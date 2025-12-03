We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
628L InstaView™ Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle
GSXE90EVAD.MS2032
()
Products in this Bundle: 2
Fridge Freezer Details
What's to love about LG fridge freezers?
User-friendly Filter Access
Clean water accessible whenever you want
FRESH Converter™
Fresh settings for your foods
ThinQ™
Smart control for a smarter life
Smart Inverter™
Efficient performance, dependable durability
Hygiene care
Goodbye bacteria
UVnano™ refreshes your water dispenser nozzle every day, automatically eliminating 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles which can affect the health of its users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer (unit of length).
Plumbing
Fresh, filtered water that keeps flowing
User-friendly filter access makes clean water accessible to everyone in your home. Change the filter whenever you want and enjoy great-tasting water every day.
Man in a green shirt drinks water in a kitchen, with a focus on the easy-to-replace water filter in a cabinet.
*Tested and certified by NSF International against NSF/ANSI Standard 42, 53, 401 to reduce 25 potentially harmful substances including lead, Asbestos, etc. LG® filters offer convenient, filtered water for you and your family. For best results, replace your LG® filter every 6 months (or every 200 gallons).
Easy access
Knock twice & see inside
Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.
Quick & easy access to your favourites
Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favourite foods with a concealed opening button.
Modern kitchen with grey cabinets and copper extractor fan, LG fridge door ajar revealing beverages and desserts.
Save energy & reduce cold air loss
Thanks to InstaView™ and Door-in-Door™, you don't have to open the main door when you're looking for a snack or drink, cutting down on cold air loss from the refrigerator.
The half-side view of the InstaView refrigerator. This is a picture of a refrigerator filled with cold air.
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
Freshness
Seals in farm freshness longer
Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.
Hands holding a bowl of freshly harvested mixed salad leaves over soil, with tomatoes on a cloth nearby.
FRESH Converter™
Control the temperature, keep foods fresh
Fresh Converter™ helps you to choose the optimum temperature settings for different foods. Preserve delicious flavours for longer with temperatures carefully catered to meat, fish and vegetables.
LG ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone.
There's a refrigerator and mobile phone.
Your fridge just got smarter
Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling. This technology cools down your refrigerator two hours before high usage periods.
On the left side, The refrigerator is open and the couple is standing near the refrigerator.
Link your fridge & smartphone
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.
LG smart refrigerator with Wi-Fi connection, controlled by a mobile app, next to a person checking their phone in a shop.
Open door alerts
Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.
Woman checking smartphone alert from LG ThinQ app about open refrigerator door, standing outside home.
*LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or local LG website for service availability.
FAQ
Q.
What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?
A.
LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit, and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and reduce your energy usage.
Q.
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
A.
For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A
Q.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
A.
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
Q.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
A.
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHConverter™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Q.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
A.
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Q.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
A.
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Microwave Details
Why you'll love LG NeoChefTM Slim
Healthy fry
Crispy food with less oil
EasyCleanᵀᴹ
Anti-baterial cavity
Sleek design
Harmonious look with galss front
Effortless cleaning, spotless results
EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.
There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.
*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).
- 628L InstaView™ Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel
- 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Volume Total (L)
628
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
276
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
D
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - InstaView
Yes
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)
ICE & WATER SYSTEM - Plumbing
Plumbing required
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
D
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
Volume Total (L)
628
Volume Freezer (L)
192
Volume Refrigerator (L)
407
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
15
Volume Ice Making Room (L)
14
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
Handle Type
Pocket Spray
Door (Material)
VCM
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
F/R Metal
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Plumbing
Plumbing required
Water Only Dispenser
No
FEATURES
DoorCooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)
InstaView
Yes
Linear Cooling
Yes
Star Rating
****
PERFORMANCE
Climate Class
T
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
276
Sound Power (dB)
35
Sound Power (Grade)
B
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
Yes
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
No
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096071939
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Depth without door (mm)
620
Depth with handle (mm)
735
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1750
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1790
Product Weight (kg)
142
Packing Weight (kg)
152
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Door Color
White
Door Design
Divided
EasyClean
Yes
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
White
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Type
Solo
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Right Side
Control Type
Panel Touch
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
No
Auto Cook
Yes
Auto Reheat
Yes
Bake
No
Convection Bake
No
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
No
Grill
No
Inverter Defrost
No
Melt
No
Memory Cook
No
Proof
No
Roast
No
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
No
Warm
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
White
Door Glass Design
Smog
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Gray
Outcase Color
White
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
317 x 204 x 294
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 292 x 386
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
454 x 261 x 328
Product Weight (kg)
9.5
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
How to Cook
Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1050
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
700
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Smart Inverter
No
Total Power Consumption (W)
1050
Turntable Size (mm)
245
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
700
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096578292
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
FAQ
What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door® refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door® system gives you quick and easy access to your everyday essentials without having to open the entire refrigerator. You can conveniently store frequently used items like milk, juice, butter, fruit, and yogurt in the easily accessible compartment. This design helps reduce the loss of cold air and lowers your energy consumption.
What do I need for installing a refrigerator/freezer?
For more detailed information, please refer to the link below
How can I change the temperature setting on my LG refrigerator/freezer?
You can use the control panel located on the door or inside the refrigerator to set or adjust the temperature of your fridge or freezer. If your model supports the LG ThinQ® app, you can also conveniently adjust the temperature remotely using your smartphone.
What should I consider when buying a refrigerator/freezer?
LG offers a wide range of stylish, energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers with many Smart features. From spacious American Style and practical Multi-Door models to InstaView® Door-in-Door® technology, as well as Combi and Slim models, LG has the perfect option for every household.
If you’re designing a brand-new kitchen, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance. But if you’re fitting into an existing space, your choice may depend on the available room. Once you’ve selected the type that best matches your lifestyle, be sure to consider storage capacity, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food fresher for longer, and convenient features such as Total No Frost, the self-cleaning UVnano water and ice dispenser, folding shelves, and the FRESHConverter® drawer system.
And don’t forget to check energy efficiency and the product warranty.
How large should my refrigerator/freezer be?
It really depends on your lifestyle, but as a general guideline:
An LG refrigerator/freezer with a capacity of 340–384 liters is usually sufficient for a smaller household of 1–2 people.
Slim Multi-Door models (506–508 liters) are well-suited for a family of 3–4 people.
For larger families, we recommend the spacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (625–705 liters).
Multi-Door models also provide extra-wide space, perfect for storing larger items such as trays or platters. At LG, we want every customer to find the refrigerator that best fits their needs, which is why we offer a variety of sizes within each product line.
What is the difference between refrigerators with a water connection and those without?
LG gives you complete flexibility when choosing where to place your refrigerator/freezer, offering models both with and without a direct water connection.
Models with a water connection can be hooked up directly to your home’s water supply to provide continuous ice and water dispensing.
Models without a water connection come with a built-in, refillable water tank that connects to the water dispenser on the door. Simply refill the tank as needed and enjoy the convenience of chilled water straight from your fridge.
