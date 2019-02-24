LG UNVEILS TWO GROUNDBREAKING SMARTPHONES

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) is capturing the imaginations of consumers the world over at Mobile World Congress 2019 with the simultaneous unveiling of its newest G and V series flagship smartphones. At the Center de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain, LG introduced its first 5G phone, LG V50ThinQ 5G, alongside the new LG G8sThinQ for a double dose of excitement.

The Perfect Smartphone for the 5G Era

Giving consumers the ability to enjoy all 5G has to offer as soon as service becomes available, the groundbreaking LG V50ThinQ 5G has been carefully crafted to provide an exceptional user experience. LG’s first 5G handset will exceed expectations, offering uncompromising reliability and allowing users to experience high-quality content at 5G speeds, expected to deliver up to 20 times the speed of 4G.

LG has gone all out to boost the display and audio performance of LG V50ThinQ 5G. A 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio offers users a heightened sense of immersion whether they’re viewing a video or enjoying a game.

Audio has been upgraded to produce a superb stereo performance that can be enjoyed with or without headphones. With DTS:X technology onboard, LG V50ThinQ 5G allows users to experience surround sound that enhances the quality of any content to create a realistic soundscape with suburb clarity and depth. The phone also supports Qualcomm® aptX™ and aptX HD audio technology for premium Bluetooth audio quality and low latency ideal for immersive listening experiences over headphones or earbuds.

LG’s 5G smartphone features optical innovations that enable users to take extraordinary pictures and videos of the highest quality. Looking beyond still images, LG implemented Video Depth Control in both the front and rear cameras to ensure that moving subjects remain in focus. By analysing distance and depth with Dual FOV technology, users can capture exactly what they see making it possible to produce videos that look incredibly polished and professional.

LG’s first 5G device is powered by the newest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and LG’s optimised software to deliver the advanced processing power required for 5G. The phone is also equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, 20 percent larger than in the V40ThinQ, and a new Vapour Chamber heat-dissipation system which is more effective than conventional heat pipes to keep internal temperatures low and support sustained apps processing performance even when multitasking.

Inheriting the V series’ thin, stylish design, the LG V50ThinQ 5G is only 8.3 millimeters in thickness and weighs only 183 grams. To maintain its sleek profile with uninterrupted lines, the rear lens housing on the new V smartphone are completely flush with the back of the phone. All this is achieved without sacrificing the durability of the LG V50ThinQ 5G, which continues to comply with 14 U.S. military MIL-STD 810G standards.

In preparation of the rollout of its first 5G phone, LG is partnering with 10 major carriers in markets where 5G service will be launched this year, including the United States, South Korea, Australia and Europe. In the UK, LG is partnering with EE - the UK’s number one mobile network - to bring the V50 5G to UK consumers later this year. EE is switching on 5G sites in 16 UK cities in 2019, the first of which are the capital cities of London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, as well as Birmingham and Manchester.

Dual Screens for Richer 5G Experience

To take user immersion and convenience to new heights with its first 5G smartphone, LG developed Dual Screen as an optional accessory for the LG V50ThinQ 5G. Designed to resemble a cover case, Dual Screen opens up to give LG V50ThinQ 5G owners a second 6.2-inch OLED display for double the viewing, gaming and multitasking experience. The Dual Screen display and the LG V50ThinQ 5G can be used independently, allowing for many interesting usage scenarios. For example, users can watch a movie on one screen while simultaneously searching IMDB on the other.

With Dual Screen attached, an icon appears on the display of the LG V50ThinQ 5G which can be tapped to power on the second display or switch effortlessly between the two screens. A multi-window feature divides each screen in two, making it possible to display and use multiple applications at the same time. In select games, the Dual Screen can be used as a dedicated controller, resolving the age old problem of thumbs getting in the way of the action. The Dual Screen can be positioned in two convenient angles – 104 and 180 degrees – and because it runs off the phone’s battery, there’s no need to charge it separately.

MWC 2018 attendees are encouraged to visit LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via from February 25-28 for more information on LG’s newest smartphones as well as other exciting mobile innovations.

G Series Option for Everyone Else

Another member of LG’s G family will be available in the months following MWC for markets seeking something unique in a package that offers a premium fit and finish without sacrificing performance or the premium essentials that make the LG G8ThinQ so special. The LG G8sThinQ features Qualcomm’s fast Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform mated to a vibrant 6.2-inch OLED display powered by a robust 3,350mAh battery. Three rear-facing cameras, dedicated night shot mode and low-light HDR technology makes this device a content creation powerhouse while Z Camera allows for enhanced security with Hand ID and Face Unlock. Air Motion, precise depth-of-field and stereo speakers round out the package that is bound to appeal to customers looking for a G8 experience at a competitive price.





Key Specifications:

LG V50ThinQ 5G

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem

Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 538ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

- Rear 16MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚)

12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚)

12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45˚)

- Front 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80˚)

5MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 90˚)

Battery: 4000mAh

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Size: 159.2 x 76.1 x 8.3mm

Weight: 183g

Network: 3G / 4G LTE-A / 5G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5 / NFC /

USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Colours: Astro Black

Other: Full-range Stereo Speakers / Boombox Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio

Dual Screen for LG V50ThinQ 5G

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision (2160 x 1080)

Size: 161.6 x 83.4 x 15.5mm

Weight: 131g

Contact Type: Pogo Pin (3)

Colours: New Aurora Black

LG G8sThinQ

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform

Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform Display: 6.2-inch 18.7:9 FHD+ OLED FullVision (2248 x 1080)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 64GB or 128GB

Camera:

- Rear 13MP Wide

12MP Standard

12MP Telephoto

- Front 8MP Standard

Z Camera (ToF Technology)

Battery: 3550mAh

Other: Hand ID / Face Unlock / Air Motion / Stereo Speakers

* Camera configuration differ by market and mobile operator.

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

The LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, camera optics, audio and battery. LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of consumers all over the world. LG is seeking to provide a mobile experience that extends beyond the scope of traditional smartphones. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics, Inc.

Ken Hong San Kim

+34 666 893 988 (Spain) +82 2 3777 3623 (Korea)

ken.hong@lge.com san2.kim@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com www.LGnewsroom.com

LG-One

Piers Le Moignan

+44 207 973 5934

Piers.lemoignan@lg-one.com