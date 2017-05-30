LG WORKS WITH INSTAGRAM ARTIST TO SHOWCASE THE WORLD’S FIRST WALLPAPER TV

The Paper-thin Home: Instagram influencer Paperboyo collaborates with LG for the creation of the LG Paper-thin Home in Old Spitalfields Market to celebrate the launch of the new LG Wallpaper TV – a technology first at only 2.57mm[1] thin.

LONDON, May 28, 2017 — Today, LG unveils a ‘Paper-thin Home’ at Old Spitalfields Market to celebrate the launch of the LG SIGNATURE OLED W “Wallpaper” TV – which at just 2.57mm[1] in depth is a technology first.

The LG Paper-thin Home features regular household items which, much like the LG OLED Wallpaper TV, have been slimmed down to a depth similar to paper. While most furnishings simply won’t work at this size, LG has made the impossible possible with an impressive, futuristic TV which has received critical acclaim for product design and innovation

Instagram influencer and artist, Paperboyo, who traditionally uses paper props to transform the world’s most famous landmarks into comical scenes, will also make his mark on the Home. Over the course of the day, Paperboyo will be on hand to host creative workshops that teach visitors how to recreate his signature style simply through paper, scissors and smart photography, in addition to sharing a series of short Instagram films showing how the Paper-thin Home inspired new ideas in his signature style.

Paperboyo, Rich McCor, commented, “Capturing an accurate illusion takes some practice and lots of experimenting with new angles, prop placement and depth of field. Collaborating with LG has given me the opportunity to not only inspire a larger than life concept in the form of the LG Paper-thin Home, but also share my technique and passion with others through the workshops.”

In addition to its unique design, the Wallpaper TV boasts unbeatable picture quality by combining higher contrast ratios and deeper black levels – all achievable through LG’s OLED technology. The stylish design allows the television to align seamlessly to the wall, with little impact on your home interior, for a more immersive viewing experience.

Carolyn Anderson, Marketing Director at LG Electronics UK, added, “LG is dedicated to continuously evolving its product line-up and setting new benchmarks in the home entertainment category. We set out to create a product which not only boasts astounding design, but also delivers a truly life-like picture, so good that it even appears to give the experience of gazing out of a window, which the Wallpaper TV achieves. The LG Paper-thin Home is a fun way to showcase this new innovation and bring it to life.”

The LG Paper-thin Home features at Old Spitalfields Market on Sunday 28th May, 2017. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W (or LG Wallpaper TV) can be purchased at all leading electrical retailers – to find out where, please visit here.

[1] TV measures 3.85mm when including wall bracket