Blu-ray and DVD Disc Playback
All Spec
PICTURE & SOUND
-
Video DAC
162MHZ/12bit
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output
SPDIF & HDMI
-
Dolby Digital Decoding
Yes
-
DTS Support
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
Yes/Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
Yes
-
VCD / SVCD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
HDMI
Yes Ver1.3(Deep color)
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Audio Out - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
POWER
-
Wide SMPS
Wide: 110~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
Under 10W
-
Power-Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSSORIES
-
AV RCA Cable
Yes
