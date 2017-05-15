EXCEPTIONAL PICTURE QUALITY OF LG’s 2017 4K TVS CERTIFIED BY EUROFINS

London 06 March, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced that all 4K TV models in its 2017 award-winning OLED and UHD TV lineup have received the 4K HDR Ultra HD seal of recognition from Eurofins Digital Testing, the world’s leading quality assurance organization. As the first products to meet the high standards of the Eurofins Digital Testing program, LG’s 2017 4K TVs conclusively demonstrated their ability to offer dynamic 4K/ultra HD (3,840 X 2,160) and 4K HDR image rendering as well as a wide BT.2020 color gamut.

The certification serves to confirm that LG’s cutting-edge display technologies seamlessly integrate with content delivered through a number of platforms including broadcast, Blu-ray, and over-the-top (OTT) video services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube. LG’s 2017 4K TVs carrying the Eurofins 4K HDR Ultra HD logo will provide confidence to European consumers looking to purchase the latest, high-end 4K HDR TVs.

This prestigious 4K HDR Ultra HD logo from Eurofins is the only regime that defines requirements for devices to receive and display HDR content delivered over broadcast, HDMI and broadband. The logo, backed by a rigorous certification procedure, certifies that all LG 4K TVs are able to successfully deliver the extended contrast range and wide color gamut essential for HDR viewing. The seal also ensures that all LG 4K TVs meet the full potential of 4K by rendering images at four times the clarity of standard HD. Moreover, Eurofins has helped verify that LG’s 4K TVs are compatible with HDR content delivered over broadcast and IP (OTT), as opposed to HDMI only.

“We are proud to announce that our 2017 4K HDR TVs have been recognized for their excellent performance and high degree of compatibility with a variety of inputs,” said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Our 2017 OLED and SUPER UHD TVs are equipped with a number of LG’s most advanced display technologies, and the 4K HDR Ultra HD seal from Eurofins is a fitting testament to the lineup’s unparalleled quality and versatility. This certification will help consumers in Europe make the right choice when shopping for a new 4K TV. LG will continue to build upon its leadership role by expanding its portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and maintaining its legacy of excellent customer service.”

Eurofins Digital Testing is the world’s leading end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA) service provider for digital TV operators and device testing specialists, operating globally with test lab facilities in the UK, Belgium, Sweden, Poland and Hong Kong. It provides specialized on-site test resources, testing tools and services to validate digital media delivery systems and device conformance for multiple standards and operators across the world, covering terrestrial, satellite, cable, OTT and IPTV delivery.

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 77,000 people working in 125 locations around the world. With 2016 global sales of USD 47.9 billion (KRW 55.4 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Mobile Communications, Home Entertainment and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global leader in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive operating system to allow customers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs, ULTRA HD TVs and webOS TVs. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.