LG BRINGS INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING SOLUTIONS TO HANNOVER MESSE 2019

HANNOVER, Apr. 1, 2019 ― LG Electronics (LG), in conjunction with sister company LG CNS, is showcasing its leading manufacturing technologies through inno-vative solutions at Hannover Messe 2019 in Germany from April 1-5. With interests in numerous sectors ranging from industrial self-driving robots to an integrated platform for automated factories, LG is a major player at Hannover Messe, the world’s largest industrial technology exhibition with about 6,500 companies from 75 countries.

A highlight of the event from LG is Mobile Manipulator, an industrial self-driving robot developed to raise productivity and quality levels across countless intelligent automated factories. As a 6-axis robot utilizing Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), Mobile Manipulator can carry out a wide range of useful actions such as transporting components, assembling products and conducting inspections while moving along a mapped-out area of the production line. Other industrial equipment compatible with the Mobile Manipulator – such as AI inspectors and vertically articulated robots – will also be on display in LG’s booth.

Visitors to LG’s exhibit at Hannover Messe 2019 will be introduced to MAVIN (Machine Learning-based Vision Inspection), LG’s AI solution for enhancing quality inspections. Utilizing the cutting-edge deep learning algorithms developed by LG’s Materials & Production Engineering Research Institute, MAVIN will have an accuracy rate of more than 99 percent when identifying faults on the product line for electronic components including displays, camera modules and electric vehicle batteries. This advanced solution is currently in operation at LG Electronics as well as other LG-affiliated companies.

LG is showcasing articulated robots developed by Robostar, a Korean industrial robotics company in which LG holds a 30 percent share. The horizontally-articulated SCARA (Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm) is used to transport and assemble components on production lines. Robostar’s 6-axis robots – similar to human arms and can move across 6 axes to transport, assemble and weld – are currently in operation in LG’s vehicle components plant in Incheon.

LG CNS is also unveiling Factova, an integrated platform for intelligent automated factories. Factova effortlessly lays the foundation for factory automation by integrating AI technology with big data gathered from manufacturing processes. Factova’s Cyber Physical System (CPS) enables the real-time monitoring of robots and facilities in a 3-dimensional virtual space. Combined with simulation technology on the production line, the platform guarantees safe control by predicting potential defects or collisions between robots and equipment. The upcoming exhibition in Hannover will provide the opportunity to both monitor and control an actual factory in real-time using Factova’s integrated platform for equipment control.

Moreover, LG Electronics will further present a range of sensor products to assist workers and create safer working environments. For example, tVOC (total Volatile Organic Compound) Gas Sensor helps prevent gas leaks by warning the central control system of harmful gas. LG’s 3D ToF (Time of Flight) Sensor attached to self-driving AGVs accurately identifies obstacles, thus strengthening the safety and efficiency of the movement of robots. What’s more, Self-Powered Electric IoT Sensor detects current leakage or electric discharge in real-time.

“Hannover Messe is the perfect stage to demonstrate LG’s leadership in the field of industrial technology, showcasing our groundbreaking intelligent manufacturing solutions,” said Kim Byung-yeol, vice president of LG’s manufacturing division. “LG is pushing the frontiers of intelligent manufacturing solutions by building on LG’s existing advanced capabilities.”

Under this year’s theme of Integrated Industry – Industrial Intelligence, international pioneers across multiple industries will come together to showcase the transformative industrial technologies utilizing AI and machine learning of today, and tomorrow.

