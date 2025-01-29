LT500P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Slowly turn the old cartridge to the left.
When the cartridge is released, you will feel it click out of place.
STEP 2
Remove the old cartridge.
Take the new cartridge out of its packaging, and remove the red cap.
Line up the cartridge ears so that it can be inserted into the filter head.
STEP 3
Twist the cartridge to the right about 1/4 of a turn.
You will feel a stop and the locked symbol should now be lined up with the indicator line.
After the water filter is replaced, dispense 2.5 gallons of water (flush for approximately 5 minutes) to remove trapped air and contaminates from the system.
Do not dispense the entire 2.5 gallon amount continuously.
Depress and release the dispenser pad for cycles of 30 seconds ON and 60 seconds OFF.
After changing the filter, press and hold the FILTER button for 3 seconds to turn the indicator light off.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, inch)
3.5 x 6.3 x 3.5
-
Product Weight (lbs)
0.83
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.