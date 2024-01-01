We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray player
All Spec
PICTURE & SOUND
-
Video DAC
162MHZ/12bit
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Audio DAC
192KHz/24bit
PLAYABLE DISC
-
3D BD
Yes with only MVC, Active type & Passive Type TV
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
Yes/Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
MPEG4
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Audio Out - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Audio Out - Optical
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption
17W under
-
Power-Off Consumption
Under 0.1W
DIMENSION
-
Set (WXHXD) (mm)
430 x 45 x 200
ACCESSSORIES
-
AV RCA Cable
Yes
