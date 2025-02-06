Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
DB476TXS

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher

front

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Intense water streams from dishwasher blades in close-up.

A-grade energy efficiency

Save money and keep your dishes spotless with a dishwasher designed for energy efficiency.

Close-up of dishes and glasses being steam-washed inside dishwasher.

Spotless and hygienic dishes

Clean your dishes with TrueSteam™ to avoid pre-soaking and water spots.

Intense water streams from dishwasher blades in close-up.

Multi-directional cleaning

QuadWash™ targets your dishes from all angles for a deep and total clean.

Kitchen interior with partially open built-in dishwasher and LG ThinQ™ app showing cycle complete notification.

Connect for a smarter wash

Download new wash cycles for your pots, pans, glassware, and more from the LG ThinQ™ app.

Certified by TÜV

Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria. 

 *Results based on TUV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.

Top-class Energy Efficiency

Specially designed LG Inverter DD Motors increase energy efficiency by over 57% and are certified A-grade by EU energy efficiency standards.

Built-in dishwasher with partially opened door and A-grade energy label.

* Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DBC335(Class A) and DBC425(Class E), according to LG internal test methods.

TrueSteam™

Safe and hygienic eating

TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.

Footage of close-up view of various kinds of dishes being steam-washed inside dishwasher.

Save time with steam pre-wash

TrueSteam™ easily rinses dishes for you and loosens tough, caked-on food.

A built-in dishwasher with the door fully open, revealing dirty dishes inside.

Steam that reaches every corner

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

Inside view of steam-filled dishwasher with complete coverage for thorough cleaning.

Spotless dishes every time

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%*.

A wine glass with water spots on one side, and clear and pristine on the other after steam washing.

*Compared to LG non-steam model.

Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

QuadWash™

Powerful and gentle cleaning

QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

Footage of intense water streams from rotating dishwasher blades in close-up.

Cleaning power in the right places

Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.

Dishwasher interior with upper rack washing gently and lower rack washing powerfully.

*Compared to LG non-steam model.

Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

EasyRack™Plus

Flexible loading options

EasyRack™ Plus uses three adjustable racks, folding tines, and vertical movement to fit dishes of all sizes.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

More cleaning options at your fingertips

Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.

 

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

Clean your way

Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device. 

 

A man is holding a pot next to a dishwasher while a smartphone displays a pots cycle on the ThinQ™ app.

Powerful and quiet performance

Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device. 

A woman is looking at her cell phone in the kitchen and a smartphone shows personalisation settings in the ThinQ™ app.

Innovative by design

A kitchen with the LG free-standing dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Style and harmony

The stainless steel interior of the dishwasher.

Sliding & fixed door

Kitchen interior with partially opened dishwasher and illustration of how the sliding & fixed door operates.

Full stainless steel

The dishwasher door opening automatically after the was cycle completes to naturally dry the dishes.

Auto open dry

Built-in dishwasher in kitchen with white light showing operational status and red light indicating an error.

Info light

Built-in dishwasher installation guide

Click for further details on how the built-in dishwasher fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

Footage of dimensions of dishwasher and installation area.

1. Measuring the installation area

Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

A guide showing what dimensions are needed in the installation area.

2. Installation precautions

Select a location no more than 1m away from the sink for ease of connection to the water and to ensure drainage.

A dishwasher being installed near the sink for easy connection to the water and drain pipes.

3. Checking the door panel

The owner's manual and installation sheet are divided into (A) Mounting the sliding panel and (B) Mounting the fixed panel, so follow the instructions for each case.

 

 If the door panel weighs between 8 kg and 11 kg, adjust the door spring tension to make the door easier to open.

 

 (A) Mounting the sliding panel

 Height: 720 - 780 mm / Weight: 2.5 - 11 kg

Dimensions of the sliding dishwasher door panel.

(B) Mounting the fixed panel  Height: 650 - 720 mm / Weight: 3.5 - 9 kg

Dimensions of the fixed dishwasher door panel.

*This video is for product size and installation, and the design may be different from the actual product.

*Caution should be taken when passing hoses through hose hole as they may have sharp edges and could damage the hoses.

Parts & accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

Footage of dimensions of dishwasher and installation area.

What’s in the box?

The Funnel and Noise strap dishwasher parts.

The Moisture barrier tape and Fleece tape dishwasher parts.

The dishwasher's Panel brackets parts.

The Wood screws and Bracket screws needed for installation.

The Wood screws and Door adjustment screws needed for installation.

The Wood screws needed for installation.

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

LG built-in dishwasher

Sleek and chic dishwashing power

A customizable lower panel gives you design freedom. Steam cleaning gives you peace of mind.

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Display Type

    LED

  • INSTALLATION TYPE

    Built-In

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    14

APPEARANCE

  • Colors

    Noble Steel

  • Status Indicators

    Indicator(Bar)

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Material

    STS

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Adjustable)

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Steam)_3초Key

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    8

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    10

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo

    Yes

  • Dry Plus

    No

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Cycle Time

    299

  • Express Cycle Time

    56

  • Noise Emission Class

    B

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    43

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    78

  • Water Consumption (L)

    9.5

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

KEY FEATURE

  • Smart Rack+™

    Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Foldable)

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop

    Yes

  • Auto Opening Door

    Yes

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    60

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    683 x 840 x 654

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    50

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    598 x 815 x 554

  • Product Weight (kg)

    45

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1600 - 1800

  • Power Supply (V)

    220 - 240

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 