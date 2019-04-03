LG SHOWCASES REAL-LIFE BENEFITS OF LG HOME AT INNOFEST EUROPE 2019

LONDON, Apr. 3, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its LG Home concept at InnoFest Europe 2019 in Madrid, Spain from April 2-3. At the European leg of its roadshow, LG is bringing to life for the first time in the region its diverse portfolio of living space solutions for the benefit of its most important retailers, business partners and media.

This year, LG is demonstrating the full value of its premium lifestyle service, LG Home, by showcasing its intelligence and interconnectivity in real-life situations. The company has outfitted a spacious home in the neighborhood of La Moraleja, where visitors will see a range of cutting-edge solutions in action. By moving its lineup out of the exhibition space and into its natural environment, LG is providing a compelling experience while simultaneously highlighting the thoughtful features and functionality that have propelled its ascent as a lifestyle innovator.

At the centre of the company’s premium home service are flagship appliances from its LG SIGNATURE and LG Objet collections with LG ThinQ at the core of its integrated living space solution. Divided into three floors, LG Home will be furnished with the latest models from these ranges, employed in a variety of everyday real-use scenarios.

Entering the home and moving through the living room, laundry room and kitchen, visitors will see how LG’s focus on subtle, elegant design allows its products to harmonise with the décor and architecture of any space. Sophisticated and designed with quality materials, LG’s appliances offer an instant style upgrade that design-conscious consumers will love. The second floor further emphasises LG’s attention to aesthetics with LG SIGNATURE and LG Objet appliances effortlessly fusing functionality and luxury to deliver a higher standard of living. The basement showroom focuses on LG’s advanced AI technology with the intelligence of LG ThinQ facilitating a seamless, fully integrated and more personalised user experience.

Other next-generation devices will also be on display around the space, including LG V50ThinQ 5G and LG G8ThinQ smartphones, recently unveiled at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, the LG HomeBrew capsule-based craft beer maker, and the innovative LG 8K OLED TV.

InnoFest Europe 2019 will also be making a stop at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium covering 88,000 square meters – home to the globally popular soccer club, Atlético Madrid – to enjoy a La Liga match taking place at the venue. It will be a meaningful viewing experience for the guests as the stadium highlights LG’s excellence in innovative digital signage solutions with the 360 LED ribbon board, the first in Spain, unique in Europe. With more than 1,000 LG products ranging from TVs, OLED and LED signage installed throughout the stadium, visitors will be able to catch all the exciting action during the match.

“LG is always driven by a desire to make people’s lives better, and you can clearly see this commitment in the consumer-centric solutions shown here in Madrid,” said Marcin Rosati, CEO of MediaMarkt Retail Group Poland. “Their premium home service provides a cohesive, convenient user experience that will have a broad appeal across Europe.”

“Europe is a highly competitive market for home appliances, but we believe our innovative and stylish products will satisfy the needs of even the most discerning consumers,” said Brian Na, CEO of LG Europe. “LG Home showcases our leadership in providing future homes with a personalised, seamless solution as well as our determination towards innovation for a better life.”

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in more than 100 locations and a workforce of over 70,000 around the world. With 2018 global sales of $54.4 billion, LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. LG is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices, including premium LG SIGNATURE products and LG ThinQ products featuring artificial intelligence. www.LGnewsroom.com.

Media Contact:

LG-One

Phoebe Jawett

lgukpress@lg-one.com