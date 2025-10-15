LG Dishwasher Salt Refill Funnel

1.Remove the lower rack and remove the cap of the salt dispenser located on the left side of the filters.

2. Before using the appliance for the first time, it is necessary to pour 1 kg of dishwasher salt and 1 litre of water at the same time if intending to use the water softener system. When refilling the salt, use a funnel. Refer to Before Using section.

3. Refit the cap tightly.

4. Run the Rinse cycle without dishes.