變頻四門對開冰箱｜Objet Collection® 610公升(冷藏381/冷凍229)
調和美學傢電系列
隨心混搭 玩美你的空間
經典優雅外觀符合現代簡潔廚房設計。
在任何空間裡
都能營造自然氛圍
如欲更換門片材質與顏色，請洽 LG 官網或全省服務站。
更好的設計 更好的生活
有效延長食材新鮮
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
LG ThinQ™一鍵啟動智慧生活
This image shows a mobile phone with a French Door and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
*變頻壓縮機保固10年，一般壓縮機保固5年，主機板、冷凝器、冷凍系統、蒸發器保固3年、馬達保固1年。
*能源等級：4級
**能源因數值：20.0公升/度/月
摘要
主要規格
-
產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）
914 x 1860 x 680
-
能耗等級
4
-
壓縮機類型
變頻線性壓縮機
-
InstaView
否
-
門中門
否
-
水線
不須水線
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
是
-
飾面（門）
米色-米色
所有規格
基本規格
-
能耗等級
4
控制和顯示螢幕
-
開門警示
是
-
急速冷凍
是
-
外 LCD 顯示螢幕
觸控-88-白
尺寸和重量
-
包裝重量 (kg)
146
-
產品重量 (kg)
137
-
產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）
914 x 1860 x 680
功能
-
Door Cooling+ 邊門冷卻
是
-
門中門
否
-
線性製冷
是
-
InstaView
否
冰塊和給水系統
-
手動製冰器
1 拉桿 1 托盤
-
水線
不須水線
-
製冰機和給水器
否
-
自動製冰機
否
材質和飾面
-
門 (材質)
Glass
-
飾面（門）
米色-米色
-
扁平金屬管（金屬飾面）
否
-
把手種類
正方形把手
效能
-
壓縮機類型
變頻線性壓縮機
冰箱隔層
-
透明門籃
6
-
冰箱燈
頂部 + 側端 LED
-
玻璃擱架包邊
4
-
Hygiene Fresh+
是
-
蔬果生鮮室
是 (2)
-
折疊擱架
否
-
Hygiene Fresh
否
智慧科技
-
智慧診斷
是
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
是
冷凍庫
-
透明門籃
否
-
冷凍燈
頂部 LED
-
玻璃擱架包邊
否
-
冷凍櫃抽屜
6 透明
