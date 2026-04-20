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Explore LG Monitor lineup

How to choose the Monitor that fits your needs?

Compare and choose the perfect Monitor for your lifestyle. Easily see the strengths of UltraGear, UltraFine, Smart Monitor, and UltraWide then find the one that fits you best.

Стиль жизниОбзор

По мере того как образ жизни и способы работы продолжают развиваться,
мониторы LG обеспечивают оптимизированный опыт, адаптированный к вашим целям и пространству. Ознакомьтесь с ключевыми характеристиками каждой модели одним взглядом и найдите дисплей, который органично впишется в вашу повседневную жизнь.

Для игр

В играх каждая секунда на счету. В самые напряжённые моменты, когда вы в гуще событий, быстрое время отклика и плавное изображение гарантируют, что вы не упустите ни одного движения. Почувствуйте азарт, всегда опережая соперника — чёткое, насыщенное изображение оживляет каждую сцену игры, а плавный геймплей без разрывов и заиканий делает игровой процесс по-настоящему захватывающим.

Монитор LG UltraGear в игровой комнате с геймплеем на экране и LED-подсветкой вокруг setup'а.

※ Данная линейка приведена в качестве справочного материала по ключевым характеристикам серии. Фактические характеристики и опции могут варьироваться в зависимости от модели.

UltraGear 45GX950A-B
UltraGear 45GX900A-B
UltraGear 32GX850A-B

Дисплей

Тип панели

Панель — это ключевая технология, определяющая качество изображения монитора: IPS обеспечивает широкие углы обзора и точную цветопередачу, VA — высокую контрастность, а TN — быстрый отклик. Выберите панель, которая соответствует вашим потребностям.

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

Время отклика

Обозначает скорость изменения цвета на экране: чем выше скорость, тем плавнее и чётче игра.

0.03 мс

0,03 мс

0.03 мс

0,03 мс

0.03 мс

0,03 мс

Частота обновления

Сверхвысокая частота обновления обеспечивает плавное изображение во время игры, позволяя быстро реагировать и точно прицеливаться в соперника.

165 Гц

165 Гц

240 Гц

240 Гц

165 Гц

165 Гц

Цветовой охват

Цветовой охват — это диапазон цветов, которые монитор способен отображать. Чем шире диапазон, тем более разнообразные и точные цвета можно воспроизвести.

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98,5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98,5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98,5%

HDR

Насыщенные цвета и яркость выводят разрешение экрана на новый уровень. Погрузитесь в улучшенное качество изображения с более чёткой контрастностью.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Игровые функции

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® обеспечивает более плавный геймплей, синхронизируя частоту обновления монитора с GPU для предотвращения разрывов и заиканий изображения.

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ обеспечивает изображение без разрывов и минимальную задержку за счёт динамической адаптации частоты обновления монитора к частоте кадров игры.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Двойной режим

Сертифицированный VESA двойной режим позволяет бесшовно переключаться между насыщенной графикой и динамичным игровым режимом. Легко переключайтесь через экранное меню или LG Switch для оптимизации под любой жанр игр.

Двойной режим
Двойной режим
Двойной режим

Дизайн

Кривизна

Изогнутый дизайн соответствует линии взгляда пользователя, сохраняя постоянное расстояние от глаз до экрана, что снижает нагрузку на зрение при естественных углах обзора. Более высокие значения обеспечивают мягкую кривизну для комфорта, а более низкие — глубокую кривизну для максимального погружения.

800R

800R

800R

800R

плоский

плоский

Для творческих людей

Один экран — безграничные возможности для работы и отдыха. Умный монитор LG объединяет производительность высокопроизводительного рабочего монитора, плавную отзывчивость игрового дисплея и удобство Smart TV — всё в одном элегантном устройстве. Яркое качество изображения, интуитивное управление и умные функции создают идеальную среду для многозадачности, развлечений и творчества. Работаете ли вы, смотрите контент или творите — он прекрасно адаптируется к вашему образу жизни.

Монитор LG UltraFine на столе в музыкальной студии с красочным программным обеспечением для 3D-редактирования видео, рядом — микшерный пульт и наушники.

※ Данная линейка приведена в качестве справочного материала по ключевым характеристикам серии. Фактические характеристики и опции могут варьироваться в зависимости от модели.

UltraFine 27UP650K-W
UltraFine 32UN880K-B
UltraFine 27UP850K-W

Дисплей

Размер

Мониторы LG доступны в широком диапазоне размеров — от 27 до 49 дюймов, поэтому вы можете выбрать подходящий размер для вашей игровой или рабочей среды. Чем больше экран, тем более захватывающей будет игра и тем эффективнее вы сможете работать.

27

27

31.5

31,5

27

27

Разрешение

Разрешение — это количество пикселей, составляющих изображение на экране. Чем выше разрешение, тем более чётким и детализированным будет изображение.

3 840 x 2 160

3 840 x 2 160

3 840 x 2 160

3 840 x 2 160

3 840 x 2 160

3 840 x 2 160

Контрастность

Это показатель разницы в яркости на экране: чем выше значение, тем глубже тёмные тона и ярче светлые. Более высокая контрастность обеспечивает лучшее качество изображения и особенно важна для приложений, где цвет имеет значение, например при просмотре видео или работе с дизайном.

1 200 : 1

1 200 : 1

1 000 : 1

1 000 : 1

1 200 : 1

1 200 : 1

Тип панели

Панель — это ключевая технология, определяющая качество изображения монитора: IPS обеспечивает широкие углы обзора и точную цветопередачу, VA — высокую контрастность, а TN — быстрый отклик. Выберите панель, которая соответствует вашим потребностям.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Соотношение сторон

Соотношение сторон — это отношение горизонтального размера кадра к вертикальному.

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

Цветовой охват

Цветовой охват — это диапазон цветов, которые монитор способен отображать. Чем шире диапазон, тем более разнообразные и точные цвета можно воспроизвести.

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

Насыщенные цвета и яркость выводят разрешение экрана на новый уровень. Погрузитесь в улучшенное качество изображения с более чёткой контрастностью.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Удобство использования

HDMI
2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

DisplayPort позволяет в полной мере использовать мощь графических процессоров следующего поколения благодаря высокой пропускной способности. Он обеспечивает чёткое и плавное качество изображения даже при разрешении 4K и сверхвысокой частоте обновления — для комфортного игрового процесса без сжатия и задержек в гоночных симуляторах или высококлассных FPS.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Для гибридных пользователей

Умный экран, объединяющий работу, игры и контент в идеальной гармонии. Умный монитор LG сочетает производительность высокопроизводительного рабочего монитора, отзывчивость игрового дисплея и удобство Smart TV — всё в одном. Интуитивные панели управления, интеллектуальные функции и элегантный современный дизайн обеспечивают оптимизированный опыт для тех, кто ведёт динамичный, подключённый образ жизни. Превосходное качество изображения и гибкая настройка улучшают повседневный распорядок дня, превращая многозадачность в изысканную часть вашего дня.

Монитор LG на столе с инфографикой на экране, окружённый клавиатурой, офисным креслом, настольной лампой, подставкой для файлов и небольшими растениями в уютной домашней обстановке.

※ Данная линейка приведена в качестве справочного материала по ключевым характеристикам серии. Фактические характеристики и опции могут варьироваться в зависимости от модели.

Smart Monitor 32U889SA-W
Smart Monitor 32U850SA-W
Smart Monitor 32U721SA-W

Дисплей

Контрастность

Это показатель разницы в яркости на экране: чем выше значение, тем глубже тёмные тона и ярче светлые. Более высокая контрастность обеспечивает лучшее качество изображения и особенно важна для приложений, где цвет имеет значение, например при просмотре видео или работе с дизайном.

1 000 : 1

1 000 : 1

1 000 : 1

1 000 : 1

3 000 : 1

3 000 : 1

Удобство использования

webOS

Получайте полные обновления и пользуйтесь преимуществами новейших функций и программного обеспечения. Лауреат премии CES Innovation Award в категории кибербезопасности — будьте уверены, что webOS защищает вашу конфиденциальность и данные.

webOS
webOS
webOS
Динамики
2 x 5 Вт

2 x 5 Вт

2 x 5 Вт

2 x 5 Вт

2 x 5 Вт

2 x 5 Вт

Порт USB-C
3 x USB-C (макс. мощность зарядки 65 Вт)

3 x USB-C
(макс. мощность зарядки 65 Вт)

3 x USB-C (макс. мощность зарядки 90 Вт)

3 x USB-C
(макс. мощность зарядки 90 Вт)

1 x USB-C (макс. мощность зарядки 65 Вт)

1 x USB-C
(макс. мощность зарядки 65 Вт)

Дизайн

Регулировка по высоте

Возможность регулировать высоту монитора вверх и вниз, оптимизируя положение экрана относительно уровня глаз для снижения нагрузки на шею и плечи.

329 мм

329 мм

110 мм

110 мм

Недоступно
Поворот

Возможность повернуть экран на 90 градусов в одном или обоих направлениях для использования в портретном режиме.

-90°

-90°

90°

90°

Недоступно
Наклон

Благодаря возможности наклонять монитор вперёд и назад вы можете регулировать угол наклона экрана вверх и вниз, устанавливая оптимальный угол для глаз.

-20° ~ +50°

-20° ~ +50°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

Поворот по горизонтали

Поворачивайте монитор из стороны в сторону, чтобы развернуть экран в любую сторону для совместного просмотра или настройки под вашу рабочую среду.

-60° ~ +90°

-60° ~ +90°

Недоступно
Недоступно

Для работы

В вашей насыщенной жизни с эффективной многозадачностью большое экранное пространство позволяет работать с несколькими окнами одновременно, не чувствуя тесноты. Эргономичный изогнутый дизайн для длительной концентрации позволяет работать эффективно и с визуальным комфортом, делая вашу динамичную рабочую и творческую жизнь более захватывающей.

Монитор LG UltraWide на столе в современном кабинете, на котором отображается красочная 3D-графика рядом с программой для написания кода.

※ Данная линейка приведена в качестве справочного материала по ключевым характеристикам серии. Фактические характеристики и опции могут варьироваться в зависимости от модели.

UltraWide 49U950A-W
UltraWide 40U990A-W
UltraWide 34U650A-B

Дисплей

Размер экрана

Мониторы LG доступны в широком диапазоне размеров — от 27 до 49 дюймов, поэтому вы можете выбрать подходящий размер для вашей игровой или рабочей среды. Чем больше экран, тем более захватывающей будет игра и тем эффективнее вы сможете работать.

49

49

39.7

39,7

34

34

Разрешение

Разрешение — это количество пикселей, составляющих изображение на экране. Чем выше разрешение, тем более чётким и детализированным будет изображение.

5 120 x 1 440

5 120 x 1 440

5 120 x 2 160

5 120 x 2 160

3 440 x 1 440

3 440 x 1 440

Тип панели

Панель — это ключевая технология, определяющая качество изображения монитора: IPS обеспечивает широкие углы обзора и точную цветопередачу, VA — высокую контрастность, а TN — быстрый отклик. Выберите панель, которая соответствует вашим потребностям.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Удобство использования

Динамики
2 x 10 Вт

2 x 10 Вт

2 x 10 Вт

2 x 10 Вт

2 x 7 Вт

2 x 7 Вт

Порт USB-C
1 x USB-C (макс. мощность зарядки 90 Вт)

1 x USB-C
(макс. мощность зарядки 90 Вт)

1 x USB-C (макс. мощность зарядки 96 Вт)

1 x USB-C
(макс. мощность зарядки 96 Вт)

2 x USB-C (макс. мощность зарядки 96 Вт)

2 x USB-C
(макс. мощность зарядки 96 Вт)

DisplayPort

DisplayPort позволяет в полной мере использовать мощь графических процессоров следующего поколения благодаря высокой пропускной способности. Он обеспечивает чёткое и плавное качество изображения даже при разрешении 4K и сверхвысокой частоте обновления — для комфортного игрового процесса без сжатия и задержек в гоночных симуляторах или высококлассных FPS.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Порты USB-концентратора
2 x USB 3.0(вниз) 1 x USB 2.0(вверх)

2 x USB 3.0 (вниз)
1 x USB 2.0 (вверх)

4 x USB 3.2(вниз) 1 x USB 3.0(вверх)

4 x USB 3.2 (вниз)
1 x USB 3.0 (вверх)

4 x USB 3.2(вниз) 1 x USB 3.2(вверх)

4 x USB 3.2 (вниз)
1 x USB 3.2 (вверх)

Дизайн

Кривизна

Изогнутый дизайн соответствует линии взгляда пользователя, сохраняя постоянное расстояние от глаз до экрана, что снижает нагрузку на зрение при естественных углах обзора. Более высокие значения обеспечивают мягкую кривизну для комфорта, а более низкие — глубокую кривизну для максимального погружения.

3800R

3800R

2500R

2500R

3800R

3800R

  • *Функции могут варьироваться в зависимости от модели. Подробные характеристики см. на странице каждого продукта.
  • *Характеристики могут варьироваться в зависимости от модели или размера экрана.
  • *Поддержка некоторых функций может варьироваться в зависимости от региона и страны.
  • *Изображения симулированы для лучшего понимания функций и могут отличаться от реального использования.
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