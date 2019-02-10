About Cookies on This Site

Why are people talking about heat pumps?

  • As with gas or oil boilers, installers and home owners have many options of heat pump systems to choose from for their home central heating and hot water system.

    Heat pumps are being looked at to replace existing boiler systems, due to the ever increasing fuel prices seen over the last few years, Government financial incentives such as the domestic Renewable Incentive Scheme (d-RHI) http://bit.ly/1hAXqW7 , regulations such as the (MEES) Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards as well as the general awareness of our environment and the need to protect.

    More and more people are becoming aware of heat pumps, you can no longer go to a home improvement show without coming across one.

    Air to water heat pump systems are a highly efficient way of heating domestic dwellings, for example, for every kW of electricity used, the heat pump absorbs roughly a further 3kW+ of low grade heat from the outdoor ambient air and increases and transfers that heat to the indoor central heating and hot water circuit. That is 3kW of extra ‘free’ energy and it is this that the RHI payments relate to.

    LG Electronics have been manufacturing HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) equipment since 1958. The Therma V product range are all on the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) certified http://bit.ly/1iNoRyo . Manufacturers with the MCS certification have met strict guidelines so the homeowner can be assured that the equipment and the support (technical and literature) is of a high standard.

