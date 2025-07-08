We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Partners with the RFU
We are delighted to announce that LG Electronics has signed a three-year deal with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) as of January 1, 2025. This partnership makes LG Electronics an official partner of the Red Roses and an official supplier of Allianz Stadium.
Our Roses Partnership
Why is this important to us?
The enemy of progress is inaction. The ill-fated belief that there’s always ‘tomorrow’. There’s a gap to close that shouldn’t be there. By the end of 2025, women’s sport will account for just 20% of all sports content, with more men watching women’s sport than women.
We need action—a catalyst—and that is where we come in.
We believe the more we watch, the faster it grows. Together with the Red Roses, we want to inspire and enable more women and young girls to watch women’s sport. The more women and girls see women excel in sport, the more they believe in their potential across every aspect of life: sports, business, leadership, and beyond.
Therefore, we’re excited to put our energy into maximizing the game and supporting the Roses in what we believe will be a defining 2025. When all eyes are on the Rose, anything is possible. Life can be equal, so Let’s Go.
Our Stadium Partnership
We’re thrilled to join forces with the RFU to transform the Allianz Stadium experience into something truly extraordinary. This partnership is about more than just enhancing a venue; it’s about creating a space where dreams are realized, and history is made.
Imagine a stadium where every visit is an unforgettable experience, where the energy of the crowd is matched by the cutting-edge technology and comfort provided by LG Electronics. We’re committed to making every match day at Allianz Stadium a celebration of sport, community, and innovation.
Together with the RFU, we’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring that every fan, player, and visitor feels the magic of the game. This is just the beginning—stay tuned as we embark on this exciting journey.
Let’s Go, and make every moment at Allianz Stadium count!
