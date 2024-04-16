Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Саундбар для телевизора c поддержкой 2.1-канального звука S40T

S40T

Саундбар для телевизора c поддержкой 2.1-канального звука S40T

Front view

Изображения, используемые в обзоре изделия ниже, приведены в ознакомительных целях. Обратитесь к галерее изображений в верхней части страницы, чтобы получить точное представление.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Идеальный компаньон для телевизора LG TV

Дополните впечатления от телевизора LG TV саундбаром, прекрасно сочетающимся с его дизайном и звучанием.

Грандиозные звуковые ландшафты

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

*Имитация изображений. 

Саундбары дополняют телевизоры LG TV

WOW Interface

Простота прямо под рукой

Получите доступ к WOW Interface в LG TV для управления саундбаром, например, для изменения режимов звука, профилей и доступа к другим функциям. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Имитация изображений. 

**Использование пульта дистанционного управления для телевизора LG TV ограничено только определенными функциями. 

***Телевизоры, совместимые с WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Телевизоры, совместимые с FHD 63, могут отличаться по году выпуска.

****Телевизоры, совместимые с функцией WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Совместимые телевизоры могут отличаться по году выпуска. Поддержка QNED 80 ограничена моделями 2022 и 2023 годов.

*****Примите во внимание, что на момент покупки услуги могут быть недоступны. Для обновлений требуется подключение к сети.

******В зависимости от модели звуковой панели WOW Interface может отличаться.

Ощутите все детали звуковой панорамы

2.1-канальный звук

Манящий всеохватывающий звук

300-ваттный 2.1-канальный объемный звук и сабвуфер создают реалистичные звуковые ландшафты.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Имитация изображений. 

Звук ощущается идеально

AI Sound Pro

Правильное звучание

Технология AI Sound Pro классифицирует различные звуки на эффекты, музыку и голоса, а затем применяет идеальные настройки для создания оптимального звукового впечатления.

LG Soundbar is showing three different TV screens. The one directly above first plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a soundwave changes color whenever the tv screen switches to one another, correlating to the genre.

*Имитация изображений.

Чистый звук для чистой планеты

Из пластика

Внутри из переработанного пластика

В саундбарах LG используется переработанный пластик. Экологичное производство саундбаров.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Имитация изображений. 

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Из бутылок

Ткань джерси из пластиковых бутылок

Все саундбары LG спроектированы с использованием восстановленных материалов. Глобальный стандарт вторичной переработки подтверждает, что полиэстеровая ткань джерси изготовлена из пластиковых бутылок.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Имитация изображений. 

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Количество каналов

    2.1

  • Выходная мощность

    300 W

  • Главный

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

  • Дистанционное управление

    Да

  • Гарантийный талон

    Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

  • AAC

    Да

  • Dolby Digital

    Да

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

    Да

  • Версия Bluetooth

    5.3

  • HDMI выход

    1

  • Оптический

    1

  • USB

    1

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

  • Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

    Да

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Да

  • WOW Interface

    Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

  • Главный

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

  • Количество каналов

    2.1

  • Количество динамиков

    3 EA

  • Выходная мощность

    300 W

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

    Да

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Да

МОЩНОСТЬ

  • Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

    22 W

  • Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

    35 W

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

    0.5 W ↓

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

  • Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

    Да

  • Кино

    Да

  • Игра

    Да

  • Стандарт

    Да

ВЕС

  • Вес брутто

    7.6 kg

  • Главный

    1.65 kg

  • Сабвуфер

    4.2 kg

