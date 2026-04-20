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МОНИТОР
ДЛЯ МОЩНОГО СЕТАПА

Покупай мониторы UltraGear и получи

в подарок игровую мышь Logitech.

LG UltraGear monitors

Время прокачать свой игровой сетап

С началом промо-периода сейчас идеальный момент обновить своё оборудование с игровыми мониторами LG UltraGear.

Получайте превосходную чёткость изображения, плавный геймплей и полное погружение — теперь по специальным ценам и предложениям. Потому что каждая игра заслуживает идеальной картинки.

В динамике игры решают миллисекунды — именно они определяют победу

Выбирайте участвующие в акции мониторы LG UltraGear и получайте в подарок игровые мыши Logitech. Всё для мгновенного отклика, точного контроля и максимального погружения в игру.

480Hz 0.03ms gaming monitor
LG UltraGear setup

Почему LG UltraGear?

Решай раньше соперника

Миллисекунды — это преимущество. Мгновенный отклик и ультраплавная картинка позволяют тебе видеть и действовать быстрее.

Контроль без компромиссов

Стабильная работа, точная цветопередача и чёткость — всё, чтобы держать ситуацию под контролем в каждом раунде.

Фокус без отвлечений

Глубокий чёрный, высокий контраст и минимум размытия — ты видишь игру так, как она есть, и не упускаешь ни одного момента.

Плавный игровой процесс

FreeSync comparison

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Благодаря технологии FreeSync™ Premium Pro геймеры могут наслаждаться плавными движениями в динамичных играх с высоким разрешением. Она значительно уменьшает разрывы и зависания изображения.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Уменьшая задержку ввода с помощью технологии Dynamic Action Sync, геймеры могут улавливать критические моменты в реальном времени и быстро реагировать на них.

Black Stabilizer

Функция Black Stabilizer

Функция Black Stabilizer помогает геймерам обнаруживать снайперов, затаившихся в самых темных углах, и быстро ориентироваться во вспышках взрывов.

Crosshair

Отображение прицела

Точка прицеливания фиксируется строго по центру, улучшая точность стрельбы.

FPS Counter

Счётчик FPS

Счетчик FPS позволит вам увидеть, насколько хорошо все загружается. При редактировании, играх или просмотре фильма важен каждый кадр, и со счетчиком FPS вы получите данные в режиме реального времени.