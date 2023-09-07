About Cookies on This Site

386 л, Холодильная камера LG Objet Collection, DoorCooling+™, Изысканный дизайн, Серебристый цвет

386 л, Холодильная камера LG Objet Collection, DoorCooling+™, Изысканный дизайн, Серебристый цвет

GC-B401FAPM

386 л, Холодильная камера LG Objet Collection, DoorCooling+™, Изысканный дизайн, Серебристый цвет

Дизайн, созданный вами

Персональный стиль вашей кухни

Создайте кухню, которая отражает вас и легко дополняйте ее разными цветами и покрытиями, исходя из ваших потребностей

*Изделия на видео показаны только в целях разъяснения и могут отличаться от реальных.
*Изображения выше приведены исключительно в качестве иллюстраций.
*Рекомендуется устанавливать изделия с соблюдением требований в отношении свободного пространства вокруг них.

Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Серебристый

Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG. Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

      Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Мятный

      Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG. Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

        Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Бежевый

        Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG. Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

          Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Серебристый

          Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG. Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

              УЗНАТЬ БОЛЬШЕ
              Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Мятный

              Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG. Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

                Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Бежевый

                Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG. Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

                  УЗНАТЬ БОЛЬШЕ
                  Комплект холодильной и морозильной камер

                  Объединяйте по своему желанию

                  Создавайте собственные комбинации, соответствующие вашему вкусу и стилю жизни.

                  *Изделия на видео показаны только в целях разъяснения и могут отличаться от реальных.
                  *Изображения выше приведены исключительно в качестве иллюстраций.
                  *Рекомендуется устанавливать изделия с соблюдением требований в отношении свободного пространства вокруг них.

                  Выразите себя в стиле

                  Простота создания дизайна со встроенной техникой

                  Благодаря плоской дверце и плотно прилегающему корпусу такой дизайн обеспечивает вид встроенной техники с индивидуальной отделкой.

                  это изделие отлично вписывается в кухонную стену и создает вид встроенного решения.

                  *Изображения выше приведены исключительно в качестве иллюстраций.
                  *Рекомендуется устанавливать изделия с соблюдением требований в отношении свободного пространства вокруг них.

                  Экспресс-охлаждение

                  Мгновенный Поток Прохлады

                  Нужно быстро охладить только что купленные морепродукты? Воспользуйтесь функцией быстрого охлаждения Express Cool для быстрого потока холодного воздуха.

                  морские продукты, такие как лобстер и устрицы, прекрасно сохраняют свою свежесть в холодильнике.

                  LinearCooling™

                  Дольше сохраняет свежесть продуктов

                  Технология LinearCooling™ снижает колебания температуры и сохраняет аромат и свежесть продуктов до 7 дней.

                  фрукты и овощи, такие как салат, помидоры и черника, прекрасно сохраняют свою свежесть в холодильнике.

                  *На основе результатов испытаний TÜV Rheinland с использованием внутренней методики тестирования LG для измерения времени, которое требуется для уменьшения веса пекинской капусты на 5% в отсеке для свежих продуктов холодильника модели GLT51PZGSZ, оснащенной технологией LGE Linear Cooling. Фактический результат может зависеть от использования.

                  DoorCooling ™

                  Быстрое и равномерное
                  сохранение свежести

                  Продукты питания остаются свежими, а напитки охлаждаются благодаря равномерному и быстрому охлаждению.

                  функция охлаждения дверцы изнутри сверху позволяет сохранять продукты свежими.

                  *Согласно данным испытаний TÜV Rheinland, в ходе которых сравнивалось время охлаждения отсека в двери холодильника от 25 до 5℃ между моделью R327S LGE без технологии охлаждения двери и моделью GLT51PZGSZ с охлаждением двери. Испытание проводилось согласно внутренней методике испытаний LG. Фактический результат может зависеть от использования.
                  *Изображения продукта приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации и могут отличаться от фактического продукта.
                  *Технология DoorCooling ™ прекращает работу при открытии дверцы.

                  большой внутренний объем с полным запасом продуктов
                  Увеличенная вместимость

                  Храните больше благодаря увеличенному внутреннему пространству

                  Наслаждайтесь обилием свободного пространства с этим совершенно новым холодильником,
                  в котором достаточно места для всех ваших продуктов.

                  *По сравнению с более ранними моделями LG

                  на изображении показано, как действует откидная полка. Простым смещением ее назад создается большее пространство для хранения высоких бутылок.
                  Складная полка

                  Позволяет хранить высокие предметы

                  Складная полка в два сложения позволяет в два раза увеличить высоту хранения для отдельных предметов. Просто сдвинув ее назад, вы можете создать большее пространство для хранения высокой бутылки или кастрюли.
                  Логотип Smart Inverter Compressor с 10-летней гарантией и Smart Inverter
                  Smart Inverter Compressor™

                  Эффективность использования энергии и долговечность с 10-летней гарантией

                  Умный Инверторный Компрессор LG (Smart Inverter Compressor™) контролирует скорость поршня, чтобы экономить энергию для вас и всей планеты.
                  Все эти преимущества подкреплены 10-летней гарантией — это 10 лет ваших уверенности и спокойствия.

                  *Испытание проведено согласно стандарту «KS C ISO 15502» (модель: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)
                  *1 год гарантии на холодильник
                  *10 лет гарантии на инверторный компрессор (работа и выезд оплачивается потребителем)

                  РАЗМЕРЫ

                  ОБЪЁМ (Л)
                  386
                  Размеры (Ш х В х Г), мм
                  595 х 1860 х 707
                  ОСНОВНАЯ ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ
                  Изысканный дизайн, сменные панели, технология DoorCooling+™
                  ОСОБЕННОСТИ
                  Разнообразные цвета панелей: мятный, бежевый, серебристый, технология LinearCooling™, экспресс-охлаждение, увеличенная вместимость, складная полка

                  Все характеристики

                  ОСНОВНЫЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

                  Система охлаждения

                  NoFrost

                  Технология DoorCooling+TM

                  Тип компрессора

                  SmartInverter

                  Тип охлаждения

                  Multi Air Flow

                  Хладагент

                  R600a

                  Уровень шума, Дб

                  38

                  ОБЪЕМ(Л)

                  Общий (Брутто)

                  413

                  Общий (Нетто)

                  386

                  Холодильная камера (Брутто)

                  413

                  Холодильная камера (Нетто)

                  386

                  ГАБАРИТЫ(Ш Х В Х Г), ММ

                  Габариты без упаковки

                  595X1860X707

                  Габариты в упаковке

                  651X1953X768

                  ЭНЕРГИЯ

                  Класс энергоэффективности

                  A+

                  Потребление энергии, кВт*ч/год

                  131

                  ДИЗАЙН

                  Цвет

                  Серебристый

                  Тип ручки

                  Легко открывающий

                  Дисплей

                  Внутренний

                  ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНО

                  Климатический класс

                  Т

                  Сигнал открытой двери

                  Перенавешиваемая дверь

                  Мобильная диагностика

                  Управление через Wi-Fi

                  ХОЛОДИЛЬНАЯ КАМЕРА

                  Количество полок

                  5

                  Материал полок

                  закаленное стекло

                  Полка для овощей

                  2

                  FreshBalancer

                  Дверные корзины

                  Тип дверных корзин

                  Прозрачный

                  Винная полка

                  Складная полка

                  Металлический декор полок

                  Металлический декор ящиков

                  Тип ящиков

                  Прозрачный

                  Лоток для яиц

                  GC-B401FAPM

                  386 л, Холодильная камера LG Objet Collection, DoorCooling+™, Изысканный дизайн, Серебристый цвет