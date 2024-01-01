Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Freestanding dishwasher with partially opened door and B-grade energy label.

B-grade energy efficiency

Save money and keep your dishes spotless with an energy-efficient dishwasher.

Intense water streams from dishwasher blades in close-up.

Multi-directional cleaning

QuadWash™ targets your dishes from all angles for a deep and total clean.

Kitchen interior with partially open free-standing dishwasher and LG ThinQ™ app showing cycle complete notification.

Connect for a smarter wash

Download new wash cycles for your pots, pans, glassware, and more from the LG ThinQ™ app.

An efficient clean

Enjoy a dishwasher that helps you live a more energy-efficient life.

Built-in dishwasher with partially opened door and B-grade energy label.

QuadWash™

Powerful and gentle cleaning

QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

Cleaning power in the right places

Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.

Dishwasher interior with upper rack washing gently and lower rack washing powerfully.

EasyRack™Plus

Flexible loading options

EasyRack™ Plus uses three adjustable racks, folding tines, and vertical movement to fit dishes of all sizes.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

More cleaning options at your fingertips

Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.

A man is holding a pot next to a dishwasher while a smartphone displays a pots cycle on the ThinQ™ app.

Clean your way

Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device. 

A woman is looking at her cell phone in the kitchen and a smartphone shows personalization settings in the ThinQ™ app.

Powerful and quiet performance

Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

Man holding sleeping baby in a dimly lit kitchen, free-standing dishwasher operating quietly in the background.

Innovative by design

The stainless steel interior of the dishwasher.

Full stainless steel

The dishwasher door opening automatically after the was cycle completes to naturally dry the dishes.

Auto Open Dry

All Spec

RACK FEATURES

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Adjustable)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

