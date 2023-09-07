About Cookies on This Site

Саундбар LG S80QR

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Саундбар LG S80QR

S80QR

Саундбар LG S80QR

LG sound bar S80QR and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.


Идеально для телевизоров LG

Подключите саундбар LG к телевизору LG, чтобы получить захватывающий звук.

Поможет вам получить максимум от вашего телевизора LG

Саундбары LG спроектированы для улучшения ощущений от просмотра телевизоров LG и выполнены в едином с ними дизайне. Вместе они создают наилучшее звуковое впечатление.

Улучшенный звукс AI-процессором LG TV

Этот идеально подходящий для телевизоров LG саундбар имеет функцию TV Sound Share. Она использует звуковой процессор телевизора LG для анализа контента и обеспечения более чёткого и качественного звука. От просмотра новостей до игр — вы можете получить от вашего телевизора LG максимум.

*Режим TV Sound Mode Share может отличаться в зависимости от модели телевизора.
**Версия TV AI Processor зависит от модели телевизора.

Создан, чтобы соответствовать

Саундбары LG прекрасно дополняют телевизоры LG для новых впечатлений от просмотра. Просто подключите саундбар LG к телевизору LG, чтобы ваше пространство выглядело современно.

Пульт телевизора LGдля максимального удобства

Еще больше удобства с пультом LG. Вы можете управлять мощностью, громкостью и звуковыми режимами саундбара с помощью того же пульта, который вы используете для телевизора LG.

*Управление режимом саундбара может различаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.
**Использование LG TV Remote ограничено только некоторыми функциями.

По-настоящему захватывающий 5.1.3-канальный непревзойденный звук

5.1.3-канальный звук, мощность 620 Вт, тройное усиление каналов, 2 тыловых динамика и сабвуфер. Саундбар LG S80QR – это полный комплект с чистым и захватывающим звуком для улучшения качества объемного звучания.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a grey shelf with a sub-woofer right next. A set of 2 rear speakers are on the back of the living room. Sound effect graphics are coming out from every speakers. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными товарными знаками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Символ двойной буквы D является товарным знаком Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation».

Услышьте звук совершенно по-новому благодаря тройным восходящим каналам

Познакомьтесь с новейшей звуковой технологией LG — тройные восходящие каналы (Triple Up-Firing Channels). Это означает, что саундбар LG S80QR обеспечивает детальное воспроизведение звука с четкостью голоса и более широкой звуковой сценой. Наслаждайтесь самым захватывающим звуком дома.

 

In bird's eye view, LG TV is standing on the floor and LG Sound bar is right below TV in the infinite space. On the TV screen, a silhouette of a couple on the background of fireworks. Soundwave graphics are coming from the center, left, and right speaker of the top of sound bar.

*Вышеизложенное подтверждается исследованием собственных стандартов.

Более широкая звуковая сцена с беспроводными задними динамиками

Откройте для себя новые глубины звука с беспроводными задними динамиками LG. Они передают сигнал на расстояние до 32 метров и имеют чувствительность приёма в 2 раза больше, поэтому вы можете расширить звуковую сцену и ощутить настоящий объёмный звук.

Ощутите более глубокий и сильный бас

Благодаря новому беспроводному сабвуферу и увеличенному встроенному низкочастотному динамику вы сможете как никогда раньше ощутить басы в любимой музыке, шоу и фильмах. Он глубже, громче и может передаваться на большее расстояние.
Collage. From the left, an image of a sub-woofer, the rear speaker is placed on the coffee table in the living room. On the right, from top-bottom: close-up of center up-firing channel. LG Sound Bar kit and LG TV is placed in the living room. The TV Screem displays sunset beach.

Аудиотехнологии MERIDIAN

 

Партнёрство для продвинутого звука

Сотрудничество LG с Meridian Audio, лидером в области аудио с высоким разрешением, является синонимом решений, которые подняли удовольствие от музыки и просмотра фильмов на новый уровень. Испытайте непревзойденное качество звука с помощью саундбаров LG.

 

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Престижные британские аудиоэксперты — Meridian

Meridian стремится обеспечить наилучшие впечатления от прослушивания в любой среде. Благодаря знаниям в области психоакустики (науки о том, как мы слышим и воспринимаем звук), Meridian понимает, что наиболее важно для человеческого уха. Технологии Meridian DSP и индивидуальная настройка звука применяются для обеспечения максимально точного и аутентичного звучания, что бы вы ни слушали и где бы вы ни слушали.

 

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Передовые технологии и опыт Meridian

Строгая и основанная на исследованиях философия Meridian сохранила свою позицию в отношении пределов возможного в звуке. Будучи пионером аудио высокого разрешения и мастером цифровой обработки сигналов (DSP), компания Meridian сыграла важную роль в разработке и внедрении новаторских технологий.

 

Alt text

Digital Signal Processing

DSP обеспечивает абсолютный контроль над аудиосигналом, позволяя разрабатывать передовые технологии и настраивать звук для улучшения качества звука в любой среде.

 

A chip image of DSP chip

High-Resolution Audio таким, каким оно должен быть услышано

High-Resolution Audio обеспечивает частоту дискретизации 96 кГц и глубину 24 бита для более точного звучания и более приятного прослушивания. Наслаждайтесь музыкой так, как на самом деле задумали артисты, благодаря High-Resolution Audio и кристально чистой точности.

 

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

Непревзойдённые впечатления от контента

Наслаждайтесь лучшим изображением в сочетании с лучшим звуком. Благодаря мощному объемному звуку саундбар LG обеспечивает более реалистичное звучание.

LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV.

Фильмы

4K pass-through для разрешения без потерь

Саундбар LG S80QR воспроизводит 4K-контент, включая HDR и Dolby Vision, с минимальной потерей качества или производительности для полностью подключенного телевидения и аудио.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos и символ двойной буквы D являются зарегистрированными товарными знаками Dolby Laboratories.

LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick.

Игры

VRR  и ALLM для динамичного гейминга*

Саундбар LG поддерживает передачу VRR (переменная частота обновления)** и ALLM (автоматический режим с малой задержкой), когда источник подключен к телевизору через саундбар. VRR обеспечивает более плавное воспроизведение видеоигр с устройств и игр, которые его поддерживают. ALLM обеспечивает плавный, без задержек и непрерывный просмотр и интерактивность.

* Для работы VRR и ALLM TV необходимо, чтобы их поддерживали и телевизор, и источник.
** Саундбары LG с поддержкой VRR поддерживают скорость до 60 кадров в секунду.
**Игровая приставка может быть напрямую подключена к саундбару с помощью VRR/ALLM.

LG TV shows a concert, and LG Sound Bar is placed below LG TV. On the left, sub-woofer is on the brown shelf.

Музыка

Совместимость со стриминговыми музыкальными HD сервисами

Слушайте Spotify с захватывающим реалистичным звуком.

Сканирует пространство, чтобы обеспечить оптимальный звук

Чтобы обеспечить естественный и реалистичный звук, AI Room Calibration анализирует ваше пространство, используя встроенный микрофон и технологию пространственного восприятия.

 

* AI Room Calibration — технология автоматической настройки звука, компенсирующая среду, в которой находится саундбар, с помощью алгоритмов, улучшающих его звуковые характеристики.

Звук оптимизирован для того, что вам нравится

Благодаря AI Sound Pro интеллектуальный алгоритм саундбара LG анализирует ваш контент для обеспечения оптимального звука независимо от того, смотрите ли вы фильм, следите за новостями или слушаете музыку.

 

LG Sound Bar is place on the ground, showing LG logo right corner of the sound bar. Alexa logo and OK GOOGLE logos are placed on the sound bar.

Используйте платформу по вашему выбору

Саундбары LG теперь совместимы с большим количеством сервисов искусственного интеллекта. Вы можете легко управлять саундбаром LG с помощью выбранной вами платформы.

*Некоторые функции требуют сторонней подписки или учетной записи.
**Google является товарным знаком Google LLC.
*** Google Ассистент недоступен на некоторых языках и в некоторых странах.
****Amazon, Alexa и все связанные с ними товарные знаки являются товарными знаками Amazon.com, Inc. или ее дочерних компаний.

Хорошо для планеты от начала до конца

Весь процесс от производства до доставки сертифицирован.

From left UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) are shown.

Переработано изнутри

Внутренние детали сделаны из переработанного пластика

UL утвердила саундбары LG как продукты ECV (подтверждение экологических требований), поскольку верхняя и нижняя части корпуса саундбара изготовлены из переработанного пластика. Доказательство того, что мы применяем более экологичный подход к производству саундбаров.

 

There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

Переработано изнутри

 

Трикотажная ткань, сделанная из пластиковых бутылок

Дизайн наших саундбаров тщательно продуман, и мы предпринимаем шаги, чтобы в наших продуктах использовалось больше переработанных материалов. Global Recycled Standard подтвердил, что ткань, которую мы используем, это полиэстеровый трикотаж, изготовленный из пластиковых бутылок.

 

There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a rigThere is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.ht-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.

*В S75Q, SH7Q переработанные материалы не использованы.

Сокращение выбросов CO2

Коробки переделаны для снижения выбросов CO2

Мы переосмыслили наш саундбар, изменив его форму и уменьшив размер. Саундбар и низкочастотный динамик переставлены внутри новой L-образной коробки, что позволяет одновременно отгружать больше продуктов. Это означает меньшее количество грузовиков на дорогах и, следовательно, более низкие выбросы CO2.

 

On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.

*Г-образную коробку имеют модели S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q.

Экологически чистая целлюлозная упаковка

Упаковка из переработанной целлюлозы

Саундбары LG были сертифицированы SGS как эко-продукт, поскольку внутренняя упаковка была заменена с пенополистирола (пенопласта) и пластиковых пакетов на переработанную формованную целлюлозу — экологически безопасную альтернативу, которая по-прежнему защищает продукт.

 

There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.

*SGS — швейцарская многонациональная компания, предоставляющая услуги по инспекции, проверке, тестированию и сертификации.

Печать

Характеристики

Количество каналов

5.1.3

Выходная мощность

620Вт

Dolby Atmos

Да

DTS:X

Да

Главный

1000 × 63 × 135

Тыловой динамик

100 × 140 × 100

Сабвуфер

201.7 × 407 × 403

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

Количество каналов

5.1.3

Выходная мощность

620Вт

Количество динамиков

11

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

Да

Стандарт

Да

Музыка

Да (с Meridian)

Кино

Да

Игра

Да

Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

Dolby Atmos

Да

Dolby Digital

Да

DTS:X

Да

DTS Digital Surround

Да

IMAX Enhanced

Да

AAC

Да

AAC+

Да

MQA

Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

HDMI вход

Да

HDMI выход

Да

USB

Да (только для технического обслуживания)

Версия Bluetooth

ver 5.0

Wi-Fi

Да

AirPlay 2

Да

Работает с Google Assistant

Да

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

Pass-through

Да

Pass-through (4K)

Да

VRR / ALLM

Да

HDR10

Да

Dolby Vision

Да

Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

Да

Реверсивный звуковой канал e-ARC

Да

CEC (Simplink)

Да

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

Да

Настройка звука под комнату (AI Room Calibration Pro), приложение

Да

TV Sound Mode Share

Да

WOW Orchestra

Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

Главный

1000 × 63 × 135

Беспроводной передатчик

175 × 61 × 175

Тыловой динамик

100 × 140 × 100

Сабвуфер

201.7 × 407 × 403

ВЕС

Главный

4,5

Беспроводной передатчик

0,71

Тыловой динамик (2 шт)

1,42

Сабвуфер

10

Вес брутто

22,8

АКСЕССУАР

Гарантийный талон

Да

Кабель HDMI

Да

МОЩНОСТЬ

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

менее 0,5 Вт

Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

59 Вт

Энергопотребление (тыловая колонка)

30 Вт

Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

40 Вт

Купить напрямую

S80QR

Саундбар LG S80QR