LG Dishwasher Salt Refill Funnel

LG Dishwasher Salt Refill Funnel

3016ED3001A
Key Features

  • LG Dishwashers Genuine Funnel
  • Minimise the amount of salt wasted during use

Mounting Location

This is the mounting location for the salt replenishment funnel

* The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

1.Remove the lower rack and remove the cap of the salt dispenser located on the left side of the filters.

2. Before using the appliance for the first time, it is necessary to pour 1 kg of dishwasher salt and 1 litre of water at the same time if intending to use the water softener system. When refilling the salt, use a funnel. Refer to Before Using section.

3. Refit the cap tightly.

4. Run the Rinse cycle without dishes.

This is how to use the salt refill funnel

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

3016ED3001A

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    13.6

  • Length (cm)

    10.3

  • Net Weight (g)

    40

GENERAL

  • Category

    Others

  • Part Number

    3016ED3001A

