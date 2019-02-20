DESIGNED WITH SOLID FUNDAMENTALS, NEW LG Q AND K SERIES ARE DESIGNED TO IMPRESS

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 — At MWC 2019, LG Electronics (LG) will reveal three new consumer-friendly smartphones designed for those seeking advanced mobile devices without compromising usability. The LG Q60, LG K50 and LG K40 boast premium features, advanced technologies and stylish design, all without breaking the bank.

Redefining Usability

With these new mid-range beauties, LG is offering large, high-quality displays and AI-powered functionality to consumers who traditionally had to settle for less. Each device features LG’s HD+ FullVision displays – 6.26-inch for the LG Q60 and LG K50 and 5.7-inch in the LG K40. The front-facing camera in the LG Q60 and LG K50 is located in a water drop cut-out to make maximum use of the FullVision display for comfortable viewing, playing and communicating. Slim bezels make all three phones comfortable to hold and use one-handed.

To ensure superior user experience, the LG Q60, LG K50 and LG K40 all feature AI functions typically found in flagship smartphones. AI CAM magically recognises objects it sees and recommends the ideal shooting mode for the best results, while a dedicated Google Assistant button gives users immediate access to the most widely-used virtual assistant on smartphones today.

Advanced Audio with DTS:X

With DTS:X 3D Surround Sound delivered through quality earphones, all three devices are sure to please even diehard audio aficionados. This high-end audio technology convincingly simulates a 7.1-channel surround sound system to make any content more immersive when playing games, streaming movies or enjoying today’s top hits.

Solid Fundamentals and More

To maximise everyday usability of the Q and K series, LG engineers focused on maximising the two basics features that today’s smartphone customers covet the most: battery life and camera performance.

In addition to its impressive 13MP front camera, the LG Q60 sports three rear cameras: 16MP with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), 5MP with Super Wide Angle and a 2MP shooter with Depth Sensor that captures a sharp image of the subject while leaving the background blurred. With four unique lenses at their disposal, Q60 owners can take perfect shots every time, no matter how challenging the subject or the environment.

Both the LG Q60 and LG K50 are powered by a 3,500mAh battery for longer sessions of news reading, gaming or content streaming. At 3,000mAh, the battery in the smaller LG K40 is more than robust enough to provide a full day of use between charges.

Visitors to LG’s booth at MWC from February 25-28 can experience the new Q and K series smartphones along with other exciting mobile innovations for themselves.

Key Specifications:

LG Q60

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

- Rear: 16MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor / 5MP with Super Wide Angle

- Front: 13MP

Battery: 3,500mAh

Size: 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

LG K50

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.26-inch 19.5:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

- Rear: 13MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor

- Front: 13MP

Battery: 3,500mAh

Size: 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

LG K40

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

- Rear: 16MP with PDAF

- Front: 8MP (LED Flash)

Battery: 3,000mAh

Size: 153.0 x 71.9 x 8.3mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Others: DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

