LG SUPPORTS LOCAL CHARITY WITH SPONSORED CYCLE TO SOUTH KOREA

This week LG Electronics employees will be taking part in a sponsored ‘virtual’ cycle from the LG UK headquarters in Weybridge to the global LG Headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, to raise money for local charity Shooting Star Chase.

The first leg of the 5,571 mile journey will be completed by President Janghwa Lee and the LG UK leadership team. Over the next five days staff will volunteer some of their working day, to take turns to complete a few miles of the virtual journey on bike simulators in the UK office, in exchange for raising money.

Participants will be able to see their turns contribute to the accumulative distance in real time, with the journey tracked on an LG OLED TV screen. For additional motivation, Sky, which is a long standing partner of LG’s, is supporting the initiative with some good luck messages from Team Sky riders throughout the week.

LG UK has worked with children’s hospice charity, Shooting Star Chase, since the office relocated from Slough to Weybridge. The charity cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families and LG is aiming to raise at least £5,000 through this initiative.

Anne Carey, Corporate Relationship Manager at Shooting Star Chase, says, “We’re thrilled that LG Electronics is supporting us in this exciting challenge. As a local, but global company, we are really thankful for the support of LG and its staff and wish all the participants’ good luck with the cycling.”

Carolyn Anderson, Marketing Director LG UK says, “Having worked with Shooting Star Chase since 2015, we have learnt what an invaluable resource the charity and hospice are to local families. We are aiming for all our employees to participate over the coming week to help raise much needed funds for Shooting Star Chase, and make this our most successful initiative with the charity to date.”

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 77,000 people working in 125 locations around the world. With 2015 global sales of USD 48.8 billion (KRW 56.5 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Mobile Communications, Home Entertainment and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.lg.com/uk.

About Shooting Star Chase

Shooting Star Chase is a leading children’s hospice charity caring for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

Whether lives are measured in days, weeks, months or years, we are here to make every moment count. We support families from diagnosis to end of life and throughout bereavement with a range of nursing, practical, emotional and medical care.

Our bespoke support is free of charge to families and available 365 days a year. Our care service includes short breaks at our two hospices (Shooting Star House in Hampton and Christopher’s in Guildford), Hospice at Home, day care, symptom management, end-of-life care, bereavement care and a comprehensive range of therapies and support groups for the whole family.

It costs £10 million a year just to maintain our current level of care. Around 10% of that income comes from government funding, so we rely on our supporters’ generosity to keep the service running.

