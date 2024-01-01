Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Network Blu-ray Disc™ Player

BD660

Network Blu-ray Disc™ Player

All Spec

PICTURE & SOUND

  • Video DAC

    162MHZ/12bit

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

  • Audio DAC

    192KHZ/24bit

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Output

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video Format

    MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVC Rec, AVCHD, M4V, WMV

  • Audio Format (Bitstream)

    LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)

  • Audio Format (Decoding)

    LPCM, Dolby Digital(2ch), Dolby Digital Plus(2ch), Dolby TrueHD(2ch), DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC

FRONT PANEL

  • Display

    Clock

  • USB

    Yes

REAR PANEL

  • Video Out - HDMI

    Yes- Ver1.4 (3D only)

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Audio Out - Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Out - Optical

    Yes

  • Audio Out - HDMI

    Yes - Ver1.4 (3D only)

  • Ethernet

    Yes

POWER

  • Wide SMPS

    Wide: 110~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption

    13W

  • Power-Off Consumption

    0.5W

ACCESSSORIES

  • DLNA bundle disc

    Yes

  • RCU / Battery

    V5

