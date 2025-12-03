About Cookies on This Site

628L InstaView™ Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle
UKEU
RF

628L InstaView™ Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

628L InstaView™ Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle

GSXE90EVAD.MS2032
Front view of 628L InstaView™ Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer Essence Black Steel & Slim Microwave White
front view with top open door with food
front view with top open door without food
InstaView
Linear Cooling
ThinQ
left door open with food stored
left door open without food stored
front view with top door open
front zoom view
side zoom view
life-style-view
side view
MS2032GASW
Front view of 628L InstaView™ Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer Essence Black Steel & Slim Microwave White
front view with top open door with food
front view with top open door without food
InstaView
Linear Cooling
ThinQ
left door open with food stored
left door open without food stored
front view with top door open
front zoom view
side zoom view
life-style-view
side view
MS2032GASW

Key Features

  • InstaView™
  • Door-In-Door™
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Microwave - Antibacterial Easy Clean coating keeps the microwave 99.99% germ-free.
  • Microwave - Bright LED lamp is three times stronger than usual.
  • Partial return is not available.
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 628L InstaView™ Side-By-Side Refrigerator Essence Black Steel (GSXE90EVAD)

GSXE90EVAD

628L InstaView™ Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of NeoChef™ Slim 20L 700W Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White

MS2032GASW

20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White

Fridge Freezer Details

What's to love about LG fridge freezers?

The two separate cards with changeable water filters and an expanded water dispenser.

User-friendly Filter Access

Clean water accessible whenever you want

There are 3 icons, which are meat, fish, and veggie on the right side of the refrigerator.

FRESH Converter™

Fresh settings for your foods

The ThinQ™ smartphone in screen with 3 icons.

ThinQ™

Smart control for a smarter life

Product image with Smart Inverter Compressor™ Logo and 10 year warranty Logo.

Smart Inverter™

Efficient performance, dependable durability

Hygiene care

Goodbye bacteria

UVnano™ refreshes your water dispenser nozzle every day, automatically eliminating 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles which can affect the health of its users.

*UVnano is a compound of the words UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer (unit of length).

Plumbing

Fresh, filtered water that keeps flowing

User-friendly filter access makes clean water accessible to everyone in your home. Change the filter whenever you want and enjoy great-tasting water every day.

Man in a green shirt drinks water in a kitchen, with a focus on the easy-to-replace water filter in a cabinet.

*Tested and certified by NSF International against NSF/ANSI Standard 42, 53, 401 to reduce 25 potentially harmful substances including lead, Asbestos, etc. LG® filters offer convenient, filtered water for you and your family. For best results, replace your LG® filter every 6 months (or every 200 gallons).

Easy access

Knock twice & see inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

Quick & easy access to your favourites

Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favourite foods with a concealed opening button.

Modern kitchen with grey cabinets and copper extractor fan, LG fridge door ajar revealing beverages and desserts.

Save energy & reduce cold air loss

Thanks to InstaView™ and Door-in-Door™, you don't have to open the main door when you're looking for a snack or drink, cutting down on cold air loss from the refrigerator.

The half-side view of the InstaView refrigerator. This is a picture of a refrigerator filled with cold air.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

Freshness

Seals in farm freshness longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

Hands holding a bowl of freshly harvested mixed salad leaves over soil, with tomatoes on a cloth nearby.

FRESH Converter™

Control the temperature, keep foods fresh

Fresh Converter™ helps you to choose the optimum temperature settings for different foods. Preserve delicious flavours for longer with temperatures carefully catered to meat, fish and vegetables.

LG ThinQ™

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone.

Learn more about ThinQ app

There's a refrigerator and mobile phone.

Your fridge just got smarter

Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling. This technology cools down your refrigerator two hours before high usage periods.

On the left side, The refrigerator is open and the couple is standing near the refrigerator.

Link your fridge & smartphone

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

LG smart refrigerator with Wi-Fi connection, controlled by a mobile app, next to a person checking their phone in a shop.

Open door alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.

Woman checking smartphone alert from LG ThinQ app about open refrigerator door, standing outside home.

*LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or local LG website for service availability.

FAQ

Q.

What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit, and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and reduce your energy usage.

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer? 

A.

For more information, please click the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A 

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHConverter™ drawer  system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Microwave Details

Why you'll love LG NeoChefTM Slim

The woman in the pictue is scanning barcode from a product using thinq feature to autometically set the microwave oven.

Healthy fry

Crispy food with less oil

The front neochef microwave oven with easyclean logo on it.

EasyCleanᵀᴹ

Anti-baterial cavity

The front view of neochef microwave oven on the kitchen countertop.

Sleek design

Harmonious look with galss front

There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.

*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

Print

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Volume Total (L)

628

PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

276

BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

D

PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

FEATURES - InstaView

Yes

FEATURES - Door-in-Door

InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM - Plumbing

Plumbing required

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

Essence Black Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

D

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

628

Volume Freezer (L)

192

Volume Refrigerator (L)

407

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

15

Volume Ice Making Room (L)

14

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Inner Top Display

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Essence Black Steel

Handle Type

Pocket Spray

Door (Material)

VCM

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

F/R Metal

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Water Only Dispenser

No

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)

InstaView

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

276

Sound Power (dB)

35

Sound Power (Grade)

B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

No

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Drawer_Freezer

2 Transparent

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096071939

COMPLIANCE

The security update is supported for

5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth with handle (mm)

735

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Product Weight (kg)

142

Packing Weight (kg)

152

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSXE90EVAD)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSXE90EVAD)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSXE90EVAD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSXE90EVAD)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(GSXE90EVAD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Country of Origin

China

Door Color

White

Door Design

Divided

EasyClean

Yes

Installation Type

Countertop

Outcase Color

White

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Type

Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

LED

Control Location

Right Side

Control Type

Panel Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Add 30 Seconds

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

No

Time Setting

Yes

Turntable On/Off

No

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

No

Auto Cook

Yes

Auto Reheat

Yes

Bake

No

Convection Bake

No

Defrost

Yes

Dehydrate

No

Grill

No

Inverter Defrost

No

Melt

No

Memory Cook

No

Proof

No

Roast

No

Sensor Cook

No

Sensor Reheat

No

Slow Cook

No

Soften

No

Speed Convection

No

Speed Grill

No

Stage Cooking

No

Steam Cook

No

Warm

No

DESIGN / FINISH

Cavity Design

Square

Door Color

White

Door Glass Design

Smog

Exterior Design

WideView Traditional

Interior Color

Gray

Outcase Color

White

Printproof Finish

No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

317 x 204 x 294

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

540 x 292 x 386

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

454 x 261 x 328

Product Weight (kg)

9.5

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Cavity Light Type

LED

How to Cook

Manual

Microwave Power Consumption (W)

1050

Microwave Power Levels

5

Microwave Power Output (W)

700

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Smart Inverter

No

Total Power Consumption (W)

1050

Turntable Size (mm)

245

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

700

Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC Tag On

No

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

ACCESSORIES

Glass Tray (Ea)

1

Rotate Ring (Ea)

1

User Manual (Ea)

1

COMPLIANCE

The security update is supported for

5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096578292

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(MS2032GASW)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(MS2032GASW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

FAQ

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door® refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door® system gives you quick and easy access to your everyday essentials without having to open the entire refrigerator. You can conveniently store frequently used items like milk, juice, butter, fruit, and yogurt in the easily accessible compartment. This design helps reduce the loss of cold air and lowers your energy consumption.

What do I need for installing a refrigerator/freezer?

For more detailed information, please refer to the link below

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

How can I change the temperature setting on my LG refrigerator/freezer?

You can use the control panel located on the door or inside the refrigerator to set or adjust the temperature of your fridge or freezer. If your model supports the LG ThinQ® app, you can also conveniently adjust the temperature remotely using your smartphone.

What should I consider when buying a refrigerator/freezer?

LG offers a wide range of stylish, energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers with many Smart features. From spacious American Style and practical Multi-Door models to InstaView® Door-in-Door® technology, as well as Combi and Slim models, LG has the perfect option for every household.

 

If you’re designing a brand-new kitchen, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance. But if you’re fitting into an existing space, your choice may depend on the available room. Once you’ve selected the type that best matches your lifestyle, be sure to consider storage capacity, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food fresher for longer, and convenient features such as Total No Frost, the self-cleaning UVnano water and ice dispenser, folding shelves, and the FRESHConverter® drawer system.

 

And don’t forget to check energy efficiency and the product warranty.

How large should my refrigerator/freezer be?

It really depends on your lifestyle, but as a general guideline:

 

An LG refrigerator/freezer with a capacity of 340–384 liters is usually sufficient for a smaller household of 1–2 people.

 

Slim Multi-Door models (506–508 liters) are well-suited for a family of 3–4 people.

 

For larger families, we recommend the spacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (625–705 liters).

 

Multi-Door models also provide extra-wide space, perfect for storing larger items such as trays or platters. At LG, we want every customer to find the refrigerator that best fits their needs, which is why we offer a variety of sizes within each product line.

What is the difference between refrigerators with a water connection and those without?

LG gives you complete flexibility when choosing where to place your refrigerator/freezer, offering models both with and without a direct water connection.

 

Models with a water connection can be hooked up directly to your home’s water supply to provide continuous ice and water dispensing.

 

Models without a water connection come with a built-in, refillable water tank that connects to the water dispenser on the door. Simply refill the tank as needed and enjoy the convenience of chilled water straight from your fridge.

