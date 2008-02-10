LG ADDS TOUCH OF CLASS TO GSMA WORLD CONGRESS 2008 WITH CUTTING-EDGE LINE-UP OF NEW DEVICES

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Company to launch LG-KF700 and LG-KF600
February 11, 2008, Barcelona, Spain, Mobile World Congress – LG Electronics (LG), a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, will today unveil its latest products and future technologies at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2008 in Barcelona, Spain. At the show, LG will officially launch the LG-KF700, a new handset with an optimised user interface that utilises touch technology. Further highlights include handsets featuring touch technology such as the convenience-oriented LG-KF600.
At the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2008, LG will build on the momentum of touchscreen phones that it generated last year when it launched the PRADA Phone by LG, the first phone with a full LCD touchscreen. The company developed its new phones based on insight from customers and designed them to be easier and more convenient to use.
The LG-KF700 includes multiple input methods with an adaptable touchscreen, keystroke-saving Shortcut Dial and numeric keypad, which helps optimise this multimedia phone for users’ needs. The LG-KF600’s revolutionary InteractPad™ feeds forward commands to users and seems to almost read their minds. LG Viewty has already received accolades for its high-end digital camera functions and full touchscreen LCD, which have driven sales to more than 550,000 units since its European launch last November. Both the LG-KF600 and LG Viewty received the prestigious iF Product Design Award in 2008.
“This year LG will tighten its focus on creating products based on insight from our customers,” said Dr. Skott Ahn, President & CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Our customers said that advanced features and multimedia capabilities are important, but ease of use is even more important. Our new phones with touch technology not only meet, but exceed our customers’ needs.
“The adaptability of touchscreens makes them a crucial element in creating more intuitive user interfaces. We see touchscreens as a growing trend in the mobile industry and we are proud of our latest phones, which give us product leadership in this area.”
The GSMA Mobile World Congress is the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry, featuring mobile operators, vendors and content owners from across the world. Last year, over 50,000 people attended the event.
LG will hold a press conference during the exhibition on February 11 at 1pm in the Media Centre in Fira de Barcelona. Under the theme, “LG: Smartly Touchable, More Usable,” LG executives will introduce new smart, easy to use mobile devices, as well as the company’s 2008 business strategy. Please visit LG booth at Hall 8 at Fira de Barcelona.
LG’s highlighted products at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2008 include:
LG-KF700: Combining three separate input methods, the LG-KF700 provides easy access to its powerful multimedia features, which include a full web browser, digital audio and video players as well as handy widgets. Up front, the phone’s high resolution 3-inch full touchscreen LCD provides an optimised interface for each of the phone’s features and is perfect for watching video content. The Shortcut Dial on the back provides an easy and intuitive way to switch among frequently used applications. Making phone calls couldn’t be simpler, thanks to the LG-KF700’s sliding alpha-numeric keypad.
LG-KF600: The LG-KF600 is so intuitive that it seems almost to read your mind. The phone’s InteractPad™ replaces physical buttons with virtual navigation keys that feed-forward menus that are tailored to fit the task at hand. The InteractPad™ eliminates the need to memorise which key does what when using the phone’s 3 megapixel camera, MP3 player, video recorder and even when making phone calls or sending text messages. The LG-KF600 is as stylish as it is functional, with a high-gloss finish and easy to grip trapezoidal shape. The phone won a 2008 iF Product Design Award.
LG-KF510: The extra slim and superbly beautiful LG-KF510 slider phone represents the height of fashion and the best in technology. Gradated metallic Stardust Dark Grey and Sunset Red color schemes form the basis for its design, reinforced by a dynamic touchpad with interactive touch lighting and emotional animation. The LCD includes power saving auto luminance control and is covered by tempered glass, which gives the phone a great sheen and lasting durability. The phone’s Smart Camera has a startup time of approximately one second, image stabilization, LED flash and red eye reduction. Rounding out the features are an MP3 player and the ability to record and play back QVGA video.
LG-KS20: The updated LG-KS20 slim smartphone is designed to enrich the mobile internet experience. It features full internet browsing capabilities, and downloads everything from music and video clips to push e-mail at speed of 3.6 Mbps through HSDPA. It also allows for advanced features like video-conferencing, taking advantage of the phone’s dual cameras. The LG-KS20’s minimalist concept will appeal to those who admire a phone for its design as much as its features. The phone uses an intuitive touch input technology and large LCD screen to maximize its internet usability. The handset is powered by Microsoft’s Windows Mobile® 6 software.