой технологией фильтрации цвета, которая передает более глубокие и насыщенные оттенки по сравнению с обычными ЖК-ТВ.
# Чистый цвет (Pure Colour)
LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.
LG UHD AI
Линейка 4K ЖК-телевизоров LG с ультравысоким разрешением, воссоздающая более четкое и детализированное изображение.
# LG Каналы # Операционная система webOS
LG StanbyME, a vertical smart display, stands next to a leather sofa in a modern living room, showing app icons and widgets on screen.
Lifestyle Screens
Выведите домашние развлечения на новый уровень с линейкой дизайнерских продуктов Lifestyle, которые идеально подчеркнут стиль и атмосферу вашего интерьера.
# Мобильный экран (Перемещаемый дисплей)
Prev
Next

※ Данный обзор линеек представлен для ознакомления с ключевыми особенностями каждой серии. Фактические технические характеристики и доступные функции могут отличаться в зависимости от конкретной модели.

Вся линейка телевизоров

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Ключевые особенности

TrueWireless (Полностью беспроводное подключение)

Беспроводная технология передачи видео и аудио в формате 4K с частотой обновления 144 Гц, обеспечивающая визуально безупречное качество изображения 4K между экраном телевизора и блоком Zero Connect. Для работы требуется отдельное подключение кабеля питания как к экрану телевизора, так и к блоку Zero Connect.

Узнать больше
True Wireless

*Применяется в: OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*Применяется в: QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Яркость
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate (технология максимального усиления яркости)*Для модели с диагональю 97 дюймов — Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AI Processor

«Мозг» телевизора, отвечающий за обработку данных: улучшение качества изображения, работу интеллектуальных функций Smart TV, производительность приложений и отклик на действия пользователя. Мощный процессор обеспечивает более плавную работу, быструю загрузку приложений, улучшенное качество изображения с высокой детализацией и более отзывчивое взаимодействие с телевизором.

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2*OLED C5 : α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2*QNED9M : α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen4

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen4

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision — технология обработки изображения, созданная для того, чтобы вывести впечатления от просмотра на новый уровень и предоставить создателям контента возможность передавать больше глубины и насыщенности в своих работах.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*Характеристики могут различаться в зависимости от модели.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Аудиоканалы / Выход звука
4.2ch / 60W

4.2 канала / 60 Вт

2.0ch / 20W

2.0 канала / 20 Вт

2.2ch / 40W

2.2 канала / 40 Вт

2.0ch / 20W

2.0 канала / 20 Вт

2.0ch / 20W

2.0 канала / 20 Вт

2.0ch / 20W

2.0 канала / 20 Вт

2.0ch / 10W

2.0 канала / 10 Вт

Распознавание голоса на расстоянии

Просто скажите «Hi LG», чтобы начать взаимодействие с телевизором. Встроенный ИИ всегда готов выполнить ваши команды. Не нажимая никаких кнопок, достаточно произнести «Hi LG», и телевизор начнёт слушать ваши запросы.

Far Field Voice Recognition
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync обеспечивает более плавный игровой процесс, синхронизируя частоту обновления телевизора с графическим процессором, чтобы предотвратить разрывы изображения и подёргивания.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium обеспечивает плавное изображение без разрывов и низкую задержку, динамически подстраивая частоту обновления телевизора под частоту кадров в игре.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Подключайте внешние устройства, такие как игровые консоли, саундбары и Blu-ray-плееры, через порты HDMI. Один кабель обеспечивает передачу видео и аудио высокого качества.

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea*QNED9M : HDMI 2.1 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI - 1ea

HDMI - 1ea

Wi-Fi

Наслаждайтесь удобным доступом к потоковому контенту и интеллектуальным функциям благодаря встроенному Wi-Fi. Подключайте телевизор к домашней сети без проводов и получайте быстрый доступ к любимым сервисам и развлечениям.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Дисплей

Тип дисплея

OLED — телевизоры OLED оснащены самосветящимися пикселями, которые включаются и выключаются независимо друг от друга. Это обеспечивает глубокий чёрный цвет, «бесконечную контрастность», насыщенные цвета и широкие углы обзора, особенно при просмотре тёмных сцен. LCD — телевизоры LCD используют систему подсветки, проходящую через слой жидких кристаллов. Благодаря светодиодам различных размеров и технологиям локального затемнения они обеспечивают улучшенную контрастность и более высокую энергоэффективность.

Узнать больше
Self-lit Display

Self-lit Дисплей

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Дисплей

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Диагональ (дюймы)

Размер телевизора измеряется по диагонали — от верхнего левого до нижнего правого угла экрана — и указывается в дюймах. Один дюйм равен 2,54 см. Хотя этот показатель отражает только длину диагонали, именно он влияет на площадь экрана, стоимость устройства и рекомендуемое расстояние для комфортного просмотра.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Разрешение

Разрешение — это общее количество пикселей, из которых формируется изображение на экране. Чем выше разрешение, тем больше пикселей приходится на дисплей, а значит, картинка становится более чёткой, детализированной и ясной благодаря большему числу мельчайших цветовых точек, создающих изображение.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Частота обновления

Частота обновления — это количество раз в секунду, с которым дисплей обновляет изображение. Она измеряется в герцах (Гц). Чем выше частота обновления (например, 144 Гц), тем более плавным выглядит движение и тем меньше заметно размытие в динамичных сценах.

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

Качество изображения

Цвет

Цветопередача — это способность дисплея точно воспроизводить цвета исходного изображения. Идеальная цветопередача обеспечивает максимально точное отображение широкой цветовой палитры. Широкий цветовой охват позволяет передавать больше оттенков по сравнению с традиционными дисплеями, делая изображение более насыщенным и реалистичным.

Perfect Black & Colour

Perfect Black & ColourНаше лучшее качество изображения

Perfect Black & Colour

Perfect Black & ColourНаше лучшее качество изображения

Premium Wide Colour Gamut

Premium Wide Colour Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Premium Wide Colour Gamut

Premium Wide Colour Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Wide Colour Gamut

Wide Colour Gamut- NanoCell Colour Technology

Not available
Not available
ИИ-масштабирование

Мощный процессор LG повышает разрешение изображения, приближая его к оригинальному качеству. Наслаждайтесь 4K Super Upscaling, который улучшает детализацию, яркость и чёткость картинки.

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping — это технология, которая в режиме реального времени, сцена за сценой, регулирует яркость и контрастность контента с расширенным динамическим диапазоном (HDR), оптимизируя изображение для конкретного дисплея.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) — это технология и стандарт передачи сигнала, расширяющие диапазон яркости, контрастности и цветопередачи по сравнению со стандартным динамическим диапазоном (SDR).

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Качество звука

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Proс виртуальным звуком 11.1.2ch

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Proс виртуальным звуком 9.1.2ch

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Proс виртуальным звуком 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proс виртуальным звуком 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proс виртуальным звуком 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proс виртуальным звуком 9.1.2ch

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos — это технология объёмного объектно-ориентированного звучания, которая выводит качество звука на новый уровень по сравнению с традиционными системами окружающего звука. Благодаря добавлению высотных каналов она создаёт трёхмерное звуковое пространство, обеспечивая более глубокое погружение в происходящее.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

WebOS

Получайте все обновления и пользуйтесь преимуществами новейших функций и программных улучшений. Отмеченная наградой CES Innovation Award в категории кибербезопасности, платформа webOS обеспечивает надёжную защиту ваших данных и конфиденциальности.

5 years OS upgrade

Обновления ОС в течение 5 лет

5 years OS upgrade

Обновления ОС в течение 5 лет

5 years OS upgrade

Обновления ОС в течение 5 лет

5 years OS upgrade

Обновления ОС в течение 5 лет

5 years OS upgrade

Обновления ОС в течение 5 лет

5 years OS upgrade

Обновления ОС в течение 5 лет

5 years OS upgrade

Обновления ОС в течение 5 лет

*Доступность обновлений, а также сроки обновления отдельных функций, приложений и сервисов могут различаться в зависимости от модели и региона.
Smart AI

ИИ делает взаимодействие с телевизором ещё удобнее, подстраиваясь под ваши предпочтения. Он распознаёт ваш голос (AI Voice ID), выполняет поиск по голосовым командам (AI Search), предлагает персонализированный контент (AI Concierge), оптимизирует изображение (AI Picture Wizard) и настраивает звук (AI Sound Wizard) — и всё это в режиме реального времени.

Узнать больше
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Gaming

VRR

VRR синхронизирует частоту кадров в игре с частотой обновления телевизора, помогая избежать разрывов изображения и подёргиваний. G-Sync и FreeSync — наиболее распространённые технологии VRR, обеспечивающие более плавный игровой процесс.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *Технические характеристики приведены на основе репрезентативной модели каждой линейки.
  • *Все характеристики, указанные в таблице сравнения серий, за исключением размера, основаны на модели с диагональю 65 дюймов. (Для линейки NanoCell — модель с диагональю 55 дюймов.)
  • *Набор функций может различаться в зависимости от модели. Подробные технические характеристики представлены на странице соответствующего продукта.
  • *Технические характеристики могут отличаться в зависимости от модели или размера экрана.
  • *Поддержка отдельных функций может различаться в зависимости от региона и страны.
  • *Все приведённые выше изображения являются смоделированными.
`
LG TV feature cards showing images symbolising AI processor, picture quality, brightness, and colour performance.

Как быстро разобраться, что означают
функции и термины, используемые в описании телевизоров?

Как быстро разобраться, что означают<br class="pc_only"> функции и термины, используемые в описании телевизоров? Узнать больше
Mountain range with the frame of a TV around it as a creative way to highlight a large TV screen size. With the label 100 inches.
Какой размер телевизора лучше всего подойдёт для вашего интерьера?
Living room with a TV mounted on the wall. Screen shows a high quality image of a whale leaping out of the water.
Что такое хорошее качество изображения телевизора?
Person on the sofa holding out a remote control. LG AI TV on the wall with LG webOS on the screen.
Как ИИ-телевизоры делают Smart TV ещё умнее?
Classy living room in a penthouse apartment. Beautiful cityscape visible outside the window. A man is sitting on the sofa watching content on the wall-mounted TV.
Какой телевизор для вашего образа жизни подойдёт именно вам?