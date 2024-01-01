Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
變頻四門對開冰箱｜Objet Collection® 610公升(冷藏381/冷凍229)

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

哪裡購買

支援

  • 2/9前，購買登錄回函贈 好禮即享券3,000元 *送完為止

變頻四門對開冰箱｜Objet Collection® 610公升(冷藏381/冷凍229)

GR-BLF61BE

變頻四門對開冰箱｜Objet Collection® 610公升(冷藏381/冷凍229)

(0)
LG Objet Collection®
調和美學傢電系列

隨心混搭 玩美你的空間

對開冰箱 Objet Collection®
經典優雅外觀符合現代簡潔廚房設計。

隨心混搭 玩美你的空間

隨心混搭 玩美你的空間

隨心混搭 玩美你的空間

在任何空間裡
都能營造自然氛圍

對開冰箱 Objet Collection®適合各種空間與環境，其設計、顏色與材質能與不同的居家設計產生調和美。

如欲更換門片材質與顏色，請洽 LG 官網或全省服務站。

在任何空間裡 都能營造自然氛圍

在任何空間裡 都能營造自然氛圍

在任何空間裡 都能營造自然氛圍

更好的設計 更好的生活

The refrigerator is full of fresh food.

精準溫控
延長保鮮

It shows a large space in the refrigerator through the storage of various foods.

可調式層架
儲存更靈活

Shows mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the French Door.

遠端操控
智慧便利

食材保鮮

有效延長食材新鮮

LG直驅變頻精準溫控技術能延長食物新鮮爽口的時間

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

遠端智慧操控

LG ThinQ™一鍵啟動智慧生活

透過LG ThinQ™ 應用程式，即可遠端操控冰箱及接收最新推播通知。

This image shows a mobile phone with a French Door and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

智慧變頻壓縮機標誌和 10 年保固

高效節能且耐用

智慧變頻壓縮機提高運作效率，省電耐用，並享10年安心保固。

*變頻壓縮機保固10年，一般壓縮機保固5年，主機板、冷凝器、冷凍系統、蒸發器保固3年、馬達保固1年。

 

*能源等級：4級
**能源因數值：20.0公升/度/月

摘要

列印
能耗等級
4
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）
914 x 1860 x 680
產品重量 (kg)
137

主要規格

  • 產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）

    914 x 1860 x 680

  • 能耗等級

    4

  • 壓縮機類型

    變頻線性壓縮機

  • InstaView

  • 門中門

  • 水線

    不須水線

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • 飾面（門）

    米色-米色

所有規格

基本規格

  • 能耗等級

    4

控制和顯示螢幕

  • 開門警示

  • 急速冷凍

  • 外 LCD 顯示螢幕

    觸控-88-白

尺寸和重量

  • 包裝重量 (kg)

    146

  • 產品重量 (kg)

    137

  • 產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）

    914 x 1860 x 680

功能

  • Door Cooling+ 邊門冷卻

  • 門中門

  • 線性製冷

  • InstaView

冰塊和給水系統

  • 手動製冰器

    1 拉桿 1 托盤

  • 水線

    不須水線

  • 製冰機和給水器

  • 自動製冰機

材質和飾面

  • 門 (材質)

    Glass

  • 飾面（門）

    米色-米色

  • 扁平金屬管（金屬飾面）

  • 把手種類

    正方形把手

效能

  • 壓縮機類型

    變頻線性壓縮機

冰箱隔層

  • 透明門籃

    6

  • 冰箱燈

    頂部 + 側端 LED

  • 玻璃擱架包邊

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

  • 蔬果生鮮室

    是 (2)

  • 折疊擱架

  • Hygiene Fresh

智慧科技

  • 智慧診斷

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

冷凍庫

  • 透明門籃

  • 冷凍燈

    頂部 LED

  • 玻璃擱架包邊

  • 冷凍櫃抽屜

    6 透明

