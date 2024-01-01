We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Blu-ray Player
All Spec
PICTURE & SOUND
-
Video DAC
27MHZ/8bit
-
DRC On/Off
Yes
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
1080i Upscaling
Yes (HDMI only)
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
-
Dolby Digital Decoding
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Support
Yes
-
DTS Support
Yes
-
DTS Decoding
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX)
-
BD-RE
Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX)
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
Yes/Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
Yes
-
DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)
No/Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
MPEG4
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
RECORDING CONVENIENCE
-
test
No
CONNECTION
-
USB
Yes (2.0 ver)
-
Composite-Audio L/ R
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Digital Audio Output (Optical / Coaxial)
(Yes/Yes)
-
Analog Video Output
Composite: Yes, S-Video: No, Component: Yes
-
HDMI
Yes Ver1.3(Deep color)
-
Dolby Digital 5.1Ch Output
Yes
-
Scart
Yes
POWER
-
Power-Off Consumption
Under 1W
DIMENSION
-
Set (WXHXD) (mm)
430 x 58 x 280
ACCESSSORIES
-
AV RCA Cable
Yes
-
AC Adaptor & Power Cord
Yes
