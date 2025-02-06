14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher

The owner's manual and installation sheet are divided into (A) Mounting the sliding panel and (B) Mounting the fixed panel, so follow the instructions for each case.

If the door panel weighs between 8 kg and 11 kg, adjust the door spring tension to make the door easier to open.

(A) Mounting the sliding panel

Height: 720 - 780 mm / Weight: 2.5 - 11 kg