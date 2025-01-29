We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Where to Buy
Support
Ready for a kitchen that serves?
Multi-directional cleaning
QuadWash™ cleans your dishes from all angles.
Effective use of space
Easy, flexible solutions for dish loading.
Connect for a smarter wash
New wash cycles via the LG ThinQ™ app.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Certified by TÜV
Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria.
*Results based on TUV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.
QuadWash™
Powerful and gentle cleaning
QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Cleaning power in the right places
Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
EasyRack™Plus
Flexible loading options
Experience the flexible space of EasyRack™ Plus with a height-adjustable upper rack and a bottom rack with folding tines.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
3rd Rack
Step up to the 3rd rack
The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.
Showcasing how spatulas, spoons, forks, and knives are arranged in the 3rd rack of an LG built-in dishwasher.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.
Powerful and quiet performance
Enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.
A man reading a book at the kitchen island while the LG Built-in Dishwasher is running in the background.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.
*Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).
*Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.
*Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).
LG ThinQ™
Stay connected, stay sparkling clean
Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.
Overall view of a modern kitchen featuring an LG built-in dishwasher, demonstrating how the LG ThinQ app works with three features: Download Cycles, Notification, and Smart Diagnosis.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.
*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Elegant inside and out
Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.
Open LG built-in dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Innovative by design
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Built-in dishwasher installation guide
Click for further details on how the built-in dishwasher fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
1. Measuring the installation area
Shows the space required to install an LG built-in dishwasher
2. Installation precautions
Select a location no more than 1m away from the sink for ease of connection to the water and to ensure drainage.
Displays precautions to take when installing an LG built-in dishwasher
3. Checking the door panel
Mounting the fixed panel
Height: 650-720mm / Weight: 2.5 - 8kg
Showing the margins required to install an LG built-in dishwasher
Parts & accessories
View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.
The boxes on the kitchen table.
What's in the box?
FAQ
What kind of detergent should I use for my dishwasher?
'For dishwashers, you should use dishwasher-specific detergents, not general detergents. There are three types of such detergents: powder, liquid, and tablet. Each detergent may have different dissolving speeds and cleaning capabilities depending on the type of detergent and the manufacturer, so be sure to check the product information and use the recommended amount of detergent listed by the manufacturer based on the loaded amount and dirtiness.
Do I need to pre-wash my dishes before using the dishwasher?
LG dishwashers use the powerful water flow of their QuadWash™ tornado wash blades, along with TrueSteam™, to thoroughly clean your dishes without the need for pre-washing. However, a light pre-wash with just water to remove large food particles from the dishes can help clean them more efficiently. Get the most out of your dishwasher's cleaning capabilities by pre-washing as needed. Just remove large food particles and load your dishwasher right away.
What's the smart way to load my dishwasher?
Bottom basket: Pots and pans loaded upside down, dinner plates, soup plates, dessert plates and wine glasses (when using the wine glass rack*)
Middle basket: Glasses, cups, saucers and wine glasses
Top basket: Cutlery such as teaspoons, dessert spoons, soup spoons, and forks
When placing dishes in the baskets, it's important to tilt them slightly so that
the water can flow properly.
TIP: If a bulky pot in the bottom basket jams the tray, fix this easily with the tray height adjustment feature.
* Wine glass racks are available in select models, or can be purchased separately as an accessory for the bottom basket.
Can I wash plastic containers in my dishwasher?
Yes, but only if they are made of heat-resistant plastics; regular plastics can become deformed in high-temperature washes.
How can I get rid of water spots on my dishes?
The TrueSteam® feature and water softener in LG dishwashers can effectively remove water spots from dishes.
In addition, using a rinse aid reduces the surface tension of water droplets, which is excellent for drying dishes and preventing spots.
Rinse aid is added automatically when drying if you lift the flap on the detergent dispenser and fill it to the maximum fill level.
What can I do about the food odors after use?
We recommend cleaning the filter once every 1-2 weeks to remove odors.
TIP: To sterilize the inside of the dishwasher, pour 200 to 300 ml of white vinegar in a shallow bowl, place it in the top basket, and run it on Auto Cycle.
Can this dishwasher be installed outside of the home?
This product is an indoor appliance for home use only, and cannot be used for commercial (cafes, etc.), industrial, or laboratory purposes.
(It cannot be installed even for research purposes at school science labs and so on as the purpose is to clean chemicals.)
However, it is possible to install this product for simple display and not for actual operation.
All Spec
RACK FEATURES
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Fixed)
-
Cutlery Baskets
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
NFC
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Remote Control
No
-
Remote Monitoring
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
BASIC SPEC.
-
Display Type
LED
-
INSTALLATION TYPE
Built-In
-
Panel Type
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
14
COMPLIANCE
-
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
APPEARANCE
-
Colors
Noble Steel
-
Status Indicators
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
-
Tub Material
STS
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Cancel
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
Heavy
No
-
High Temp.
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Nonsteam)_3초Key
-
Normal
No
-
Number of Options
7
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
9
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Turbo
Yes
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Cycle Time
297
-
Express Cycle Time
38
-
Noise Emission Class
B
-
Noise Level (dBA)
44
-
Turbo Cycle Time
59
-
Water Consumption (L)
9.9
-
Energy Efficiency Class
D
KEY FEATURE
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
Yes
-
Auto Opening Door
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
3
-
QuadWash™
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
No
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
-
Smart Rack+™
Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Adjustable Leg (mm)
60
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
683 x 840 x 654
-
Packing Weight (kg)
45
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
598 x 815 x 554
-
Product Weight (kg)
40
POWER / RATINGS
-
Frequency (Hz)
50
-
Power Consumption (W)
1 600 - 1 800
-
Power Supply (V)
220 - 240
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
