DF355FP
Ready for a kitchen that serves?
B-grade energy efficiency
Save money and keep your dishes spotless with an energy-efficient dishwasher.
Multi-directional cleaning
QuadWash™ targets your dishes from all angles for a deep and total clean.
Connect for a smarter wash
Download new wash cycles for your pots, pans, glassware, and more from the LG ThinQ™ app.
An efficient clean
Enjoy a dishwasher that helps you live a more energy-efficient life.
Built-in dishwasher with partially opened door and B-grade energy label.
QuadWash™
Powerful and gentle cleaning
QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.
Cleaning power in the right places
Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.
Dishwasher interior with upper rack washing gently and lower rack washing powerfully.
EasyRack™Plus
Flexible loading options
EasyRack™ Plus uses three adjustable racks, folding tines, and vertical movement to fit dishes of all sizes.
LG ThinQ™
Stay connected, stay sparkling clean
Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.
A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.
More cleaning options at your fingertips
Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.
A man is holding a pot next to a dishwasher while a smartphone displays a pots cycle on the ThinQ™ app.
Clean your way
Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device.
A woman is looking at her cell phone in the kitchen and a smartphone shows personalization settings in the ThinQ™ app.
Powerful and quiet performance
Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.
Man holding sleeping baby in a dimly lit kitchen, free-standing dishwasher operating quietly in the background.
Innovative by design
