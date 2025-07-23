Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Cassette Air Conditioner Pre-Filter

Cassette Air Conditioner Pre-Filter

Cassette Air Conditioner Pre-Filter

ADQ73493505
  • 15 degree side view
  • top view
15 degree side view
top view

Key Features

  • LG Air Conditioners Genuine Filter

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

It is equipped with an air filter behind the front grille.

How To Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Turn the system off before clean. 

To clean, wipe with a soft, dry cloth. 

Do not use bleach or abrasives.

Turn the system off before clean To clean wipe with a soft dry cloth Do not use bleach or abrasives

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The air filters behind the front grille should be checked and cleaned once every 2 weeks or more often if neccessary.

※Never use any of the followings

• Water hotter than 40 °C. Could cause deformation and/or discoloration.

• Volatile substances. Could damage the surfaces of the air conditioner.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADQ73493505

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    865 x 245 x 26

  • Net Weight (g)

    125

What people are saying

