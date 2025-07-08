The enemy of progress is inaction. The ill-fated belief that there’s always ‘tomorrow’. There’s a gap to close that shouldn’t be there. By the end of 2025, women’s sport will account for just 20% of all sports content, with more men watching women’s sport than women.

We need action—a catalyst—and that is where we come in.

We believe the more we watch, the faster it grows. Together with the Red Roses, we want to inspire and enable more women and young girls to watch women’s sport. The more women and girls see women excel in sport, the more they believe in their potential across every aspect of life: sports, business, leadership, and beyond.

Therefore, we’re excited to put our energy into maximizing the game and supporting the Roses in what we believe will be a defining 2025. When all eyes are on the Rose, anything is possible. Life can be equal, so Let’s Go.

