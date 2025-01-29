LT500P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

Twist the cartridge to the right about 1/4 of a turn.

You will feel a stop and the locked symbol should now be lined up with the indicator line.

After the water filter is replaced, dispense 2.5 gallons of water (flush for approximately 5 minutes) to remove trapped air and contaminates from the system.

Do not dispense the entire 2.5 gallon amount continuously.

Depress and release the dispenser pad for cycles of 30 seconds ON and 60 seconds OFF.

After changing the filter, press and hold the FILTER button for 3 seconds to turn the indicator light off.