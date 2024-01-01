We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable DVD player
All Spec
PICTURE & SOUND
-
Video DAC
4 DAC 12 bit
-
Audio DAC
In MPEG IC
-
Speaker
Yes
-
3D Surround Effect
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
Yes/Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
Yes
-
DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)
Yes/Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Zoom
Yes
-
Resume
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption
12V/2A
DIMENSION
-
Set (WXHXD) (mm)
195x151x36 (195x151x48-with Battery)
ACCESSSORIES
-
AV RCA Cable
Yes
-
AC Adaptor & Power Cord
Yes
-
Battery Pack
Yes
-
Automotive Adaptor
Yes
