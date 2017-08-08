SKY STORE TV APP NOW AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY ON LG SMART TVS

London, August 08, 2017 – LG Electronics has announced that from today owners of its Smart TVs will be able to benefit exclusively from the introduction of the Sky Store TV app integrated into the LG webOS platform. Sky Store, regularly the number one digital retailer for new release movies, is the easy way to buy or rent the latest blockbusters on your TV, so you’re never far away from the hit premieres.

With new movies, from Beauty and the Beast, to Kong: Skull Island and Logan added every week, Sky Store allows users to buy or rent the latest movies straight from the cinema. When you buy a movie, you get the digital HD copy, plus the DVD in the post.

Since launching in 2014, LG’s award-winning webOS Smart TV platform has been praised by technology experts for its ease-of-use and advanced, intuitive user experience. And now viewers will have exclusive access to blockbuster movies via the Sky Store app, direct to the biggest and best screen in the home.

Darren Petersen, Head of Product Marketing & Partnerships for LG Electronics UK, comments: “We’re delighted to again partner with Sky to bring its latest movie content to our Smart TV platform. The Sky Store service offers our users even more choice when deciding what entertainment to enjoy on our award-winning TVs and an unrivalled selection of the latest movies, giving yet another reason for potential new customers to select an LG TV.”

James Morton, Head of Strategy & Business Development for Sky Store, said: “Sky Store continues to be a huge hit and as the UK’s regular number one digital retailer for new movie releases, it is fantastic we can offer LG Smart TV customers blockbuster movies straight to their big screen at home.”

The app launches on LG TVs with brand new releases Boss Baby, Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 and Smurfs. Sky Store will be available across the UK and Ireland on all LG TVs with webOS from 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 including LG’s 2017 line-up of OLED TVs. LG’s unique OLED technology provides the perfect platform for viewing your favourite shows with higher contrast, deeper blacks and punchy colours, bringing to life the latest Ultra HD blockbusters in vivid detail.

Notes to editors

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 77,000 people working in 125 locations around the world. With 2015 global sales of USD 48.8 billion (KRW 56.5 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Mobile Communications, Home Entertainment and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global leader in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive operating system to allow customers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs, ULTRA HD TVs and webOS TVs. For more information, please visit www.LG.com/UK.

About Sky Store

As well as the Sky Store App on LG TVs, users can buy or rent the latest movies via Sky Store on their Sky box, Now TV box, Roku box, via skystore.com or via the Sky Store Mobile Apps. You don’t need a Sky subscription.

About the Sky Store app

The Sky Store app is free to download from iTunes/Google Play.

Android users can buy or rent movies on Sky Store directly from Android phones or tablets via the Sky Store App, available on any Android device running 4.0 or above.

iOS users can buy or rent movies on Skystore.com and then watch them on iOS devices by downloading the Sky Store Player App. The Sky Store Player App is available on any iOS device running iOS 7 or above.

About Sky Store Buy & Keep

New movie releases are often available digitally before or on the same day the DVD is available in the shops. They are available to Buy & Keep before they can be rented through Sky Store, or watched on Sky Cinema.

Pricing ranges from £7.99/€9.99 to £13.99/€16.99.

The DVD will usually be delivered within 3-5 working days.

Downloads can take several minutes or longer to start viewing, minimum required speed for streaming 2.5Mbps (SD) or 5Mbps (HD).

Customers need a Sky TV subscription for ongoing access to downloaded copy on their compatible Sky+HD box connected to broadband.

Customers can register up to four devices; a movie can be streamed to two devices at a time.

HD option is not supported for Buy & Keep on some devices/set-ups.

About Sky Store rentals

New releases are available to rent straight after their cinema release and before subscription services

Once you rent a movie you have 30 days to start watching. Once you’ve started watching it’s yours to pause and play for up to 48 hours.

Only one movie can be streamed to one device at a time.

Downloads can take several minutes or longer to start viewing, minimum required speed for streaming 2.5Mbps (SD) or 5Mbps (HD).

HD option not available when renting at skystore.com.

New Releases in Sky Store

New movies are added every week to buy or rent in Sky Store, all now available in the Sky Store app on LG TVs:

Beauty and The Beast – Available to buy or rent now

Boss Baby- Available to buy or rent now

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2- Available to buy from 21 August and rent from 4 September

Smurfs: The Lost Village- Available to buy now and rent from 14 August

Logan- Available to buy or rent now

Kong: Skull Island – Available to buy or rent now

Fifty Shades Darker – Available to buy or rent now

Lego Batman- Available to buy or rent now

Sing! – Available to buy or rent now

Hidden Figures- Available to buy or rent now

Get Out – Available to buy or rent now

Power Rangers- Available to buy or rent now

Life- Available to buy or rent now

Media Contacts:

LG-One

Christie Garratt/Francesca Raquet

0207 413 3000

lgukpress@lg-one.com