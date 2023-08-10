About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer (Gross Capacity 574 Litres)

Specs

Reviews

Support

Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer (Gross Capacity 574 Litres)

GWL207FSQA

Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer (Gross Capacity 574 Litres)

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

508

Lifestyle

Large Family

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

508

Freezer

159

Refrigerator

349

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Consumption (kWh)

519

Energy Saving Rating

No

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Brushed Steel

GENERAL FEATURES

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Temperature Control

Electronic

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Vegetable Box - Moist Balance Crisper

Yes (1)

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Ice Maker

Yes (Twisting)

Drawers

Yes (2 - 1 piece)

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

104 / 113

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 