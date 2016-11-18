BRITS FORGO WASHING UNDERWAER TO HELP THE ENVIRONMENT

Brits’ biggest concern for future generations is the environment

LONDON, November 18, 2016 — New research, commissioned by LG Electronics (LG), has revealed that over a quarter of Brits polled consider the environment and climate change to be their biggest concern for future generations ahead of fears around the cost of living (23%).

To combat our fears around the environment and climate change, Brits surveyed would be willing to make changes to their lifestyles to make a difference. This includes; forgoing a bath (20%) to sacrificing long and short haul flights (24%). Over a quarter (26%) will even put off washing clothes to save the environment. Around 40% of women surveyed will wear a pair of jeans up to three times before washing, whilst men are willing to hold out and wash their jeans after at least 11 if not more wears (19%). Over a fifth of men (21%) confessed to wearing pants up to three times before washing them and a quarter of women will get at least six or more wears out of a bra before adding it to the washing pile (26%).

Despite our best intentions to care more about our environment, we do feel guilty when we make decisions that will negatively impact the environment with most feeling remorseful over driving short distances (24%). The research however; highlighted that women feel guiltier than men when it comes to switching on the heating instead of putting on a jumper (22% women vs 12% men) or taking a bath when they should have had a shower (18% women vs 12% men).

Top ten activities we do, but feel guilty about because of the negative impact on the environment:

Activity Overall % Driving short distances 24% Throwing out a dirty tin or jar instead of recycling 23% Turning the heating on when you could put on a jumper instead 18% Having a bath instead of a shower 16% Eating foods which are not from sustainable sources 15% Not recycling paper or cardboard due to laziness 14% Going on an exotic trip abroad 8% Driving a car which you know is not environmentally friendly 7% Travelling to a sporting event or concert not by public transport 5% Washing my car more often than it really needs 4%

The research also looked in to the nation’s laundry habits and shockingly a portion of those polled confessed that they wash clothes 31 times if not more a month (5%) – at least a wash a day. In contrast, the Brits surveyed will put, on average, 11 washes a month and only when they have a full load of washing to do (73%).

Carolyn Anderson, Head of Marketing at LG comments: “From the study we can see that cost and reliability are no longer the only key factors when it comes to purchasing home appliances. More than half of consumers in our study are considering the energy efficiency of white goods, before they buy. LG recognises this demand and recently launched its Centum™ System washing machine acknowledging the consumers’ desire to be more considerate to the environment, by offering measurably increased efficiency and reliability, backed by a 20 year warranty.”

The consumer research commissioned by LG, coincides with recent findings by the Energy Saving Trust who reviewed the LG Centum™ System washing machine. The testing revealed that the LG FH6F9BDS2 Centum™ System washing machine uses 217kWh less electricity every year than an A+ rated model of the same size saving you at least 67% off the electricity running costs. Not only this, but purchasing an A+++ washing machine, can help to reduce carbon emissions and reduce consumers’ environmental impact at home. Compared to a similar sized A+ rated washing machine this will save you the same amount of CO2, as the equivalent to driving 370 miles every year[1].

What is Centum System™

LG’s unique Centum System™ utilises a new damping system equipped with shock absorbers, similar to those found in automobiles. This fixed-tub system greatly reduces vibration and noise levels. By doing away with traditional springs to support the outer tub, the Centum System™ washing machine boasts one of the quietest spin cycles on the market, emitting only 67dB, the equivalent of a typical conversation2. And with less moving parts, there’s less friction, the leading cause of wear and tear in machines. LG is so confident in the technology that the Inverter Direct Drive motors in Centum System washing machines are covered by a 20-year warranty, double the industry standard.

