E523BR
Styler 蒸氣輕乾洗機
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
深咖啡
-
設計
亞麻紋玻璃門
-
面板
觸控式
-
尺寸 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公分)
44.5 x 185 x 58.5 cm
-
全機重量 (公斤)
83kg
-
容量
衣物 x3、褲子x1 (衣架總承重 5.2kg)
-
NFC
雲端客製
護理行程
-
清新除臭
Yes
-
殺菌
Yes
-
高級烘乾
Yes
配件
-
衣架
2個
-
褲架
1個
-
層架
1個
使用者評論
