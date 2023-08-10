About Cookies on This Site

Gentle Fabric
Care for Minimal Damage
Gentle Fabric Care for Minimal Damage
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product. *Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. *AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
Powerful Washing
Performance
Powerful Washing Performance
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product. *Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
Hygiene
Hygiene
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product. *The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens. *Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment. *The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.
Smart Assistance
Smart Assistance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. *Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included. *The video of the product may differ from the actual product. *Voice Control is only activated when the washer is powered on.
Detergent Portioned
And Dispensed Automatically
Detergent Portioned And Dispensed Automatically
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product. *Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level. *Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.