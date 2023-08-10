Press & Media | About LG | LG UK

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PRESS CONTACT
For more information about LG Electronics, please contact our Corporate Communications Team.
Select "Send an Email" to contact the managers directly.
Select "Send an Email" to contact the managers directly.
LG Electronics Headquarters Corporate Communications Team
LG Electronics United Kingdom & Ireland
- Address : Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL
- Telephone : +44-1932-331-400
- Email : lgukpress@lg-one.com
LG-One UK (PR AGENCY)
- Telephone : +44 (0) 20 7413 3000
- Email : lgukpress@lg-one.com